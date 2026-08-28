Everyone is constantly hoping for the day when all types of cancer have a cure. Not just a delay, but an actual cure. Unfortunately, even the brightest minds on planet Earth don't seem to have a set-in-stone answer for when that will happen. It's an enigma and takes more time, effort, and bureaucracy than most would like to believe.

But every once in a while, there's a glimmer of hope in the medical world. In 2026, scientists successfully used technology to reactivate dormant HIV and e liminate infected cells . Now, more than ever, early detection of cancer is becoming more common, facilitating treatment and even curing patients who haven't yet developed symptoms. And just recently, a new type of medication was approved by the FDA, aiming to treat pancreatic cancer — but its side effects were unexpected.

A new FDA-approved cancer treatment has hit the U.S. "shelves," but it may cause visible, physical wounds

This new medication, called Rasonque, was developed by Revolution Medicines and meant to be taken in the form of tablets

Rasonque, formerly known as RMC-6236, was developed by Revolution Medicines in 2022. It underwent human clinical trials for about four years before finally receiving U.S. FDA approval on August 26, 2026. However, while this may appear to be a relatively short period, the scientific effort behind this type of treatment has been underway for much longer , making this all the more impactful.

The treatment is a tablet meant to be taken once a day, aiming to treat pancreatic cancer. While it may not be the world's most common type of cancer, it is by far one of the most lethal, and it primarily affects older adults, with 85% of cases occurring in people over the age of 55. The reason it has such a high mortality rate is that it is incredibly difficult to detect in its early stages. It is only the 10th most common type of cancer, but it is actually the third leading cause of cancer-related mortality, behind only lung and colorectal cancer.

But the side effects seem to be brutal for some, namely former Senator Ben Sasse, who experienced a severe skin reaction to the treatment

This, however, isn't expected to be a common side effect, and oncologists assure that it's a rare reaction

The reason this is such a remarkable find is that it has increased patients' lifespans. Those without the medicine lived a median of 6.7 months while receiving therapy, whereas those taking Rasonque as a targeted therapy doubled their median survival to 13.2 months. This, in turn, directly targets the tumor's root cause rather than relying solely on cytotoxic medications. But while this may be a discovery that many oncologists have called "remarkable," as Dr. Nicholas Hornstein of Northwell's Lenox Hill Hospital did, it isn't without repercussions either.

While side effects may be rare, former Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, who was diagnosed with metastatic stage-four pancreatic cancer on December 23, 2025, was one of the recipients of the medication. Although he may be experiencing its positive effects, the father of three actually reacted badly to the tablets, recalling the experience to The New York Times by saying it was "nasty." His face has become increasingly red and blistered because his body isn't producing enough new skin, leaving it dry and prone to fissures.

Despite the Senator's side effect, several oncologists claim this new type of medication is "life-altering," and the results have been "remarkable"

This is a major breakthrough for one of the most dangerous and fatal cancers in the world

Despite its shocking side effects, plenty of oncologists have since come forward to praise the medication. Dr. Carla Kurkjian, an oncologist at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, told The Wall Street Journal that this discovery was "life-altering," not only because it could help patients extend their lives to an unprecedented level, but also because it could change the way doctors approach treatment. She said it was exciting for "us physicians to be able to have a different conversation than we've had for so long."

This type of excitement and relief isn't at all surprising once you look at the high stress levels among cancer specialists. Oncology News Central actually reported that between 35% and 50% of oncologists will meet the criteria for professional burnout, stemming from emotional exhaustion and the feeling that they can't accomplish enough in their field, often because of the high mortality rates associated with cancer.

So, how does this medication actually work, though? Very simply put, experts explain that while chemotherapy attacks all rapidly dividing cells in the body, including both cancerous and healthy cells, Rasonque targets only the mutated KRAS protein found in cancer cells. Still, some patients, like Senator Sasse, might experience collateral damage, such as skin rashes, mouth sores, and intestinal problems.

Even so, many patients would likely prefer to have their lifespans considerably extended while dealing with blisters and other side effects than face the alternative. In fact, pairing Rasonque with chemotherapy has increased response rates, and the outlook is better than ever. So, have you heard of this new breakthrough in the medical world? Let us know your thoughts below!

Most readers were excited for the breakthrough, pointing out that blisters are better than cancer