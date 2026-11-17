Hollywood has a knack for making movie magic look convincing, but sometimes the biggest transformations happen right under viewers' noses.
From actors sporting entirely different physiques to actresses undergoing drastic prosthetic makeovers, the internet has been fooled by some surprisingly realistic on-screen illusions.
While CGI often gets the credit for Hollywood's most impressive transformations, practical effects teams have pulled off some equally jaw-dropping tricks.
In several cases, the actors themselves have revealed how much work went into creating those seemingly natural appearances.
Here are 9 Hollywood transformations that left viewers impressed by the magic of prosthetics.
#1 Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
Margaret Qualley earned widespread praise for playing Sue, the younger clone of Hollywood actress Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), in the 2024 body-horror film The Substance.
However, there was more to her character's striking on-screen appearance than viewers initially realized.
Director Coralie Fargeat drew inspiration from a 1980s fitness instructor when developing Sue's look. The fictional character Jessica Rabbit was another major influence, prompting Qualley to work with a prosthetics team to achieve the character's exaggerated curves.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress later revealed that her figure in the film was partly created using prosthetic enhancements.
"Unfortunately, there is no magic bo*b potion, so we had to glue those on. Coralie found an incredible prosthetic team to endow me with the rack of a lifetime, just not my lifetime," she joked.
Her confession surprised some fans, particularly those who had assumed the figure was entirely natural.
"My world is crushed," one Reddit user commented.
Another added, "Yeah, she's a gorgeous woman, but she does not have that much up top."
However, there was more to her character's striking on-screen appearance than viewers initially realized.
Director Coralie Fargeat drew inspiration from a 1980s fitness instructor when developing Sue's look. The fictional character Jessica Rabbit was another major influence, prompting Qualley to work with a prosthetics team to achieve the character's exaggerated curves.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress later revealed that her figure in the film was partly created using prosthetic enhancements.
"Unfortunately, there is no magic bo*b potion, so we had to glue those on. Coralie found an incredible prosthetic team to endow me with the rack of a lifetime, just not my lifetime," she joked.
Her confession surprised some fans, particularly those who had assumed the figure was entirely natural.
"My world is crushed," one Reddit user commented.
Another added, "Yeah, she's a gorgeous woman, but she does not have that much up top."
11points
#2 Keanu Reeves (Bill & Ted Face The Music)
Before becoming globally recognized as Neo in The Matrix trilogy, Keanu Reeves made a name for himself as Ted "Theodore" Logan in 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.
More than three decades later, Reeves returned to the character in the 2020 threequel Bill & Ted Face the Music. One scene required him to portray a future version of Ted with a considerably different physique, complete with tattoos and a muscular appearance.
Rather than relying entirely on CGI, the production turned to makeup effects artist Kevin Yagher, who created a realistic bodysuit for the transformation.
The process involved sculpting the suit using silicone to achieve skin-like translucency and foam latex to allow natural movement. The team then added intricate details through airbrushing.
To make the transformation even more convincing, the fat suits were stuffed with beads, creating a realistic bouncing effect when the character moved.
The practical effects impressed viewers, with some preferring the approach over computer-generated visuals.
"Further proves that CGI is overrated," one Reddit user remarked.
Another commented, "That's some wild levels of practical effects!"
More than three decades later, Reeves returned to the character in the 2020 threequel Bill & Ted Face the Music. One scene required him to portray a future version of Ted with a considerably different physique, complete with tattoos and a muscular appearance.
Rather than relying entirely on CGI, the production turned to makeup effects artist Kevin Yagher, who created a realistic bodysuit for the transformation.
The process involved sculpting the suit using silicone to achieve skin-like translucency and foam latex to allow natural movement. The team then added intricate details through airbrushing.
To make the transformation even more convincing, the fat suits were stuffed with beads, creating a realistic bouncing effect when the character moved.
The practical effects impressed viewers, with some preferring the approach over computer-generated visuals.
"Further proves that CGI is overrated," one Reddit user remarked.
Another commented, "That's some wild levels of practical effects!"
Report
10points
#3 Emmy Rossum (Angelyne)
Transforming into the larger-than-life Los Angeles billboard personality Angelyne required far more than a convincing wig and makeup for Emmy Rossum.
For Peacock's 2022 series Angelyne, the actress underwent an extensive physical transformation that took up to five hours in the makeup chair each day of filming.
The makeup team applied hundreds of individual prosthetics to recreate Angelyne's appearance across six decades. These included enhancements to Rossum's cheeks, chin, nose, breasts, and even her earlobes.
The goal was to make the transformation so seamless that viewers wouldn't necessarily recognize the work behind it. Prosthetic designer Vincent Van Dyke explained why such an approach was particularly rewarding.
"Those are my favorite moments as a prosthetic artist, to be able to step in and do something undetectable … where somebody may not even realize that there are prosthetics involved," he told Variety in June 2022.
