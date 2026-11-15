Bored Panda
FunnyAnimalsInstallationQuizzes
Michael Mapes Creates One-Of-A-Kind Portraits Pinned Together Like Insect Specimens (20 Pics)
Art & Design,Visual ArtNOV 15, 2026

Michael Mapes Creates One-Of-A-Kind Portraits Pinned Together Like Insect Specimens (20 Pics)

Eglė Tenikytė
Eglė TenikytėBoredPanda Staff
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
34
3
From across the room, a Michael Mapes portrait could pass for a Dutch Golden Age painting: a pale face, a starched lace collar, a glint of pearls. Step closer, and it comes apart. The face turns out to be hundreds of tiny photo fragments, each held in place with an entomologist’s insect pin. Costume jewelry, locks of hair, fingerprints, and fabric swatches are tucked into gelatin capsules, glass vials, and labeled specimen bags, as if someone had dissected the sitter and carefully filed away the evidence.
Mapes calls these materials “biographical DNA,” and collecting them is half the job. He researches every subject and makes hundreds of individual elements before he places the first one. For a portrait of the poet Charles Baudelaire, commissioned by New York’s Fifth Avenue Hotel, he spent five weeks wandering Paris the way the poet himself once did. He picked up paperbacks, ink nibs, postcards, and even cigarette butts, and photographed the Hôtel de Lauzun, where Baudelaire stayed.
The results land somewhere between portrait, collage, and natural history display, and they’ve been exhibited at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo. Below are works spanning two decades, from his early “Human Specimens” to the reimagined Dutch Masters that made his name.
More info: room62.com | Instagram

#1 21-Year-Old Dutch Female (2014)

Intricate collage by Michael Mapes using pinned body photos in the style of insect specimens.
"Part of the “Dutch Master” series, in which I re-examine various portraits by the Dutch Master painters. In this piece, factual content is combined with contemporary references to give the subject depth beyond the original painting."
Michael Mapes
Report
12points

Mapes took the long way into the art world. Born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, he earned an MFA from the University of Illinois. He also spent nearly 20 years running MINC, a wholesale t-shirt company whose best seller was a humorous field guide to bird droppings. He didn’t commit to art full time until he was 40. The spark came from a single photo of a friend that had been hole-punched and pinned back together with sewing pins.

There’s no sketch or blueprint behind these compositions. Mapes builds a stockpile first, then arranges the pieces quickly and intuitively, like a painter, often leaving plenty of material unused. “Each specimen is like a paintbrush stroke,” he shared. Commissions are the exception. They tend to be more planned and are often built around personal items the client provides, from family photos to jewelry and fabric.

#2 Specimen No: Bh1 (2006)

Michael Mapes collage portrait made of pinned photo clips arranged like insect specimens.
"From the “Human Specimens” series. This work reflects my approach: first gathering information, then collecting and creating content based on my impressions of the subject. Here, the “specimen” is an art collector and dealer."
Michael Mapes
Report
12points

#3 Baudelaire (2023)

Monochrome pinned portrait artwork by Michael Mapes displaying elements like insect specimens.
"This work was commissioned by a very high-end hotel in Manhattan. Baudelaire was chosen to represent the hotel’s interest in the history of the flaneur, a type of urban walker who wanders or saunters while observing the society around them. Baudelaire was part of that society in Paris. I spent five weeks in Paris collecting content for the work, including prints of portraits, paperbacks, postcards, ink nibs, postage stamps, Paris ephemera, and photos of residences where the poet once stayed."
Michael Mapes
Report
11points

The Dutch Master series began in 2013 with Rembrandt’s 1639 portrait of Maria Trip. Mapes chose these paintings because he sees them as the most iconic form of portraiture. There’s a quiet wink hidden in them, too: up close, photos of bare legs and bits of cleavage fill in the skin tones of the famously buttoned-up sitters. Today, he works from Mexico City, where he held his first exhibition in the country, including a tribute to the Mexican vedette Rossy Mendoza.

#4 Dutch Missa (2024)

Unique pinned collage portrait artwork created by artist Michael Mapes
"Portraits by 17th-century Dutch artists followed certain compositional conventions. In this work, I sought to represent those conventions by combining elements from numerous portraits of Dutch women. The result of this creative exercise was “Dutch Missa.” Only on closer examination does the viewer see that numerous subjects have been combined to form one."
Michael Mapes
Report
10points

#5 Untitled

Michael Mapes artwork showing a male face constructed from photo fragments pinned like insect specimens
Michael Mapes
Report
10points

#6 Parental Specimen 1 / Specimen 2 (2019)

Detailed portrait by Michael Mapes pinned together with tiny photo fragments like insect specimens.
"These two works are portraits of my parents. As is usually my practice, I took the primary photos of them myself. I then deconstructed the photos and used them to reconstruct a likeness that also includes other biographical elements."
Michael Mapes
Report
9points

#7 Dutch Female Specimen: Charlotte (2005)

