Image credits: PhilipRomanoPhoto Fisher Stevens Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Net Worth $8 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Born November 27, 1963 Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, US Age 63 Years Old Horoscope Sagittarius

Who Is Fisher Stevens?

Fisher Stevens is an American actor and filmmaker with a remarkably versatile career. He earned early attention on screen before expanding into acclaimed documentary directing and producing projects that address pressing environmental and social issues.

He first rose to prominence playing the eccentric scientist Ben Jahveri in Short Circuit. The hit comedy established his comedic timing and launched a lifelong string of notable screen performances.

Full Name Fisher Stevens Gender Male Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Ethnicity White Education New York University Father Norman Fisher Mother Sally Fisher Kids Paloma Stevens, Otis Stevens

Early Life and Education

Young Fisher Stevens was raised in Chicago by his parents, Sally and Norman Fisher. Following his parents’ divorce, he relocated to New York City as a teenager to immerse himself in professional acting classes.

He completed one year at New York University before focusing entirely on his craft. His early theatrical training and Off Broadway performances quickly paved the way for a dynamic career on stage and screen.

Notable Relationships

Over the past several decades, Fisher Stevens has maintained high-profile relationships within the entertainment industry. He dated actress Michelle Pfeiffer during the early nineties before establishing a lasting partnership with documentary filmmaker Alexis Bloom.

Stevens and Bloom tied the knot in 2017 after years of close collaboration. The couple shares two children, Paloma and Otis, with whom they maintain a low-key family life in New York City.

Career Highlights

Fisher Stevens achieved widespread acclaim playing Ben Jahveri in the hit sci-fi comedy Short Circuit. He went on to secure key roles in high-profile projects, including the drama series Succession and several films directed by Wes Anderson.

Beyond acting, he transitioned into directing and producing landmark non-fiction projects. He co-founded Naked Angels Theater Company and directed acclaimed documentary projects like Before the Flood and the sports docuseries Beckham.

His behind-the-camera achievements earned some of film’s highest honors. He netted the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature as a producer of The Cove, cementing Stevens as a versatile force in modern media.

Signature Quote

“I love telling stories, whether I'm in front of the camera or behind it, because a great story can change how people see the world.”