The Shameless star also offered a glimpse of how extensive the transformation was in an interview with Deadline.
"Nothing of me is me. There's two contact lenses in each eye. There's a chest piece that wraps around up into the neck and the hairline. Even earlobes, hands — everything is not recognizable [as myself]," Rossum revealed.
The result impressed viewers, with one Reddit user praising the transformation, writing:
"Incredible transformation, I wouldn't recognize her at all!"
For Peacock's 2022 series Angelyne, the actress underwent an extensive physical transformation that took up to five hours in the makeup chair each day of filming.
The makeup team applied hundreds of individual prosthetics to recreate Angelyne's appearance across six decades. These included enhancements to Rossum's cheeks, chin, nose, breasts, and even her earlobes.
The goal was to make the transformation so seamless that viewers wouldn't necessarily recognize the work behind it. Prosthetic designer Vincent Van Dyke explained why such an approach was particularly rewarding.
"Those are my favorite moments as a prosthetic artist, to be able to step in and do something undetectable … where somebody may not even realize that there are prosthetics involved," he told Variety in June 2022.
The Shameless star also offered a glimpse of how extensive the transformation was in an interview with Deadline.
"Nothing of me is me. There's two contact lenses in each eye. There's a chest piece that wraps around up into the neck and the hairline. Even earlobes, hands — everything is not recognizable [as myself]," Rossum revealed.
The result impressed viewers, with one Reddit user praising the transformation, writing:
"Incredible transformation, I wouldn't recognize her at all!"
9points
#4 Sandra Bullock (Miss Congeniality)
Sandra Bullock's iconic makeover scene in the 2000 comedy Miss Congeniality gave audiences one of her most memorable red-carpet-worthy movie looks. But the glamorous lavender dress came with a surprising amount of behind-the-scenes assistance.
During an appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast with Kylie Kelce in September 2026, the actress revealed that she wore Spanx and additional inserts underneath the Hervé Léger bandage dress.
The outfit was already designed to provide considerable shaping, but the extra padding made the filming experience particularly uncomfortable. The inserts, which Bullock jokingly called "chicken cutlets," kept sliding around in the heat.
"I put on, like, two sets of Spanx. I had, you know, the little chicken cutlets? I had six of those," she recalled.
The actress also admitted that she couldn't fully appreciate how attractive she looked during filming because she was so uncomfortable.
The elaborate illusion held together long enough for her character, Gracie Hart, to make her memorable entrance across an airplane hangar before famously tripping.
Fans were equally entertained by the revelation. "This is my favorite look in all of cinema; I would k*ll to look this good," one Reddit user gushed.
"Absolute queen for admitting it," another added.
During an appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast with Kylie Kelce in September 2026, the actress revealed that she wore Spanx and additional inserts underneath the Hervé Léger bandage dress.
The outfit was already designed to provide considerable shaping, but the extra padding made the filming experience particularly uncomfortable. The inserts, which Bullock jokingly called "chicken cutlets," kept sliding around in the heat.
"I put on, like, two sets of Spanx. I had, you know, the little chicken cutlets? I had six of those," she recalled.
The actress also admitted that she couldn't fully appreciate how attractive she looked during filming because she was so uncomfortable.
The elaborate illusion held together long enough for her character, Gracie Hart, to make her memorable entrance across an airplane hangar before famously tripping.
Fans were equally entertained by the revelation. "This is my favorite look in all of cinema; I would k*ll to look this good," one Reddit user gushed.
"Absolute queen for admitting it," another added.
Report
8points
#5 Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Playing one of the most recognizable blonde bombshells of the 1990s required Lily James to undergo a dramatic physical transformation.
For Hulu's 2022 series Pam & Tommy, the British actress portrayed Pamela Anderson, spending approximately four hours in the makeup chair every day to recreate the Baywatch star's appearance.
Since James's natural features differed from Anderson's, the team relied on an extensive collection of custom prosthetics.
One particularly important addition was a forehead appliance that altered James's hairline and concealed her naturally thick eyebrows, allowing the team to recreate Anderson's thin, lace-like brows.
The transformation also involved silicone breast appliances, four custom lace-front wigs, and specialized dental prosthetics.
James was particularly impressed by the breast prosthetics, describing just how convincing they looked in a January 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"The breast piece was amazing. You would never, never know it wasn't me. It was shocking," she revealed.
The dental appliances also served a purpose beyond matching Anderson's smile.
Special-effects makeup designer Jason Collins explained that they helped recreate the actress's distinctive facial proportions.
"We were able to match Pam's teeth to a tee, and this helped to push Lily's upper and lower lips out slightly, providing the full and voluptuous lips Pam has," he told Vogue in February 2022.
For Hulu's 2022 series Pam & Tommy, the British actress portrayed Pamela Anderson, spending approximately four hours in the makeup chair every day to recreate the Baywatch star's appearance.
