Getting engaged should be a blissful and exciting time. Often, the weeks that follow are filled with celebrations and happy moments, as the couple shares their big news. They might even start discussing some wedding details while they're still on cloud nine. But if things always happened as they should, there'd be no dramatic or wild stories, like the one you're about to read.

A man says he was ecstatic when his girlfriend of three years said "yes" to his marriage proposal . Just days later, she gave him a seemingly impossible ultimatum and then ghosted him. When she finally rocked up again at 2am, she was a completely different person. For the first time ever, he saw her true (and rather crazy) colors.

He thought he was marrying the woman of his dreams

But almost immediately after the proposal, she turned into someone else and even slapped his mother

His situation raised questions, so he clarified a few things

Netizens wondered whether someone had maybe influenced Sarah

Many felt she was being unreasonable and ultimately, "impossible"

A few people said they understood exactly where Sarah was coming from

He then revealed that Sarah had ghosted him, before reappearing as a complete psycho

Post-engagement anxiety is real, but many people won't admit it

Society tells us that getting engaged is meant to be one of the “happiest times of your life.” But for many, this isn’t the case. There are various reasons why someone might feel worried, anxious, overwhelmed or even depressed after saying “yes” to a proposal.

Often, they internalize these negative emotions because they’re supposed to be happy, or they don't want their partner to feel like they've gotten cold feet

Marni Feuerman, a marriage and family therapist, says that big life changes (yes, even positive ones like an engagement, a promotion or a pregnancy) can trigger a wide range of feelings and cause our minds to run wild.

“Having some anxiety symptoms does not mean you are unhappy per se about the event itself,” explains Feuerman. “Getting engaged to someone signifies one step closer to a lifelong commitment. You may have anxiety about planning a wedding, merging families, being a good daughter-in-law, moving in together, financial decisions, being a good wife and so on.”

The expert adds that a lot happens post-engagement, and it can easily trigger some fears, “even if they are not totally logical or rational.”

What's important is that you get to the bottom of what's making you anxious. It's often nothing major, but sometimes, your inner voice is warning you not to go through with the marriage.

“I like to take my newly engaged clients through the process of inquiry: ‘Have you noticed any red flags? Are you sure?’” reveals marriage and family therapist Becky Whetstone. “Interestingly, many of these individuals or couples will be well aware of potential red flags or dangers ahead, but then choose to justify or ignore those and get married anyway.”

Meanwhile, Feuerman says it's important to discuss what you're feeling with your partner.

“Do a bit of self-reflection first to get clear on what you are anxious about. You can bring it up without hurting his or her feelings by first confirming your happiness about being engaged before talking about your anxiety,” the expert suggests.

She adds that there's a good chance your fiancé feels the same way and would welcome a discussion.

"This is an opportunity for you both to calm each other’s worries and get clarification on topics triggering negative feelings,” Feuerman advises.

"Brain tumour": People were puzzled and some tried to make sense of Sarah's psycho behavior