20 Of The Funniest Memes About The Finnish Embassy That Was Closed For One Day, And Why Netizens Can't Let It Go

A routine announcement from Finland’s embassy in Canberra, Australia, unexpectedly turned into a global internet meme after the building closed for just one day.

The embassy told visitors its staff would attend a planning event on November 10, but social media users reacted as though the country had announced a national emergency.

Soon, people, businesses, airlines, and even politicians began sharing hilarious videos and joked about the closure.

Finnish Ambassador Arto Haapea was equally surprised by the attention.

“We were all having a nice planning day, then someone said: ‘Oh my goodness, it’s gone completely viral,’” he recalled.

The original Instagram post, featuring a video of the northern lights and a simple notice about the temporary closure, eventually attracted millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes.

People began pretending they had traveled across the world only to find the embassy doors locked.

One user joked, “Bad day to be a Finnish embassy in Canberra enthusiast,” while another asked, “Is everything ok? Call if you need me.”

The joke soon spread far beyond Australia.

American Airlines announced a flight sale to Europe because of the closure, local businesses offered alternative places for disappointed visitors, and Finnish politicians joined the fun.

The embassy's social media team also played along, replying to the jokes with witty comments.

When one Finnish adviser tried calling the embassy to check what was happening, the team responded, “We were waiting for you to hang up so we could text you instead.”

The attention eventually reached Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who shared a video with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirming that the embassy had reopened.

The team even organized a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its return after 24 hours.

But how did an ordinary office-hours announcement become such a massive online joke?

Haapea believes people were looking for something funny amid the chaos of everyday news.

“I think people are just looking for good news, to take their minds off all the craziness in the world,” he told The Guardian.