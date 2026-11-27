There's something about a photo of a person that no landscape can match. A half-smile caught a second before it fades, a stranger lost in thought on a crowded train, friends leaning into each other on a sunny afternoon. These pictures don't need a dramatic setting to hold your attention, because the people in them are the story.
That's what one photographer on Threads wanted to celebrate when they invited others to share their best people shots, with one simple rule: human art only. They started things off with a few of their own frames shot on film, and photographers from all over soon joined in with candid street scenes, quiet everyday moments, and faces full of character.
Put together, the replies make a collection that's less about perfect technique and more about paying attention to people: how they move, how they wait, how they live when they think no one is watching. Scroll down to see all 50 photos, and upvote the ones that caught your eye!
More info: threads.com
#1 Here (Some) Of Mine Shot On Film
10points
#2 Wonderful Portraits!
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10points
#3 Black And White Series
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8points
#4 Magnificent Tales
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7points
#5 Some Recent Edits From Images Shot About A Year Ago
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6points
#6 Some Recent Edits From Images Shot About A Year Ago
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6points
#7 Black And White Series
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6points
#8 A Bit More Color
6points
#9 A Bit More Color
6points
#10 A Bit More Color
6points
#11 Here (Some) Of Mine Shot On Film
5points
#12 Here (Some) Of Mine Shot On Film
5points
#13 A Magnificent Series, Perfect Mix Of Geometries, People And Movement
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5points
#14 A Magnificent Series, Perfect Mix Of Geometries, People And Movement
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5points
#15 Top Class Mate
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5points
#16 Top Class Mate
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5points
#17 Here's Mine!
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5points
#18 Here's Mine!
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5points
#19 Here Are A Few Of Mine, Also Shot On Film
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5points
#20 Here Are A Few Of Mine, Also Shot On Film
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5points
Aleksandra BereznojuteContent WriterView profile