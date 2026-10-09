There’s a stereotype that women always have to look dressed up and put-together. But sometimes, even women want to channel Adam Sandler and put zero effort into their looks. According to one survey, 49% of women prefer casual clothing, while 39% lean towards smart-casual attire.

This guy’s wife was one of the latter, as she liked to dress up and usually dressed in a feminine style . That rubbed his sister the wrong way, who had preconceived notions about gender roles and believed that women should be demure and dress modestly. During one family dinner, the brother had enough and finally stood up for his wife after a particularly nasty comment from his sister.

This man’s wife liked to dress up and always look presentable

But that didn’t sit right with his sister, who demanded that he “control his wife” and make her dress more modestly

Women face more pressure than men about their everyday appearance

Navigating the opinions of people like the OP’s sister is hard: as a woman , you might never really win. If you dress feminine but in bold and bright colors, you’re demanding attention, and that’s very unladylike. But if you're low-maintenance, then you’re a slob: women have to care about their appearance at all times, after all!

The fact that women’s appearance is more scrutinized than men’s is a reality that’s as old as time. Both men and women agree on this, as, according to a 2021 YouGov poll, 76% of British women said that women are under more pressure than men to have a certain type of physical appearance, and 66% of British men agreed.

Society tells women from an early age that they have to pay attention to how they look every time they go outside. It’s not just about clothes — 19% of American women wear makeup every day, and older and more educated women are more likely to do so.

Dressing feminine is also expected in the workplace. A 2016 survey by employment lawyers Slater and Gordon found that 86% have been pressured to dress in a way that makes them appear more attractive. 7% of women employees also claimed their bosses have told them to dress more appealingly in the office or when with clients, such as wearing makeup, high heels, and shorter skirts.

It’s no surprise, then, that many women internalize it and think that the way they dress makes a big difference in how they’re perceived, liked, and even loved. It’s 2026, and women should have the right to decide for themselves whether they’re dressing feminine because it makes them feel more confident or simply because society dictates it. Whatever the case is for OP’s wife, it’s her business to dress however she’d like.

Clothes impact our mood both ways: we dress bolder when we’re happy, but a cool, well-fitted outfit can make us feel more content, too

Clothes are like an extension of our personality and identity — many people can attest that a cool outfit can increase your confidence tenfold. In her research, psychologist and author Karen J. Pine has found that what women wear often correlates with their moods.

When women feel sad or depressed, they’re more likely to wear jeans and hoodies — clothes we traditionally associate with masculinity . When women are in a happy mood, they go for dresses and well-cut outfits more often.

Pine also found another interesting correlation between mood and clothes: when women are experiencing stress, they neglect 90% of their wardrobe. She says that people who want to lift their mood can, in a way, hack it by way of clothes. An outfit that complements one’s figure, for example, can lift a person’s mood.

Similarly, bold jewelry gives us confidence, making us feel noticed in a crowd. Colors matter too, as natural ones like sky blue, leaf green, and sunshine yellow make us feel more linked to the natural world and protect us from negative emotions. The same goes for natural fibers like cotton, silk, and wool.

Playful patterns like polka dots or fun prints remind us of a carefree childhood. Mixing and matching wakes our brains up, as they enjoy novelty and surprise. Tight clothes and high heels can make us feel restricted, since they’re pretty restrictive physically. That’s why loose clothes feel more comfortable and help us maintain a better mood.

“Do not apologize,” was the verdict from most of the commenters

Others called the husband out for not defending his wife sooner