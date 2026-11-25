Fatherhood comes with countless memorable moments, but not all of them are easy to put into words. Photographer and artist Zachary P. Stephens has taken a more creative approach to capturing his experience as a single father of three daughters, turning ordinary (and sometimes unusual) parenting moments into carefully staged, thought-provoking photographs.

Based in Vermont, Stephens uses self-portraiture and constructed scenes to explore the joys, challenges, and contradictions of family life. Blending everyday situations with surreal details, unusual compositions, and exaggerated perspectives, his images offer a glimpse into the emotional side of parenting, where moments of love, chaos, exhaustion, and wonder often coexist.

Through this series, the artist turns his personal experiences into imaginative visual stories, capturing the sometimes overwhelming, unpredictable, and deeply rewarding reality of raising children. Scroll down to discover the photographs from the series and see fatherhood through his unique perspective.