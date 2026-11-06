Fans Want Figure Skater Banned After Noting Disturbing Pattern In His Treatment Of Female Partner

A frightening fall during a figure skating competition has sparked outrage online, with fans calling for 19-year-old Russian skater Stepan Marishin to face consequences over what they believe is a disturbing pattern of behavior toward his female partners.

The controversy erupted on November 5, when Marishin and his current partner, 15-year-old Albina Kamaldinova, competed at the fifth stage of the Russian Junior Grand Prix in Yekaterinburg.

Highlights Russian figure skater Stepan Marishin, 19, dropped his partner Albina Kamaldinova, 15, during a junior figure skating competition.

Fans put Marishin on blast, accusing him of deliberately dropping Kamaldinova.

Netizens demanded that Marishin be banned from the sport after noticing what they claim is similar behavior in several past performances.

The pair were performing their free skate when a lift went horribly wrong, sending Kamaldinova crashing onto the ice.

As footage of the incident circulated online, viewers began bringing up older videos involving the skater, arguing that the latest incident was part of a much bigger problem and that he should be banned from the sport.

“He should not be allowed to compete in pairs. He clearly does not care about his partners’ safety, and one of these times, someone is going to get very hurt,” one user said.



15-year-old Kamaldinova underwent an MRI and CT scan after Marishin dropped her on ice

Marishin and Kamaldinova, both from St. Petersburg, were competing in the pairs category at the Russian Junior Grand Prix event and finished fourth after the short program with 50.79 points, hoping to improve their standing with their free skate.

However, their performance on ice hit a roadblock when Marishin lost control during a lift.

Kamaldinova fell onto the ice, reportedly from more than two meters up, prompting officials to stop the music. The incident forced the pair to withdraw from the competition.

According to the Russian Figure Skating Federation, the 15-year-old was examined by medical personnel at the venue before being taken to hospital for further checks.

Their coach, Artur Minchuk, initially reassured fans that Kamaldinova was doing well and had not experienced dizziness or nausea.

On November 6, he provided another update, confirming that she had undergone an extensive medical examination, including MRI and CT scans, and that no serious complications were identified.

The doctors found a minor bruise and advised her to rest for five days, after which she can resume training, Minchuk said.

Fans claimed that older videos of Marishin point to a pattern of ill-treatment of partners

The positive update did little to calm the growing criticism of Marishin for being “careless” with his young female partner, with many accusing him of dropping her deliberately.

“It seems like he gets pleasure out of making her fall flat on her face,” one user commented. Another said, “She’s just a prop to him.”

The recent fall wasn't the only thing that caught viewers’ attention. Netizens soon dug up past instances of Marishin dropping his figure skating partners, and even more so, looking distinctly “indifferent” afterward.

Fans posted videos of his performances with former partner Viktoriia Eltsova, with some alleging that he behaved “negligently” toward her after falls and accidents.

In one such footage, Marishin appeared to move away from Eltsova after she fell instead of immediately checking on her. In another, he seemingly continued skating away while his partner was still on the ice.

“He quite clearly tossed his partner off of him in disgust,” one concerned user said. Another wrote, “Imagine doing these dangerous exercises well with the constant fear that some lunatic might hurl you to the ground.”

“Clearly, there can be accidental falls, but his attitude shows that they are intentional,” said a third.

Viewers demanded that the Figure Skating Federation of Russia step in and ban Marishin

While the allegations are unverified, the backlash also raised questions about coaches' and sports officials' responsibility to prevent potentially dangerous situations.

Some have demanded an investigation into his conduct, while others want him banned from the sport outright.

“Genuinely, he is doing this on purpose. Someone, please get young girls far away from him,” a person commented. Another asked, “Why aren’t her parents or coach doing anything about this?”

A third said, “I hope Russian fans are loud enough about this that the Fed listens; so unacceptable.” A fourth said, “He should leave the sport. He should be banned.”

“Until that wretched man knocks her unconscious, he won't stop, and the worst part is that the relevant authorities haven't stepped in to curb that behavior,” a fifth complained.

“He’s also a p*doph*le. He's a grown man who enjoys ab*sing a 14-year-old little girl,” one user said.

"He's a psychopath," one concerned user commented