Unique portrait pinned together inside a wooden box by artist Michael Mapes like insect specimens.
"A work from my first year of working with this pseudoscientific metaphor built on entomological references."
Michael Mapes
Report
8points

#8 Dark-Haired Female (2016)

Michael Mapes portrait pinned together with photographic fragments like insect specimens
"From the “Pin-Up Specimens” series, this work examines paintings by some of the great pin-up artists of the mid-20th century. I reinterpret what the viewer sees by deconstructing the subject to include makeup brushes, pantyhose, lipstick samples, bobby pins, false eyelashes, and fingernails. By incorporating contemporary photos of women, fingerprints, and X-rays, I push these figures beyond being mythical icons."
Michael Mapes
Report
8points

#9 Dutch Specimen Hdp 02 (2016)

Michael Mapes portrait made from tiny fragments pinned together in the style of insect specimens
"My technique for this work was unique. I painted a study in the likeness of the original painting, then added pinned giclée prints and other collage materials to the canvas."
Michael Mapes
Report
7points

#10 Dutch Specimen MT1639 (2013)

Intricate collage by artist Michael Mapes creating a portrait pinned together with tiny objects
"This is the first work created in the “Dutch Master” series. In this piece, based on a Rembrandt painting, I sought to examine and reinterpret the original. I combined elements of the painting with my research and interpretation, such as genealogical references, costume pearls, contemporary photographs, and references to Rembrandt. The combined effect is a work that directly references a painting from hundreds of years ago through a contemporary lens."
Michael Mapes
Report
7points

#11 Italian Specimen (2019)

Detailed Michael Mapes artwork showing a pinned portrait collage in a specimen frame
"A commissioned work from the “Anatomy of a Muse” series. This work examines a Botticelli painting. Beyond images directly related to the painting, it incorporates material I solicited from the client, much of it connected to Italy: dried botanical specimens, sand, seashells, rocks, and fabric."
Michael Mapes
Report
7points

#12 P2 (2007)

Michael Mapes artwork incorporating natural materials and photographic elements pinned in a specimen box
"One of my early still-life pieces. As in my other work, I deconstruct a subject, in this case a pear, and represent it as a collection of parts, some real and some depicted."
Michael Mapes
Report
3points

#13 Queen E (2020)

Detail of a Michael Mapes pinned portrait using thousands of micro photo elements in a specimen case
"One of my favorite works in the “Anatomy of a Muse” series. This commissioned portrait of Queen Elizabeth reflects the collector’s passion for the Queen. That passion was expressed by incorporating the collector’s personal items into the composition: photographs, jewelry, fabric, and paper samples. The resulting work is a portrait of both the Queen and the collector."
Michael Mapes
Report
2points

#14 Specimen No. 6 (2006)

Pointillist portrait by Michael Mapes crafted from hundreds of individually pinned sequins and photo dots in a frame.
One of the early “Human Specimens” works. This subject was a muse of mine for years.
Michael Mapes
Report
2points

#15 Specimen No. 7 (2006)

Detailed mosaic portrait by artist Michael Mapes made from tiny pinned photo fragments and specimen vials.
Many of my first works were based on people I knew, including specimen no. 7. I saw the potential to create a kind of portraiture that represented the person beyond the surface.
Michael Mapes
Report
2points

#16 Specimen No. 41 (2007)

Anatomy-inspired portrait collage by artist Michael Mapes pinned together like insect specimens in a framed display.
"This is another work from the “Human Specimens” series. What I learned about the subject informed the composition, as well as the kind of content I collected and created."
Michael Mapes
Report
2points

#17 Specimen V07 (2017)

Complex portrait artwork by Michael Mapes using specimens, teeth, and small objects arranged in a shadow box display.
"One of the works from the “Vanitas” series. Vanitas is a genre dating back to the 16th century. These artworks symbolized the transience of life, the uselessness of pleasure, and the certainty of mortality, and thus the vanity of ambition and all worldly desires."
Michael Mapes
Report
2points

#18 Rossy (2024)

Intricate photo collage portrait by Michael Mapes pinned inside a wooden frame like insect specimens
"Rossy Mendoza was a famous vedette from Mexico. This piece celebrates her life as a performer. It was part of the first exhibition of my work in Mexico City."
Michael Mapes
Report
1point

#19 Specimen Jane (2025)

Michael Mapes unique portrait composition featuring hundreds of small image tiles in a framed display
"Jane Morris was the wife of William Morris, the celebrated textile designer, artist, and poet. Jane was also a highly regarded embroiderer. This piece incorporates new techniques using cast resin with embedded specimens."
Michael Mapes
Report
1point

#20 Specimen Fxyb (2008)

Collage artwork of a face constructed from tiny plastic bags containing photos, pinned together by Michael Mapes.
Michael Mapes
Report
1point
Get more Bored Panda on GoogleSee our stories first in Search and Discover
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
34
3
Eglė Tenikytė
Eglė TenikytėBoredPanda Staff