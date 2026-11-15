Michael Mapes Creates One-Of-A-Kind Portraits Pinned Together Like Insect Specimens (20 Pics)

From across the room, a Michael Mapes portrait could pass for a Dutch Golden Age painting: a pale face, a starched lace collar, a glint of pearls. Step closer, and it comes apart. The face turns out to be hundreds of tiny photo fragments, each held in place with an entomologist’s insect pin. Costume jewelry, locks of hair, fingerprints, and fabric swatches are tucked into gelatin capsules, glass vials, and labeled specimen bags, as if someone had dissected the sitter and carefully filed away the evidence.

Mapes calls these materials “biographical DNA,” and collecting them is half the job. He researches every subject and makes hundreds of individual elements before he places the first one. For a portrait of the poet Charles Baudelaire, commissioned by New York’s Fifth Avenue Hotel, he spent five weeks wandering Paris the way the poet himself once did. He picked up paperbacks, ink nibs, postcards, and even cigarette butts, and photographed the Hôtel de Lauzun, where Baudelaire stayed.

The results land somewhere between portrait, collage, and natural history display, and they’ve been exhibited at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo. Below are works spanning two decades, from his early “Human Specimens” to the reimagined Dutch Masters that made his name.