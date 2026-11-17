Hollywood has a knack for making movie magic look convincing, but sometimes the biggest transformations happen right under viewers' noses.

From actors sporting entirely different physiques to actresses undergoing drastic prosthetic makeovers , the internet has been fooled by some surprisingly realistic on-screen illusions .

While CGI often gets the credit for Hollywood's most impressive transformations, practical effects teams have pulled off some equally jaw-dropping tricks.

In several cases, the actors themselves have revealed how much work went into creating those seemingly natural appearances.