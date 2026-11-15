Michael Mapes Creates One-Of-A-Kind Portraits Pinned Together Like Insect Specimens (20 Pics)

#1 21-Year-Old Dutch Female (2014)
Mapes took the long way into the art world. Born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, he earned an MFA from the University of Illinois. He also spent nearly 20 years running MINC, a wholesale t-shirt company whose best seller was a humorous field guide to bird droppings. He didn’t commit to art full time until he was 40. The spark came from a single photo of a friend that had been hole-punched and pinned back together with sewing pins.
There’s no sketch or blueprint behind these compositions. Mapes builds a stockpile first, then arranges the pieces quickly and intuitively, like a painter, often leaving plenty of material unused. “Each specimen is like a paintbrush stroke,” he shared. Commissions are the exception. They tend to be more planned and are often built around personal items the client provides, from family photos to jewelry and fabric.
#2 Specimen No: Bh1 (2006)
#3 Baudelaire (2023)
The Dutch Master series began in 2013 with Rembrandt’s 1639 portrait of Maria Trip. Mapes chose these paintings because he sees them as the most iconic form of portraiture. There’s a quiet wink hidden in them, too: up close, photos of bare legs and bits of cleavage fill in the skin tones of the famously buttoned-up sitters. Today, he works from Mexico City, where he held his first exhibition in the country, including a tribute to the Mexican vedette Rossy Mendoza.