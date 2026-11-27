Image credits: PhilipRomanoPhoto
Fisher Stevens
- Height
- 5 ft 7 in (170 cm)
- Net Worth
- $8 million, 2026 est.
- Nationality
- American
- Born
- November 27, 1963
- Birthplace
- Chicago, Illinois, US
- Age
- 63 Years Old
- Horoscope
- Sagittarius
Who Is Fisher Stevens?
Fisher Stevens is an American actor and filmmaker with a remarkably versatile career. He earned early attention on screen before expanding into acclaimed documentary directing and producing projects that address pressing environmental and social issues.
He first rose to prominence playing the eccentric scientist Ben Jahveri in Short Circuit. The hit comedy established his comedic timing and launched a lifelong string of notable screen performances.
|Full Name
|Fisher Stevens
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 ft 7 in (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$8 million, 2026 est.
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|New York University
|Father
|Norman Fisher
|Mother
|Sally Fisher
|Kids
|Paloma Stevens, Otis Stevens
Early Life and Education
Young Fisher Stevens was raised in Chicago by his parents, Sally and Norman Fisher. Following his parents’ divorce, he relocated to New York City as a teenager to immerse himself in professional acting classes.
He completed one year at New York University before focusing entirely on his craft. His early theatrical training and Off Broadway performances quickly paved the way for a dynamic career on stage and screen.
Notable Relationships
Over the past several decades, Fisher Stevens has maintained high-profile relationships within the entertainment industry. He dated actress Michelle Pfeiffer during the early nineties before establishing a lasting partnership with documentary filmmaker Alexis Bloom.
Stevens and Bloom tied the knot in 2017 after years of close collaboration. The couple shares two children, Paloma and Otis, with whom they maintain a low-key family life in New York City.
Career Highlights
Fisher Stevens achieved widespread acclaim playing Ben Jahveri in the hit sci-fi comedy Short Circuit. He went on to secure key roles in high-profile projects, including the drama series Succession and several films directed by Wes Anderson.
Beyond acting, he transitioned into directing and producing landmark non-fiction projects. He co-founded Naked Angels Theater Company and directed acclaimed documentary projects like Before the Flood and the sports docuseries Beckham.
His behind-the-camera achievements earned some of film’s highest honors. He netted the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature as a producer of The Cove, cementing Stevens as a versatile force in modern media.
Signature Quote
“I love telling stories, whether I'm in front of the camera or behind it, because a great story can change how people see the world.”
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