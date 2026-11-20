Fiona , a darling hippo and one of the most famous animals in the world , tragically passed away in a freak accident.

As fans learned what happened to her, their grief quickly turned to anger over the apparent carelessness shown by visitors at the Cincinnati Zoo .

“Another victim of human stupidity,” one commenter wrote online.

Fiona, one of the most famous animals in the world, tragically passed away in a freak accident

Highlights The Cincinnati Zoo announced that the beloved hippo, Fiona, passed away at age nine.

Fiona lost her life after ingesting an object brought to the zoo by visitors.

The hippo rose to fame after surviving a premature birth.

“They need to do better to protect these animals,” one commented online.

The Cincinnati Zoo announced on Thursday, November 19, that Fiona had passed away at the age of nine, more than a week after swallowing an object that accidentally landed in her enclosure.

“We are in shock at the moment," Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike said in a statement. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn't anymore.”

The unexpected turn of events began with a child tossing a knit cap in the air, which then hit a ceiling fan.

The hat was sent flying into Fiona’s enclosure through a one-foot opening.

“We probably couldn't make [it] happen again if we tried,” zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley said in a statement.

Fiona initially seemed fine. But a few days later, she began losing her appetite, and her keepers tried to get her to eat in hopes that it would help move the hat through her digestive system.

The “cautiously optimistic” team did everything they could, but “her body couldn't fight anymore”

An ultrasound showed the hat moving through her small intestine.

A keeper said surgery wasn’t possible for a full-grown hippo, so the team’s best hope was that Fiona would pass the hat through her system on her own.

Trying a different approach, the Cincinnati Zoo staff even borrowed a vibration plate from a local horse farm and encouraged the hippopotamus to stand on it.

The “cautiously optimistic” team monitored her around the clock, giving her fluids and an enema, along with other medication, the zoo wrote on social media.

Unfortunately, the beloved animal did not make it.

“They did everything possible, but her body couldn't fight anymore,” Jenike added in his statement.

As word spread about how the hat got into the enclosure, commenters questioned why the child’s parents hadn’t monitored the situation better.

“I’m tired of animals dy**g because of human incompetence,” one commented online, while another said, “Fiona was the reason a lot of us got through some rough years. Rest easy, girl.”

“They need to do better to protect these animals... This ‘accident’ could have been prevented had these parents been paying attention to their kid throwing their hat up at a fan near the enclosure,” one said.

“Ban all children from the Cincinnati Zoo,” outraged netizens wrote online

Fiona was born six weeks premature in 2017 and weighed just 29 pounds, which was about half the previous lowest recorded birth weight for her species, according to the zoo.

“She is the smallest hippo to ever survive,” the zoo previously said on social media.

When she stopped taking a bottle at about three weeks old, the zoo brought in nurses with experience caring for premature babies to help give her IV fluids for hydration.

Darcy Doellman, a retired Cincinnati Children’s Hospital nurse, provided assistance with baby Fiona and watched as she became strong enough to join the other full-grown hippos at the Hippo Cove enclosure.

After hearing about Fiona ingesting an object, Doellman thought “Fiona is so strong, she’s going to overcome this.”

“I was just shocked and heartbroken to find out this afternoon that she passed away,” Doellman told Fox 19 after her passing.

Blake Gustafson, another retired nurse who helped Fiona as a baby, said the tiny hippo had a “unique gift to make us feel really hopeful about things.”

“And we were all hopeful that Fiona would pull through,” Gustafson added.

Nurses who cared for her as a tiny baby said she had a way of making people feel “hopeful about things”

From being a 25-pound underdog who beat the odds, Fiona became a gentle giant that brought joy to millions.

She inspired comic books, an ice cream flavor, a character in a Cincinnati ballet, and had statues honoring her at the zoo.

Fans who followed her story watched her grow up alongside her mother, Bibi, and later her half-brother, Fritz, in the enclosure.

“I think of her caregivers who see her every single day. My heart goes out to them,” Gustafson said.

“It has to be especially hard for them. We were with her one day, they are with her every day.”

To the city of Cincinnati, Fiona was “a symbol of perseverance and joy,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

“She brought smiles to so many faces, from kids to parents to visitors from around the world,” he wrote on social media.

“Our city is heartbroken, but we couldn't be more grateful that she was part of our lives and our community as a whole.”

Fiona’s passing reminded people of another tragic incident at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo made headlines in 2016 over the passing of Harambe, a 17-year-old western lowland gorilla.

The staff fatally sh*t him after a three-year-old boy fell into his enclosure, sparking a public outcry over the zoo’s decision and the child’s supervision.

The zoo was asked to review protocols to prevent such incidents from happening again

Debbie Metzler, the managing director of captive wildlife for the animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), shared a statement after the passing of Fiona, whose species normally live up to 50 years in human care.

This was not “an intentional incident,” but the hippo’s passing is a “tragic reminder that everyone should behave carefully and respectfully around animals,” Metzler said in a statement.

Metzler urged the zoo to review its protocols to prevent such incidents from happening again and urged “every visitor to secure their belongings and never toss objects near an animal's enclosure.”

“Extremely unfortunate and completely preventable in the first place,” one commented online