89 People Whose Entire Day Fell Apart Because Of One Spectacularly Bad Moment

When something goes wrong with your day, and it isn’t that big of a deal, it’s called a minor inconvenience, and wikiHow explains that it frustrates folks because it gets in the way of their peace. These situations also don’t pose a big threat, but because they ruin the day or waste time, they can sour a mood.

Examples include getting cozy in bed and suddenly feeling the urge to use the bathroom. Folks also experience this if the advertisements are much louder than the show they’re playing. Other examples include missing your bus, finding a tear in your favorite outfit, or having to do a chore you forgot about. None of these experiences are huge obstacles, just tiresome to deal with in the moment.