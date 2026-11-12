Spoiled Teen Gets Banned From Movie Theater, Her Mom Finds Out The Hard Way During Her Birthday Party

Growing up in a small town means you're likely part of a pretty tight-knit community. It's the kind of place where people share food, where you can count on others to help you out when you're in a pickle, and where you reap the benefits of knowing just about everyone.
At the same time, knowing everyone and everything can also be... not so great. You don't really expand your friendships beyond those familiar horizons; there are no secrets, gossip runs rampant, and, well, you see the same faces every single day. Apparently, that's how a teenager on r/EntitledPeople ended up befriending a girl when they were young, only to quickly realize she was nothing but a spoiled brat.
Being friends for a long time doesn't mean friendships need to last a lifetime
A teenager realized this when she noticed that her longtime friend, Sam, completely lost it over popcorn at the movies
Most readers were sympathetic towards the teen, advising her to completely cut her friend out of her life
Francisca SantosWriter at Boredpanda.comView profile