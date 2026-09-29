Brick Expressionism turns simple masonry (the craft and art of building structures) into bold architecture through assorted brick tones, sharp angles, and detailed patterns that can even reveal faces hidden in the facades (if you look at it from the right angle!).

We peeked into the Reddit community ' Brick Expressionism ', where the group documents and shares these unique architectural works from around the globe. What makes these buildings stand out is how they play with shadow, texture, and geometry to give heavy brick structures a sense of fluid movement.

To share what makes this style so special, we’ve put together a selection of the 59 best posts from the group. We invite you to explore the list below and discover these extraordinary examples of expressionist architecture.