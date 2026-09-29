Brick Expressionism turns simple masonry (the craft and art of building structures) into bold architecture through assorted brick tones, sharp angles, and detailed patterns that can even reveal faces hidden in the facades (if you look at it from the right angle!).
We peeked into the Reddit community 'Brick Expressionism', where the group documents and shares these unique architectural works from around the globe. What makes these buildings stand out is how they play with shadow, texture, and geometry to give heavy brick structures a sense of fluid movement.
To share what makes this style so special, we’ve put together a selection of the 59 best posts from the group. We invite you to explore the list below and discover these extraordinary examples of expressionist architecture.
More info: reddit.com
#1 Martinkerk Church In Groningen, Netherlands
Report
15points
#2 The Technical Administration Building Of Hoechst Ag In Frankfurt, Germany
Report
14points
#3 Hamburg Planetarium In Hamburg, Germany
"Hamburg Planetarium, one of the world's oldest modern planetariums housed in an Art-Deco water tower, designed by architect Oskar Menzel(1873-1958) and built between 1912 and 1915. Hamburg Stadtpark, Winterhude, Hamburg, Germany."
Report
13points
#4 The Technical Administration Building Of Hoechst Ag In Frankfurt, Germany
"Meant as a sort of Cathedral of Industry, this is the incredible Technical Administration Building of Hoechst AG.
This is a look straight up from the center, showing the three glass windows on the roof lighting the 3-story-tall brick building and activating the different shades of red, blue, green, and yellow.
I've been traveling the world photographing buildings for many years. This was one of the most special places I've ever been to, absolutely breathtaking."
Report
12points
#5 In Gent Belgium
Report
11points
#6 The Ouse Valley Viaduct In West Sussex, England
"Its distinctive semi-circular arches and arched vaulting generate an impressive visual effect when seen from below.
Take the train from London to Brighton, and you will cross over the Ouse Valley Viaduct.
Note: It is also known locally as the Balcombe Viaduct."
Report
10points
#7 The Village West, Manhattan, NYC, USA
"The Village West, a recently completed 13-story residential building at 525 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan's West Village. Designed by BKSK Architects, the 145-foot-tall structure spans 123,000 square feet and yields 68 condominium units in one- to four-bedroom layouts, as well as two ground-floor retail storefronts."
Report
10points
#8 Steinman Park In Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Report
10points
#9 Robinson-Crusoe-Haus And Haus Atlantis Böttcherstraße In Bremen, Germany
Report
10points
#10 Facade Clock In Gärdesskolan, Stockholm
Designed by Paul Hedkvist in 1945.
Report
9points
#11 Gaoxingli Insun Cinema In Haikou, China
Designed by One Plus Architects, and completed in 2024.
Report
9points
#12 Shipping House By Jan Van Der Mey, 1916, In Amsterdam
Report
8points
#13 Rivierenbuurt 'Wavy' Balconies In Rivierenbuurt, Amsterdam
Built between 1921 and 1923.
Report
8points
#14 Unhistoric Townhouse In New York, USA
"A 5-story townhouse built by SYSTEMarchitects."
Report
6points
#15 ''aufstieg Der Begabten''
Photograph by Friedrich Seidenstücker, 1950.
Report
6points
#16 Athena Theatre In Leicester, UK
"Designed by Robert Arthur Bullivant in 1936, completed in 1938 as a Cinema. It became an Events Venue in 2005."
Report
6points
#17 Located In Ostend, Belgium
Report
6points
#18 The Largest Brick-Built Bridge In The World
Completed in 1861. Located in Göltzschtalbrücke, Netzschkau, Saxony, Germany.
Report
6points
#19 Ohjo Building Kabukicho
"An event venue in Tokyo's red light district."
Report
6points
#20 The Gallery House In Bansberia, West Bengal, India
"Made from Ceramics and Brickwork by Abin Design Studio."
Report
6points
Raquel TeixeiraContent CreatorView profile