Memes can also share useful information, support social causes, and raise awareness. The famous “Feminist Ryan Gosling” meme is a great example of how simple humor can make complex ideas easy to understand.

Gender studies graduate student Danielle Henderson created the meme as a fun way to study and break down heavy feminist theory for a broader audience. By placing educational captions over photos of actor Ryan Gosling starting with “Hey Girl,” the blog quickly went viral.

While created for a casual online audience, a study found these memes have a real impact on men. Researchers showed participants either plain photos of Ryan Gosling or photos paired with feminist text. The results showed men who viewed the feminist memes were more likely to agree with core feminist principles afterward.

It proves that simple memes can soften tough conversations and help spread important ideas to new audiences.