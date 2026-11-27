There's something about a photo of a person that no landscape can match. A half-smile caught a second before it fades, a stranger lost in thought on a crowded train, friends leaning into each other on a sunny afternoon. These pictures don't need a dramatic setting to hold your attention, because the people in them are the story.

That's what one photographer on Threads wanted to celebrate when they invited others to share their best people shots, with one simple rule: human art only. They started things off with a few of their own frames shot on film, and photographers from all over soon joined in with candid street scenes, quiet everyday moments, and faces full of character.