Sometimes, the corporate world can be complex and beyond our comprehension. From secret affairs to dirty politics, people try to sweep a lot under the rug. These can either become public news or become the organization’s best-kept secrets. But they can also turn things dramatic.

In today’s story, one woman revealed the corporate drama that she was stuck in. She was on a work trip with a colleague who was actually her old boss’s wife, and she wanted to tell her that her husband was a cheater. However, she was glad she didn’t after what happened next…

Affairs in the corporate world can complicate things for even the innocent

One woman’s best friend cheated with their boss, and since she was on a work trip with his wife, she wanted to expose him

Netizens reacted and advised her on how she could tell her the truth

An update revealed that she didn’t spill the secret, but she was horrified to learn that the woman had been sabotaging her at work

About 40% of people have cheated on a partner with a colleague

As freshers, people don’t enter the corporate world as villains. But maybe their field, the work they do, the situations they encounter, or the decisions they make might gradually turn them into one. Or maybe, some are just wired to be crooks and don’t hesitate to pull off evil deeds. Having affairs at the job is one such common thing that happens more often than we might realize.

According to a Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 employed Americans, workplace romance is on the rise. However, of those who had a workplace romance, a staggering 40% said they had cheated on a partner with a colleague. The study also found that in-office relationships affect everyone in an organization, not just those in the relationship.

Whether affairs are discovered or not, finding out that your partner cheated on you is never an easy thing to process. Experts highlight that cheating can cause significant emotional pain for a partner. They add that while the initial feeling of betrayal is common, there are often more complex emotional and psychological consequences for the person who was cheated on that may resemble symptoms of post-infidelity stress or cheating trauma.

“Betrayal may also cause a sense of profound loss and emptiness, while anger may seek to challenge the violation of trust. Lingering suspicion may not confine itself to the partner alone. It can leave a person constantly asking if their spouse is cheating or if they are paranoid, even when there is no clear evidence of further betrayal. It can cast a long shadow, reaching into their other relationships and interactions,” they explain.

Workplace bullying can affect a person’s mental and physical health

In the author’s case, netizens felt that the cheater’s wife knew about her husband’s infidelity, and she thought that the poster was the mistress. That’s probably why she was trying to sabotage her ever since she joined the company. After all, we have heard so many stories about people seeking revenge on the person their significant other cheated with.

However, the narrator was completely innocent and had to face harassment at work without any fault of her own. Research emphasizes that workplace bullying and harassment can harm mental and physical health, damage working relationships, and reduce people’s ability to perform well at work. It can also lead to stress and anxiety, reduced self-esteem, or lower job satisfaction.

Studies also stress that workplace bullying may result in sleep disturbances, fatigue in women and lack of vigor in men, and adjustment disorders. Meanwhile, medical consequences may include an increase in health complaints such as neck pain, musculoskeletal complaints, acute pain, fibromyalgia, and cardiovascular symptoms. Moreover, it can also weaken psychological safety, making employees less likely to speak up, share ideas, or report concerns.

Fortunately, the poster knew it was time to leave and searched for another job. Many people online felt that her colleague’s behavior was very toxic and that she deserved her manipulative, cheating husband. What are your thoughts about the story? Let us know in the comments. Also, feel free to check out another corporate drama that we covered earlier.

The author provided more information in the comments

Netizens felt that the cheater husband and toxic wife deserved each other