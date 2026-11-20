The autopsy results for Fiona the hippo have finally been released, giving more details about what happened inside her body after she swallowed a visitor's knitted hat.

The nine-year-old Cincinnati Zoo favorite passed away on November 19, despite her caretakers trying several ways to save her.

Now, the zoo has shared the findings of her examination, explaining why the veterinary team couldn't remove the object and why even continued treatment wouldn't have changed the outcome.

Highlights Fiona the hippo's necropsy revealed that a visitor's knitted hat became lodged deep inside her small intestine.

Veterinarians attempted endoscopy, imaging, supportive care, and other treatments.

The zoo said the hat accidentally flew into her enclosure after becoming caught in a ceiling fan.

Autopsy results revealed how the hat became stuck inside Fiona and couldn’t be removed

On Friday, November 20, Cincinnati Zoo released the results of Fiona's necropsy, the term for an animal autopsy.

The examination revealed that the knitted hat had become lodged in the middle of her small intestine . It was approximately 25 feet beyond her final stomach compartment and 50 feet from the end of her intestines.

This meant the object was stuck in a part of her digestive system the veterinary team could not reach with the equipment available.

Dr. Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health , explained that specialists had tried using scopes to locate and remove the hat, but neither approach worked.

“Upper and lower GI endoscopy were unable to reach the object,” he said.

The team also considered a minimally invasive procedure, but the hat's location and Fiona's anatomy made that impossible.

“The location and anatomy made laparoscopic removal impossible. No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked,” Wenninger explained.

The zoo had already explained that surgery was not a realistic option for Fiona

Fiona was a full-grown hippo weighing thousands of pounds.

In a video released Friday, Wenninger discussed the team's efforts and explained why they couldn't reach the hat, even with specialized medical equipment.

“Given her anatomy … there was no way to get in there with specialized endoscopes,” he said.

The team had also considered whether an operation involving a larger incision could help. However, Wenninger explained that such a procedure would have been extremely dangerous for an animal of Fiona's size.

With no safe way to remove the hat, the veterinarians focused on supportive care and hoped her body would eventually pass it.

“We provided supportive care in hopes that we could make it pass through, and unfortunately she didn’t make it through the procedure; she died during recovery ,” Wenninger said.

“We provided fluids; we had specialists here to help assist with imaging to try to determine where exactly the hat was located,” he explained.

Unfortunately, the treatment was not enough to save her.

“The only option we had was supportive care, and unfortunately it wasn’t enough for her,” Wenninger added.

The necropsy later confirmed that the hat was lodged too deep inside her intestines for any available treatment to work.

A visitor’s knitted hat flown into Fiona’s enclosure eventually led to her passing

According to the zoo, a child had tossed the hat into the air. It became caught in a ceiling fan, which then flung it through a small opening above the viewing windows and into the hippo habitat, as reported by Bored Panda.

Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley described the unusual chain of events, saying, “We probably couldn’t make [it] happen again if we tried.”

Fiona swallowed the hat, but she did not immediately show signs of discomfort. Her caretakers initially hoped the object would pass through her digestive system without causing serious problems.

However, after several days, they noticed that she was eating less. This raised concerns and led to further examinations and treatment.

The zoo began sharing updates about her condition, explaining that she was receiving round-the-clock care while specialists looked for a way to help her pass the object.

Her appetite continued to be a concern, and the team eventually had to sedate her for additional tests and treatment.

Before her passing, Fiona's veterinary team tried different approaches to move the object through her digestive system.

They provided fluids, medication , and other supportive treatment while monitoring her closely. The zoo also borrowed a nine-foot scope from Columbus Zoo and brought in a technician to help with a colonoscopy.

However, the instrument could not reach the hat.

The team also tried an unusual method involving a vibration plate borrowed from a local horse farm. Fiona was encouraged to stand on it several times a day because the vibrations might help move the object through her intestines.

Her caretakers also offered her favorite foods, hoping eating would help her digestive system move the hat along.

Despite these efforts, Fiona's condition did not improve enough. The zoo eventually warned that she could develop sepsis if she failed to pass the object.

Following Fiona's passing, some people online began questioning exactly how the hat ended up inside the enclosure

While the zoo described the incident as a fr*ak accident, social media users claimed that the child had tossed the hat into the air more than once before it flew into Fiona's habitat

One Facebook commenter alleged that the child's mother had repeatedly told the child to stop but failed to take the hat away.

Another person claimed that witnesses had described similar behavior and accused the mother of not stepping in.

However, these claims have not been independently verified.



























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“The parents are to blame, and I hope they feel guilty for this tragedy ,” one person wrote.

“Not only that, but then the parents DIDN’T FREAKING REPORT IT TO STAFF! They walked away!” another said.

Not everyone agreed that the child's parents should be blamed for Fiona's passing.

“Fr*ak accidents happen; kids make mistakes,” one person wrote, while another said, “However, there are real-world consequences. Maybe we can use this as a learning experience and do better in the future. For Fiona.”

Someone else described the incident as “a very weird, unintended series of events”.

While many people have focused on the accident, Fiona’s passing has also been devastating for the people who cared for her every day

Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike spoke about the loss after the hippo passed away, admitting that the team had not expected such an outcome.

“We are in shock at the moment,” he said. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore.”

He also praised the animal care team for their efforts to save her.

“Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore,” Jenike said.

“She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many.”

One of her keepers , Jenna Wingate, also remembered the hippo with a touching description, calling her “magic wrapped in a hippo.”

Wingate had been involved in Fiona's care since she was a baby, and their bond often showed up in videos the zoo shared.



























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After Fiona's passing, people began sharing messages of support for the keeper and the rest of the animal care team.

One social media user wrote, “Jenna was with Fiona her entire life. My heart breaks. Please keep Jenna in your thoughts and prayers; she lost a loved one.”

Others also shared their condolences with the people who had worked so hard to care for the hippo.

“I feel horribly sorry for them,” one person commented.

Fiona was born at Cincinnati Zoo in January 2017, around six weeks before her due date. At birth, she weighed just 29 pounds, making her much smaller than a typical newborn hippo.

"Absolutely gut wrenching," wrote one netizen