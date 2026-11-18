After Florence Pugh attended the Governors Awards on Sunday, November 15, photos of her appearance went viral .

Online commenters and creators dubbed her “ unrecognizable ” and speculated that she had undergone buccal fat removal, jaw filler, or other cosmetic work.

But the actress wasn't about to let the conversation go unchecked, taking to social media to address the “ disturbing ” claims directly.

Highlights Florence Pugh fired back at an influencer who claimed she had “fallen victim” to Hollywood's obsession with sculpted faces.

The actress called the speculation about her appearance “disturbing” as she pushed back against the online scrutiny.

Pugh has previously spoken out about Hollywood's pressure to change her appearance, revealing what executives once wanted her to alter.

Reacting to Florence’s explanation, one person wrote, “Love her movies, but she must think we are idiots!”

Florence Pugh left netizens stunned with her “unrecognizable” appearance at the 2026 Governors Awards

Florence Pugh attended the 17th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles, wearing a custom pale blush-pink gown by Valentino.

The strapless design featured a fitted bodice covered in delicate silver embellishments and intricate embroidery, flowing into a soft, tiered ruffled skirt.

Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the actress completed the romantic look with long blonde waves and delicate jewelry.

However, photos from the ceremony quickly sparked discussions about her appearance, with some viewers claiming she looked "unrecognizable."

One netizen commented, "Why did I briefly think this was J Lo," while another wrote, "Something’s different… I thought so too! She looks like Hillary Duff to me."

“She actually did get a very obvious nose job (and lip filler). Probably some other things too,” remarked a third.

Another person lamented, "Such a shame. I hate that people are taking away their unique features."

Others speculated, " Looks different every time I see her. It’s Buccaneer fat removal, and it’s so disappointing."

The discussion gained further traction after Evie Magazine shared an Instagram Reel on Tuesday, November 17, featuring a creator analyzing Pugh's appearance over the years.

The Eden star called out an influencer for claiming she had fallen victim to Hollywood's “war on round faces”



























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A post shared by Evie Magazine (@eviemagazine)





The video compared photos of the actress from 2016 to 2026, suggesting she had fallen victim to Hollywood's obsession with sculpted faces.

The creator said, "Is this a safe space? 'Cause people are saying that Florence Pugh has fallen victim to Hollywood's war on round faces. And don't get me wrong, like, Florence Pugh still looks beautiful, but I think that we can all collectively agree that Hollywood seems to have this thing against softer features."

She continued, "The desirable thing in the entertainment industry and the modeling industry right now is this sculpted, snatched look. And a lot of people are pointing out how Florence used to have, like, full, beautiful cheeks that made her face super recognizable ."

"Now that her jaw is more defined, her chin is more pointier, her jaws are more sharp, it makes sense why people are wondering if she's had work done."

The creator went on to discuss “the extreme obsession with thinness in Hollywood right now, which makes, naturally, women become more sharper… There's almost this subconscious push, this silent push to make women look sharper, more sculpted, thinner."

"Being rounded, having fat on your body is, like, wrong for whatever reason, or a flaw that needs to be fixed in Hollywood."

The creator also defended Florence against potential criticism, saying, "I don't think that we should be demonizing celebrities for potentially getting plastic surgery. I don't think we should be sending them hate. They're just victims of these beauty standards."

She concluded, "Not everyone is meant to have the same exact features and same face."

Fans were divided over her response to the cosmetic surgery speculation, with one writing, “Celebrities think we're stupid”

However, Florence wasn't impressed by the speculation about her face and responded directly in the Reel's comment section.

She wrote, "Guys. I turned 30. I'm a woman. Bodies and faces change. It's not that deep, the fact that people can't even tell between what's aging and what's surgery is disturbing . Sadly, puppy fluff doesn't last forever."

Pugh's response sparked further debate, with several netizens remaining unconvinced by her explanation.

"My face did not change nearly that much between 20 and 30," one person argued.

Another wrote, "Celebrities think we're stupid. The lack of buccal fat alone gives it away. Her face was round less than a year ago."

"It's insulting that she thinks we're dumb enough to believe that," a third commenter added.

One critic commented, "She still thinks it's 2016, as if not every other influencer is coming out with pufferfish lips and jaw construction that we won't recognize. You ain't kylie jenner."

Others suggested, "Like get all the plastic surgery you want, but be upfront and honest about it."

Another comment read, "She blows out the 30 birthday candles and her buccal fat burns, and her chin grows? Or did her birthday wish come true?"

" Celebs still gaslighting us in 2026 as if we don't know what they look like," someone else wrote.

Florence has previously spoken out against Hollywood's pressure to change her appearance

“Well, she's telling the truth that it's not surgery, but she's not mentioning the filler and Botox.”

The latest controversy comes after the Dune star has repeatedly addressed the scrutiny surrounding her appearance and the pressure she faced early in her career.

In a 2022 interview with The Telegraph , the actress recalled being cast in a television pilot in Los Angeles at 19, only for executives to immediately suggest changes to her appearance.

"All the things that they were trying to change about me, whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows, that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in," she said.

The pilot was ultimately not picked up, and Pugh returned to England before landing her breakout role in Lady Macbeth .

Later, in her Winter 2023 Vogue cover story, she revealed that she had to "put her foot down" against strict diet expectations while filming her Marvel projects.

She explained that she refuses to lose weight simply to look “fantastic on screen,” preferring to base her physical preparation on what her character would realistically eat and how she would live.

In a recent ELLE Women in Hollywood interview , Pugh also addressed the relentless scrutiny actresses face, saying, "The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone, something that isn't the real me."

“Why do celebs insult our intelligence by pretending that their bday candles are what changes their faces?” wrote one netizen