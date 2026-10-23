A Massachusetts father has finally been convicted of a disturbing crime involving a teenager aboard an airplane, all while traveling with his wife and four children.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Jonathan Alan Lefman , was found guilty following a three-day federal jury trial over the August 2024 incident aboard a JetBlue flight.

Highlights Jonathan Alan Lefman was caught on camera engaging in a “sickening” act involving a 17-year-old passenger aboard a JetBlue flight.

The teenager recorded the video herself after noticing the man’s reflection in her seatback monitor.

Lefman was traveling with his wife and four children when the incident occurred, prompting serious questions about his conduct.

“I'm sure this isn't his first time... That is really sickening . Especially with his own children and wife on the plane, like that is just mind-boggling. What a creep ,” fumed one netizen.

The father has been convicted of repeatedly reaching through the seat in front of him to touch a 17-year-old passenger

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, the incident happened on August 30, 2024, aboard a JetBlue flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Boston.

Reportedly, Jonathan Alan Lefman was traveling with his wife and four children when he repeatedly reached his hand through the gap between the back and bottom cushions of the seat directly in front of him.

A 17-year-old girl, whose identity has not been disclosed, was sitting in that seat.

Prosecutors said Lefman touched her backside without her permission on multiple occasions during the flight and while the aircraft was on the ground waiting for passengers to deplane.

At one point, the teenager noticed his reflection leaning between the seats in the monitor in front of her, according to authorities.

The discovery helped her realize what was happening and document the incident .

The teenager recorded Jonathan’s fingers protruding through her seat and used the video as evidence when reporting what happened

The girl used her cellphone camera to record a video showing Lefman’s fingers in the gap between the back and bottom of her seat.

She also recorded a video of him as he exited the aircraft, while she was still on the jet bridge, according to federal prosecutors.

After the passengers deplaned, an adult female relative of the teenager, who had been sitting in a different row, confronted Lefman about his conduct.

The relative also reported the incident to a JetBlue supervisor and showed the video of his fingers as evidence.

The footage became a key part of the case against Lefman, who was arrested in February 2025.

A federal grand jury subsequently indicted him in March 2025 on one count of a**sive s**ual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

According to CBS News , Lefman initially claimed he had been stretching when confronted about the incident and apologized.

The dad of four denied any wrongdoing, reportedly claiming he had just been stretching, but a federal jury found him guilty

During a subsequent interview with investigators, he was reportedly shown the images of the fingers protruding through the seat and asked whether he recognized them.

“Not really, no,” he reportedly replied.

The jury ultimately convicted Lefman on October 16, 2026, after a three-day trial.

U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley addressed the verdict in a statement, emphasizing that the teenager had been entitled to travel safely without experiencing such conduct.

Foley said, “The defendant repeatedly s**ually a**sed a minor who was simply trying to travel safely aboard a commercial flight.”

“No one should have to fear being s**ually a**aulted, whether in the air or on the ground. Today’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for his disturbing conduct and sends a clear message that those who prey on vulnerable passengers will face justice,” she added.

Ted E. Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, also praised the teenager for coming forward.

“This verdict delivers justice for a young teen who showed remarkable courage following an appalling act,” Docks said.

The FBI became involved in the case because of federal jurisdiction over crimes committed aboard aircraft, according to U.S. law

“No one should ever be subjected to such harmful and predatory conduct, least of all in a confined, public space where she was entitled to feel safe .”

He added that the FBI remained “committed to protecting children” and ensuring that those who exploit them are “brought to justice.”

As of this writing, Lefman is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, next year, before U.S. District Court Judge Julia E. Kobick.

The federal charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The judge will determine the sentence under federal sentencing guidelines and the laws governing the case.

The conviction follows an investigation involving the FBI and Massachusetts State Police, with assistance from the Boston Police Department.

“His family never saw his hand moving into the seat in front of him? That just seems like you certainly would be able to see,” one user wrote