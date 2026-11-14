Over $70,000 in savings, a plan for their retirement, and a seemingly stable future. Step-by-step, they’d been building a life together. Everything was going according to plan... Until it wasn’t. Almost overnight, the money was gone. In its place: mountains of debt and a lifetime of betrayal. She had absolutely no idea that her husband had been living a double life. But like an increasing number of spouses, he was committing infidelity behind her back. And it wasn't with a person. “I’ve been living in the aftermath of addiction, financial betrayal, and lies I didn’t see coming,” says the woman. And she’s not alone. One survey reveals that almost half of all American adults in committed relationships are keeping money secrets from their significant other. Experts warn that it’s just as damaging as having an affair. So how do you know if money has become the mistress in your marriage or relationship? And what can you do to protect yourself? First, you need to know that it rarely looks the way you might expect. Cup of Couple / Pexels (not the actual photo) “It's not always a big-blow up over spending habits or a gambling problem. Sometimes it's a spouse who quietly takes over all the bank logins - ‘I'll just handle it, don't worry about it’ - until one day she realizes she has no idea what's in the accounts and no way to find out,” reveals Marie Lovett, a Certified Financial Planner who has seen the scenarios play out all too often. Lovett says financial ‘cheaters’ will go to extreme lengths to hide what’s really happening in the bank accounts. The expert has even witnessed how one man set up email forwarding rules without his wife’s knowledge. “It was wild,” Lovett reveals. “Every statement, every alert, every financial notification gets quietly rerouted before she ever sees it.” In the case of Mackenzie Fulton, who goes by The Gambler Wife on Instagram, her husband had dipped into more than $70,000 worth of savings, cashed out their 401(k) and taken out over $40,000 in credit cards and loans to finance his secret gambling addiction. "It's just as devastating as any other betrayal in a marriage," Fulton says in one of her videos. "But it's invisible." Experts agree. Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo) Dr. Megan McCoy is a leading researcher in financial therapy, a fairly new field that combines financial advice with family counseling. She defines financial infidelity as the intentional hiding of financial information from a partner. "It's hard to realize someone could be so fake to you, someone you thought you understood and could read," says McCoy, who adds that the reason financial deception cuts so deep and why the fights are nastier and last longer is because money signifies safety in terms of a couple’s future. For example, planning for their retirement or a child's college education. “If your partner has built up debt, legally you are also responsible for that. And then on top of that, you also have the psychological consequences of being deceived and so on," adds Hristina Nikolova, a behavioral data science expert and associate professor at Northeastern University. “So it could be argued that financial infidelity is actually more detrimental than the romantic or sexual infidelity that we have spent so much time researching in the past in psychology,” Nikolova says. Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) On the surface, financial infidelity can look like secret accounts, hidden debt, undisclosed purchases, rounding down costs, avoiding a bank notification, saying something was on sale. The guilty party might lie by omission, or hide their purchases in a closet. But what’s going on below the surface tells a deeper story. McCoy explains in an episode of the HomeEc Podcast that “hide” is the operative word… And it’s not just money that’s being hidden. It’s the shadow parts of a partner’s personality or the things they’re trying to protect: A fear of conflict, shame, power dynamics, a relationship where the truth about money does not feel safe to tell, or sometimes, a way out of a dangerous situation. Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) A 2026 Bankrate survey found that almost half of all married/cohabitating couples polled are not sharing all of their financial details. "Among respondents in a committed relationship, 1 in 4 (25%) say they are keeping secret minor sources of debt, expenses or income, while 11% say they are not discussing credit scores, credit histories, sources of savings or investments and 9% say they are keeping secret major sources of debt, expenses or income," reads a press release. 3% of respondents admitted to keeping "some other financial secret" and 9% say they “don’t know” how to categorize the secrets they are keeping. The reasons for the secrets varied, with some saying they feel they should be allowed to keep some information to themselves, and others simply saying they do not want the other person to know. 14% of respondents admitted that they would feel embarrassed if the other person knew. Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Lovett says that even the most accomplished, smart and loving women who trusted their partners completely have been totally blindsided and ashamed by financial infidelity. According to the expert, "I let him handle it" is one of the most financially dangerous sentences a woman can say. "Know every account, balance, and beneficiary," she warns. Lovett has drawn up a checklist of steps she believes every woman should take before it's too late. But it goes without saying that sometimes, women are the ones committing the financial sins. Lovett advises that you check beneficiary designations every year. "These override your will entirely. A wrong name on a 401(k) or life insurance policy means the wrong person collects," she warns. Additionally, the expert suggests that you read your tax return before you sign it. "Your signature means you're attesting to its accuracy," she explains. "Hidden income and secret accounts often surface here first." Another 'tradition' should be to pull your credit report together, annually. Some sites will show all accounts in your name. "Hidden cards and secret debt can't hide here," says Lovett. Vitalii Khodzinskyi / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Keep your own emergency fund is another tip Lovett swears by, saying that you should have 3–6 months in an account that is yours alone: "Financial abuse often starts with control over money — your own stash is your exit ramp." It pays to keep accounts in your own name, she adds. This means at least one credit card and one bank account are yours alone. Why? Because this preserves your credit history and your independence. On the topic of independence: Protect your earning power. "Don't step back from your career without a real conversation about what happens if things fall apart. Re-entry is hard. Plan for it," warns Lovett. And a rather controversial tip (depending on who you ask) is to get a prenup. "Didn't get a prenup? It's not too late," reveals the financial planner. "Postnups can formalize financial expectations and protect assets at any stage of marriage." Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) The Bankrate survey found that across generations, millennials (ages 30-45) are most likely to say that financial infidelity is at least as bad as physical infidelity (47%), followed by Gen Xers (44%; ages 46-61), Gen Zers (42%; ages 18-29) and baby boomers (39%; ages 62-80). “Secrets can take on a life of their own, undermining trust and the relationship. The fix is communication,” says Bankrate's Principal Analyst Ted Rossman. “You don’t necessarily need to combine all of your finances with your partner, but you do need to be aware of where your money is going. Even if you each agree to maintain some separate accounts, it’s important to understand the parameters and work together on shared financial goals.”