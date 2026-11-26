People are wired differently. One person’s view of friendship may differ greatly from another's, and it often becomes a problem when it is suddenly revealed that they are not on the same page.

In this story , a woman sees her friends as temporary people in her life. She even told one of them to their face, despite this person helping her care for her children and offering much-needed advice on family problems

The woman continues to rely on the friend, who has now begun to rethink their relationship

People have different views on friendship

This has become a point of contention between two close friends

For their part, the author had become a person to rely on

However, their friend Maddy sees things a whole lot differently

A person who views you as a transactional friend is only around when it suits them

Based on the author’s account, Maddy is only around when she needs something. She only reached out to seek advice about her family dilemma, to have her kids watched over, or to rant to someone.

Such scenarios aren’t always obvious, but chartered psychologist Dr. Louise Goddard Crawley says they’re a red flag worth looking into.

"If plans always happen on their terms or are frequently abandoned when something more appealing comes along, it may be worth sitting with an uncomfortable possibility: that the friendship simply occupies a different level of importance for each of you,” she said . “That isn’t a moral failing on either side, but it is worth knowing.”

After hearing Maddy’s “honest” confession, the author seemed to begin rethinking their friendship. Resentment may have even begun to form, which psychologist Michelle Minnikin calls a red flag.

“Our emotions are signals,” she explained . “If we are around someone and feeling resentful, then that is a sign our boundaries are getting squished, and something needs to shift.”

The relationship between the author and Maddy may not be the same again after their conversation. At this point, the best course of action would be to set boundaries.

As Minnikin reminded, “‘We teach other people how to treat us, so if we have zero boundaries, then people will get used to us having zero boundaries and take advantage.”

Dr. Louise also noted that a friendship is worth evaluating when it only works when one person’s needs consistently take priority.

The author may be better off distancing themselves from Maddy, who had already shown her true colors. Continuing the friendship could save them from more pain and disappointment.

Most of the readers shared a similar impression of Maddy