Getting married, buying a house, or having another baby : announce any of these at a family gathering, and someone will probably have something to say about your bank balance. But how much say should relatives really have in such personal decisions?

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One person shared how they openly questioned their sister-in-law's plans to have a third child when she was already struggling to pay her bills. However, not everyone at the lunch table appreciated their honesty. Read on to find out what happened.

Welcoming a child brings not only emotional changes but also significant financial responsibilities

One person shared how they advised their sister-in-law against having another child due to her financial struggles

More adults are choosing not to have children, and financial concerns are among the reasons

“I don't want kids.” A few decades ago, saying this at a family gathering might have invited an entire evening of unsolicited advice. Today, more people are openly discussing their reasons for not wanting to become parents . And some simply don't see children fitting into the lives they want for themselves.

Interestingly, younger and older adults give different reasons for not having children. Those aged 50 and above are most likely to say it simply never happened . Younger adults, however, are more likely to say they don't want children. Among adults under 50 who are unlikely to have kids, 64% of women gave this answer, compared with 50% of men.

Others have more practical concerns. Pew found that 44% wanted to focus on other things, such as their careers or personal interests. Furthermore, 38% were concerned about the state of the world, while 36% said they couldn't afford to raise a child.

And financial worries aren't exclusive to Americans. A United Nations Population Fund survey across 14 countries found that financial limitations and job insecurity were among the main obstacles preventing people from having as many children as they wanted.

In countries like India, Germany, Brazil, and South Korea, money was among the leading concerns. Even in Sweden, a country known for its family-friendly policies, 19% of respondents cited financial limitations.

There's an important difference between not wanting children and wanting them but being unable to afford them. Dr. Natalia Kanem, then Executive Director of UNFPA, addressed this distinction in an interview with The Guardian

“The issue is lack of choice, not desire, with major consequences for individuals and societies,” she explained.

Kanem also highlighted the problems caused by insufficient paid parental leave, limited access to fertility care, and a lack of support from partners. For someone already struggling to cover rent and groceries, adding childcare expenses to the monthly budget might simply be unrealistic.

And that's precisely what concerned the author in today's story. Their sister-in-law was already struggling financially but wanted to have a third child. While the author's concerns about money were understandable, was it really their place to tell the couple to stop having children?

What do you think, Pandas? Was the author being practical or interfering in a decision that wasn't theirs to make?

Some people supported the author's opinion, calling it practical and sensible

Others felt it wasn't the author's place to comment on such a personal decision