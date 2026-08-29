Australian model and social media personality Kanika Batra, 30, has built an online following around her claims of being a diagnosed “sociopath.”

With an Instagram following of over 300,000, her content frequently focuses on what she describes as sociopathic behavior, including emotional detachment, manipulation, revenge, and cheating in romantic relationships.

Highlights Self-proclaimed sociopath influencer Kanika Batra recently shared several tactics she uses in her relationships to manipulate her partners.

She advocated for love-bombing, setting fake boundaries, and denying closure, and urged other women to follow them as well.

She named Ariana Grande, Candace Owens, and Justin Trudeau among celebrities whom she believes are sociopaths.

Batra recently opened up about the manipulative tactics she uses in her own dating life to exploit her partners and suggested that more women should employ the strategies, leaving viewers petrified.

“May a girl like this never find me,” one internet user said.

Kanika Batra shared that pulling away after “love bombing” is one of her go-to manipulation tactics

Kanika Batra, who is also a former Miss Universe contestant, classical singer, and author, has claimed that she was about 21 when she was assessed by a dozen psychiatrists and was diagnosed with antisocial and narcissistic personality disorder.

She refers to herself as a “sociopath” on her social media, and says that she does not have the capacity to feel empathy, guilt, or remorse.

This condition has led her to cheat on multiple boyfriends in the past, as she finds it “hard to be morally good.”

Batra appeared on Chris Williamson’s Modern Wisdom podcast on August 27, 2026, and advised women about the different ways men can be manipulated in a relationship.

At one point, she revealed that she feels “contempt” for most partners after three months, and when asked to explain, she said that she begins to see them for who they really are, beyond the “fantasies” she projected onto them.

She admitted that she prefers “love-bombing” partners early on, showering them with gifts and attention, but the moment they get “hooked on it” and want more, she feels disgusted by it and withdraws.

Williamson later described the behavior as the “push and pull” strategy, where one partner finds the other’s vulnerabilities and uses that to make them emotionally dependent.

She also advised people to save their partner’s number under an “insulting name” and turn off all social media notifications and active statuses to keep themselves “mysterious” and avoid obsessing over whether the other person was paying attention to them online.

“If I have a guy saved on my phone as Hepatitis B, how sad would I be if Hepatitis B doesn’t text me back on time… It’s a place where you don’t feel the hurt if you don’t get a text from him.”

Batra admitted she loves to see grown men “cry and beg”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kanika Batra shared that before entering a committed, exclusive relationship, both partners should conduct “sh*t tests on each other,” where they put the other in slightly inconvenient situations to see if they step up.

She revealed that several women have sought coaching sessions from her on how to make an unwilling man commit, and her foremost advice has been to show their “other options.”

“Don’t rub it in his face, just let him know about it,” she said. “Just let him know that you have got options and you won’t put up with his sh*t.”

She also suggested setting arbitrary boundaries to see if the partner respects them.

However, in her personal relationships, she has done it knowing fully well her partners would cross it, giving her an excuse to break up with them.

Speaking about the connection between sociopathic behavior and sadistic cruelty, Batra talked about more tactics that she has used to feel pleasure in another’s suffering.

“I will show them vulnerabilities so that they show me theirs, and then I actually enjoy watching them suffer. I will give them incorrect advice. I will lead them astray… I can make them, and I can break them,” she said.

“Seeing a fully grown man crying, there’s a satisfaction in that. There’s a thrill… like power.”

Even after splitting from her partners, she likes to continue manipulating them by denying them closure.

“There’s a certain sort of suffering where you leave an emotional gap for them so that they desperately need closure from you, and they will run in circles trying to please you, trying to get that out of you, and I will never give them closure, because I know then I’ll have control over them for the rest of their lives,” she said.

Batra named Ariana Grande and Candace Owens among the celebrities she believes are sociopaths

As the conversation shifted toward celebrities who she believes show sociopathic traits, Kanika Batra confidently named Ariana Grande.

Speaking about the popstar’s “homewrecker” reputation , she said, “The way she does this is the most malicious way possible, like it’s her goal to break up the relationship. It’s not that she’s madly in love with this man.”

She also named Justin Trudeau, Gavin Newsom, Candace Owens, JD Vance, Kevin Spacey, Mark Zuckerberg, and Angelina Jolie.

“Nothing that she does seems like it is genuine affection,” she said about the Salt actress.

When Williamson asked about Donald Trump, Batra said that he wasn’t a “sociopath” but a “narcissist.”

Earlier in April, speaking on LADbible’s Honesty Box, Batra compared herself to the serial assassin Ted Bundy, claiming he was “privileged” to offend in the 1970s due to limited surveillance and forensic technology at the time.

Although she now chooses not to “throw her life away” like the notorious criminal, she admitted to being “violent” and hurting animals when younger.

However, despite everything, she believes people like her can still make excellent romantic partners, and she would want her kids to date one.

“If you earn a real sociopath, a real psychopath , if they’re genuinely on your team, you have someone willing to harm people for you,” she said.

“They’re ride or d*e for you. They’re in your corner. They’re choosing to love you every single day.”

"She thinks she's the main character." Netizens were appalled by Kanika Batra's manipulative dating strategies