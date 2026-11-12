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Spoiled Teen Gets Banned From Movie Theater, Her Mom Finds Out The Hard Way During Her Birthday Party
FriendsNOV 12, 2026

Spoiled Teen Gets Banned From Movie Theater, Her Mom Finds Out The Hard Way During Her Birthday Party

Francisca SantosRūta Zumbrickaitė
Francisca Santos and Rūta Zumbrickaitė
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Growing up in a small town means you're likely part of a pretty tight-knit community. It's the kind of place where people share food, where you can count on others to help you out when you're in a pickle, and where you reap the benefits of knowing just about everyone.
At the same time, knowing everyone and everything can also be... not so great. You don't really expand your friendships beyond those familiar horizons; there are no secrets, gossip runs rampant, and, well, you see the same faces every single day. Apparently, that's how a teenager on r/EntitledPeople ended up befriending a girl when they were young, only to quickly realize she was nothing but a spoiled brat.

Being friends for a long time doesn't mean friendships need to last a lifetime

magnific / magnific (not the actual photo)

A teenager realized this when she noticed that her longtime friend, Sam, completely lost it over popcorn at the movies

DC Studio / magnific (not the actual photo)
Meg Boulden / unsplash (not the actual photo)
No-Theory-3796
fromkazanwithlove / magnific (not the actual photo)

Most readers were sympathetic towards the teen, advising her to completely cut her friend out of her life

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Francisca Santos
Francisca SantosWriter at Boredpanda.com