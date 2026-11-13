Teacher’s Absurd Response To Mother’s Request Sets The Internet’s Hair On Fire: “That’s Insane”

A mother who simply wanted to take her family to Disney World said the ordeal became a full-blown academic crisis involving her first-grade daughter .

Olivia, a teacher herself, went viral for sharing the response she received from her daughter’s teacher about missing a few days of class.

“I was not prepared for this email I just got from her teacher,” the mother said.

Highlights A mother was shocked by the response her daughter’s teacher sent her after informing her that the family was going on a trip to Disney World.

“Apparently missing a few days of first grade is going to result in some serious academic consequences,” the mother said.

The teacher’s email sounded more like a warning.

Netizens were divided over the email, with some siding with the teacher and others siding with the mother.

A teacher's response to a Disney vacation left one mother stunned

Olivia explained that the family was planning to take a trip to Disney World that week, meaning her daughter would have to miss a few days of school.

As a teacher herself, Olivia said she fully understood the importance of attending school.

But she didn’t expect the response from her daughter’s teacher to sound more like a warning.

“Apparently missing a few days of first grade is going to result in some serious academic consequences,” the mother said.

The mother then turned the email into a song, imagining the voice her daughter's teacher might have used while writing it.

“Here it is,” said the baffled mother before playing the song.

“Good afternoon. Thank you for informing me of your upcoming Disney vacation,” the email began.

The teacher warned that the first-grader would miss some important milestones in school

The polite acknowledgment quickly took a dramatic turn, as the teacher wrote: “While I understand the desire to create family memories, first grade is a CRITICAL year.”

She then proceeded to list all the academic milestones the little girl would miss, including learning the “SH and CH blends,” subtraction within twenty, and the “life cycle of a pumpkin.”

“She will ALSO miss Fun Friday and her opportunity to be line leader. Unfortunately, that cannot be rescheduled,” the teacher added.

If that wasn't enough, the teacher said she would be sending home a 37-page makeup packet for the child.

The cherry on top was the final request.

“Please have her complete a written reflection about what she learned at Disney. Preferably something beyond, ‘I met Elsa,’” she wrote.

“And finally, I truly hope this vacation is worth the instructional time being missed,” she concluded.

Netizens joked that missing the pumpkin life cycle wouldn't ruin anyone's future

The email quickly became a talking point, with some people finding the teacher's response wildly over-the-top while others argued that parents shouldn't pull their children out of school for vacations in the first place.

“Im 32. i never learned the lifecycle of a pumpkin and now im jobless and living on the streets,” one joked.

Some argued parents shouldn't treat school days as vacation days

“37 pages?! Please tell me this is a joke…” one said, while another wrote, “That teacher is jealous.”

Others said parents needed better strategies.

“Never mind … we're not going to Disney. She will just be sick instead,” joked another commenter.

Some argued parents shouldn't treat school days as vacation days

Not everyone thought the teacher was entirely out of line.

Some argued that students who have school-scheduled breaks at certain points in the year shouldn’t be taking additional leave to go to a place that’s open all year round.

But others claimed some parents might plan to go to places like Disney when it’s not holiday season to make use of the off-holiday prices and fewer crowds.

“Parents - I will never support this,” said one X user, who has spent 38 years working in public schools, transitioning from a teacher to a principal.

“Again, if it’s Granny’s 100th Birthday or a wedding out of state, or something that occurs only on a certain date, I get it,” the same user continued. “But to pull your child for a place that’s open year round, still a no from me.”

Another responded to their tweet, saying: “I have a feeling the number of parents pulling their kids from school for vacations/events has increased substantially after Covid, when a lot of parents' eyes were opened about what really goes on in some classrooms. (Hint: not much.)”

“It’s personal. The teacher is mad she’s not going to Disney,” one commented online