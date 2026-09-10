Stephen King’s Carrie is getting a very modern makeover, but some fans are already questioning whether the changes go too far.

Mike Flanagan’s new series brings the horror classic into the age of viral videos, social media, and Gen Z high school culture.

While many viewers are excited to see what the acclaimed filmmaker does with the story, others fear the new version could lose what made Carrie so disturbing in the first place.

Highlights Mike Flanagan’s modern take on ‘Carrie’ has sparked a surprising debate over what makes the horror classic truly terrifying.

Some fans fear the Gen Z makeover could make Carrie far sweeter than Stephen King originally intended.

The casting of Summer H. Howell has reignited a long-running debate over whether Hollywood gets Carrie’s appearance right.

“I think maybe what these new movies are missing is earnestness? I don't believe any character motivations they’re just copy-pasted TikTok personas,” one commenter wrote.

Mike Flanagan’s new Carrie adaptation brings Stephen King’s classic horror story into the Gen Z era

First published in 1974, Stephen King’s Carrie follows a lonely teenage girl who exacts revenge on her bullies after discovering she has telekinetic powers.

Brian De Palma first adapted the novel into a film in 1976, with Sissy Spacek starring as Carrie White.

David Carson helmed a television adaptation of the story in 2002, while Chloë Grace Moretz starred as Carrie in the 2013 reboot.

The upcoming eight-episode series reimagines the novel for a modern audience, with Summer H. Howell taking on the role of Carrie White.

Unlike the original story, this version introduces Carrie as a homeschooled teenager who enters public high school after her father’s sudden passing.

The change gives the series a new way to explore Carrie’s isolation as she navigates an unfamiliar social world.

It also allows Flanagan to bring some of the pressures facing teenagers today into the story, including how humiliation can spread far beyond the school hallway.

Flanagan has previously explained that he wanted to create something new rather than simply repeat earlier adaptations.

The latest adaptation swaps traditional high school bullying for social media cruelty and cyberbullying in the Gen Z era

The filmmaker has also emphasized that the original story’s themes of cruelty, bullying, empathy, and social pressure remain relevant, even as the setting and technology around them have changed.

One of the biggest updates is the way Carrie’s classmates torment her.

Instead of relying solely on the face-to-face cruelty seen in the original story, the new series brings smartphones and social media into the equation.

Carrie is filmed during a vulnerable moment, with the footage then spread online and used to humiliate her

A targeted Instagram account further turns the bullying into something that can follow her outside the classroom.

The change reflects how quickly embarrassing content can circulate among teenagers today, but it has also raised concerns among some viewers who feel modern movies rely too heavily on internet culture when portraying young people.

One netizen on X questioned whether modern filmmakers can convincingly capture how teenagers actually behave, writing, “I can’t take modern movies’ interpretation of teens seriously at all. It always leans so heavily on ‘internet culture’ and like yah I know that genz/alpha all live online but it’s SO flat!”

Many displeased fans pointed out details in the new trailer that they fear could undermine what made Carrie so unsettling

“Just not believable on screen, corny,” they wrote, arguing that these portrayals can reduce teenage characters to “copy-pasted TikTok personas.”

The commenter wasn't specifically reviewing Flanagan’s series and admitted they hadn't even watched the reboot.

They pointed to the original Mean Girls as an example of a movie that captured the spirit of its era without constantly reminding viewers it depicted a particular generation.

Another viewer echoed that concern after watching the newly released trailer and felt the modernization could also change how people understand Carrie.

The trailer presents her as a sweet, good-natured teenager who seems eager to make friends and find her place at school.

That portrayal may make her easier for modern audiences to sympathize with, but it also differs noticeably from the Carrie described in King’s novel.

The book’s protagonist is far more abrasive and psychologically complicated , with her isolation shaping an increasingly bitter and unsettling personality.

“Realistically, in the books, Carrie is bullied not just for being an overweight outcast, but because she is also a religious fanatic who tells the other kids that they’re all going to hell,” the viewer wrote.

The casting debate has followed the adaptation since Summer H. Howell was announced as the new Carrie

They continued, “She doesn’t make much of an effort to be their friend either, being described as suspicious and rude …”

“If you make Carrie a sweet baby angel who can do no wrong, it really flattens the antagonists here (her bullies) into evil (and unconvincing) stereotypes. Which is…. Fine but not as compelling as the source material.”

The modern interpretation has also reignited an old debate over Carrie’s appearance.

King’s original description of Carrie was deliberately far removed from the conventional image of a Hollywood teenager, and some fans believe that physical awkwardness was important to understanding why she felt like such an outsider.

Howell's casting has therefore prompted criticism from viewers who expected a closer visual match to the novel.

“No disrespect to this actress, but how many Carrie adaptations is it going to take for them to stop casting conventionally attractive actresses?” one commenter wrote.

Another argued that Carrie was “meant to be chubby and acne-ridden,” saying that her appearance was important to the story.

Despite the initial casting uproar , early screening reactions have praised Howell’s performance as heartbreakingly good.

While she may not physically resemble King’s Carrie, viewers have suggested that she captures the character’s emotional devastation perfectly.

The upcoming eight-episode limited series will premiere on October 7, 2026, with all eight episodes dropping at once globally on Prime Video.

“If you make Carrie a sweet baby angel, it really flattens her bullies into evil stereotypes. Not as compelling as the source material,” one netizen wrote