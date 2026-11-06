Former Playmate Breaks Silence After Hugh Hefner’s Widow Reveals Alleged Disgusting Request Involving Her Twin

Hugh Hefner allegedly had some disturbing fantasies involving twin sisters, according to former Playboy Playmate Karissa Shannon .

Karissa is speaking out about the late mogul's alleged demands involving her and her twin sister, Kristina Shannon , while they were living in the infamous Playboy mansion .

Her comments came days after Hefner’s widow Crystal Harris claimed he made the twins do “disgusting” things in front of her.

Highlights Karissa Shannon confirmed Crystal Harris' claims about Hugh Hefner's alleged incestuous demands involving her and twin sister Kristina.

She said they had a secret way of dealing with the millionaire playboy’s alleged fantasies.

The new revelations came days after Hefner’s widow Crystal spoke about the “disgusting” acts he made them do.

She claimed he forced them to use adult toys that were visibly dirty.

Hugh Hefner allegedly had some disturbing fantasies involving twin sisters Karissa and Kristina Shannon

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

It’s “true,” Karissa said about the “inc**t” claims made by Hefner’s widow, Crystal Harris, last month.

The twin was, however, surprised by people’s shock, saying: “I figured people would already have assumed that.”

Karissa and her sister Kristina were only 18 when they began living in Hefner’s famed Los Angeles estate.

Hefner pressured them into having a threes**e with him on their 19th birthday and had other demands whenever they were in the bedroom together

“He would try and force me and my sister to have s*x with each other,” Karissa told Page Six .

However, she was quick to clarify that the twins never actually went through with it.

The Shannon twins had a secret way of dealing with the millionaire playboy’s alleged fantasies

“Me and my sister never actually did it together. So that’s a statement I want to say. Like, really, we never, never had inc**t[uous] s*x… We faked it,” she said. “We faked it every time. And it was horrible. Like, we faked it completely.”

The former Playmate believes Hefner was convinced by their performances and thought they were genuine.

“He wanted to see it and wanted us to fool around with each other and said that if we really loved each other, we would do it together,” she told the outlet.

She recalled talking to her sister about Hefner’s fantasy demands.

“We were like, ‘Let’s just fake it,’” she added.

Karissa’s revelations came just days after Crystal spoke about the uncomfortable acts her husband would force them to do in the bedroom.

“There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom,” she said on the October 27 episode of the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast.

Hefner’s widow, married to him until he passed away, recalled an incident involving the twins

“In the bedroom things would happen that ended up just not being OK,” she added.

Crystal married the millionaire playboy in 2012 and was with him till he passed away at 91 from cardiac arrest and respiratory failure in 2017.

While narrating one of the most disturbing instances , Crystal recalled how Hefner was forcing the Shannon twins to perform “disgusting” acts.



























View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by X P E C T A T I V A P T Y 🇵🇦 (@xpectativapty)





He was “starting to try and shove twins’ heads onto each other’s v*g*nas to get them to engage with each other s**ually.”

“That is inc**t. That is disgusting,” she added. “I didn’t want them to have to do something like that with each other. So that was very, very hard.”

Crystal also made disturbing allegations about the condition of the adult toys Hefner allegedly used with her and other Playmates, claiming they were visibly dirty.

“I remember him pulling them out and one of them was a black, double-sided one. You could see they were dirty and he’s just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty [adult toys] and just shoving them in us.”

Karissa said their post-Playboy decisions for their career were a matter of “survival”

Kristina and Karissa became media darlings when they began appearing on the E! Playboy reality show, The Girls Next Door , in 2009.

They left the mansion when they were around 20 years old and didn’t have a support system at the time, they said.

The twins signed a deal with adult film company Brazzers to film scenes together and continued working in the adult entertainment industry for their “survival.”

“We were capitalizing on our way out … in the lane we’ve already been stuck in. We’ve already been n*de. We’ve already done Playboy,” Karissa told Us Weekly last year.

“And [on] national television we’ve been nak*d. They offered us a lot of money, and at the time we needed our own support system, getting some money and then moving away.”

“Everything I learn about that man makes me want to throw up,” one commented online