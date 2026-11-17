“Can I borrow $10?” Most of us wouldn't think twice if a close friend asked us that. It's natural to want to help the people we care about. But things can get tricky when someone starts treating our kindness as an obligation.

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One mother of three shared how she temporarily took in a friend and her children. Months later, she finally found her dream home, only to discover that her friend had made plans of her own. Read on to find out what happened.

Raising children alone can be both emotionally and financially challenging

A widowed mother shared how her friend tried to take advantage of her after she saved up to buy a home for her children

Finding an affordable place to rent has become a struggle for many people

These days, finding an apartment involves more than browsing listings and booking a few viewings. Even after weeks of searching, sending applications, and gathering paperwork, people can end up right where they started. And that's assuming they've managed to find something within their budget in the first place.

Let's talk numbers. Eurostat data covering 40 European cities across 38 countries puts the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Skopje, North Macedonia, at €470. Over in Geneva, Switzerland, it's €3,350. That's a difference of €2,880 every single month!

Things aren't much better in London , where a two-bedroom apartment costs around €3,050 a month. Dublin and Stockholm come in at roughly €2,650, followed by Paris at €2,500. Even in Berlin, Madrid, and Rome, monthly rents range between €1,650 and €1,750. And remember, these figures don't include groceries, electricity, transport, or other expenses people have to cover.

So, what makes certain cities so expensive? Speaking to Euronews Business , real estate expert Mikk Kalmet explains that cities like Geneva and London attract international companies, well-paid professionals, and students. The problem is that housing construction hasn't kept up with the number of people moving there.

Higher salaries can also influence rental prices, Kalmet notes. Of course, not everyone working in London is earning a banker's salary. The people serving coffee, teaching children, and working in supermarkets need somewhere to live, too. And they're often looking for apartments in the very same market.

The growing demand for housing isn't the only reason rents are so high

Think about the last time you booked an apartment for a holiday . Chances are, you came across plenty of properties on Airbnb . Now, imagine being a local resident looking for a home in that very neighborhood. In popular tourist destinations, some landlords make more money renting their properties to holidaymakers than to long-term tenants. That's one less apartment available to someone who actually needs to live there.

So why not simply build more apartments? Well, that comes with its own set of problems. The OECD points to expensive building materials, a shortage of construction workers , and restrictions on land use as some of the obstacles. Furthermore, higher interest rates can make it more expensive for developers to borrow money for new housing projects.

Meanwhile, people are having to make some rather difficult choices. Some spend hours commuting because they can't afford to live near their workplace. Others are still looking for roommates well into their thirties. And for those going through a divorce, losing a job, or raising children alone, having a friend or relative willing to take them in can be a huge relief.

Which brings us to today's story. Raising three children on her own, the author somehow managed to save enough money to buy a house. She even helped another mother by giving her and her children somewhere to stay. Understandably, her friend might have been worried about finding affordable accommodation. But assuming she could move into the woman's new house without even discussing it with her was a bit much, don't you think, Pandas?

People called out the friend's entitled behavior and questioned the friendship