Finn Cole: Bio And Career Highlights

Finn Cole

5 ft 8 in (172 cm)

$2 million, 2026 est.

British

November 9, 1995

Kingston upon Thames, London, UK

31 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Finn Cole?



Finn Cole is a British actor known for his compelling screen presence and sharp dramatic instincts. He earned widespread critical praise by delivering quiet intensity to high-stakes crime series and ambitious cinematic projects across two decades of work.





Cole rose to prominence playing Michael Gray in the BBC series Peaky Blinders. His cool, calculating performance fascinated viewers worldwide, seamlessly launching his successful American television career.

Early Life and Education



Finn Cole grew up in London alongside four brothers. His father worked as a shipbuilder, inspiring an initial interest in maritime trades before a high school drama teacher encouraged his creative pursuits.





He later attended Esher College to study film and acting. Joining the National Youth Theatre provided structured training, where running lines with his older brother Joe sparked his professional journey.

Notable Relationships



Cole is currently in a relationship with British actress Florence Pugh. The couple has made several public appearances together at film events, preferring to keep the details of their romance relatively low-key.





He does not have any children from his past relationships. Cole continues to balance his personal life in London while filming international film and television productions across North America.

Career Highlights



Cole achieved international acclaim through long-running starring roles in major television dramas. He portrayed Michael Gray across six seasons of Peaky Blinders and led TNT’s crime series Animal Kingdom as Joshua Cody for 75 episodes.





His feature film credits highlight versatility across action and independent thrillers. He played young Jakob Toretto in F9 and starred in Dreamland alongside Margot Robbie, before making his West End stage debut in 2024.

Signature Quote



“I’ve always been drawn to characters who have a quiet intensity and a lot going on beneath the surface.”