Since James's natural features differed from Anderson's, the team relied on an extensive collection of custom prosthetics.
One particularly important addition was a forehead appliance that altered James's hairline and concealed her naturally thick eyebrows, allowing the team to recreate Anderson's thin, lace-like brows.
The transformation also involved silicone breast appliances, four custom lace-front wigs, and specialized dental prosthetics.
James was particularly impressed by the breast prosthetics, describing just how convincing they looked in a January 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"The breast piece was amazing. You would never, never know it wasn't me. It was shocking," she revealed.
The dental appliances also served a purpose beyond matching Anderson's smile.
Special-effects makeup designer Jason Collins explained that they helped recreate the actress's distinctive facial proportions.
"We were able to match Pam's teeth to a tee, and this helped to push Lily's upper and lower lips out slightly, providing the full and voluptuous lips Pam has," he told Vogue in February 2022.
Report
7points
#6 Dwayne Johnson (Moana)
Playing Maui in Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana came with a rather hefty costume requirement for Dwayne Johnson.
The actor voluntarily wore a 40-pound prosthetic bodysuit to portray the larger-than-life demigod, whose distinctive appearance was an important part of the character's visual identity.
The transformation came after Johnson had filmed The Smashing Machine, for which he gained 50 pounds to portray UFC fighter Mark Kerr. With no time to change his physique before moving on to Moana, he collaborated with Oscar-winning makeup artist Joel Harlow to create the elaborate suit.
The costume also served another purpose: helping the visual effects team bring Maui's signature animated tattoos to life.
"It also worked out great because of visual effects, because the tattoos are alive. So it was easier for [the visual effects team] and a better treat for audiences to see it on the suit," Johnson explained.
While the detailing helped recreate the character, wearing the enormous prosthetic was hardly comfortable.
Describing the experience, the actor joked, "40 pounds of suit that was hot as s--t!"
The actor voluntarily wore a 40-pound prosthetic bodysuit to portray the larger-than-life demigod, whose distinctive appearance was an important part of the character's visual identity.
The transformation came after Johnson had filmed The Smashing Machine, for which he gained 50 pounds to portray UFC fighter Mark Kerr. With no time to change his physique before moving on to Moana, he collaborated with Oscar-winning makeup artist Joel Harlow to create the elaborate suit.
The costume also served another purpose: helping the visual effects team bring Maui's signature animated tattoos to life.
"It also worked out great because of visual effects, because the tattoos are alive. So it was easier for [the visual effects team] and a better treat for audiences to see it on the suit," Johnson explained.
While the detailing helped recreate the character, wearing the enormous prosthetic was hardly comfortable.
Describing the experience, the actor joked, "40 pounds of suit that was hot as s--t!"
6points
#7 Penelope Cruz (Volver)
An actor's physical transformation doesn't always involve looking slimmer or more muscular. For Penélope Cruz, one memorable role required an entirely different kind of enhancement.
While portraying a working-class mother in Pedro Almodóvar's 2006 Spanish drama Volver, the actress wore a prosthetic bottom to achieve the character's desired appearance.
The unusual addition was requested by Almodóvar, who felt Cruz was too slender for the role. He wanted her to resemble the curvaceous 1950s Italian cinema heroines, particularly an early Sophia Loren.
The director also believed the padding would ground the character physically, making her appear heavier and more exhausted.
Speaking to reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2006, Almodóvar explained why the decision mattered.
"These are important decisions to make, because once you have the physical part, you can work on the spiritual part," he stated.
Interestingly, Cruz became so attached to the character and her altered appearance that removing the prosthetic after filming proved surprisingly difficult.
"At the end of the shoot, I was blocked. I could not leave the set. I didn't want to take my false a*s off," she admitted.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actress also revealed that parting with the role left her feeling like a "disaster" for two months after filming wrapped.
While portraying a working-class mother in Pedro Almodóvar's 2006 Spanish drama Volver, the actress wore a prosthetic bottom to achieve the character's desired appearance.
The unusual addition was requested by Almodóvar, who felt Cruz was too slender for the role. He wanted her to resemble the curvaceous 1950s Italian cinema heroines, particularly an early Sophia Loren.
The director also believed the padding would ground the character physically, making her appear heavier and more exhausted.
Speaking to reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2006, Almodóvar explained why the decision mattered.
"These are important decisions to make, because once you have the physical part, you can work on the spiritual part," he stated.
Interestingly, Cruz became so attached to the character and her altered appearance that removing the prosthetic after filming proved surprisingly difficult.
"At the end of the shoot, I was blocked. I could not leave the set. I didn't want to take my false a*s off," she admitted.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actress also revealed that parting with the role left her feeling like a "disaster" for two months after filming wrapped.
5points
#8 Niecy Nash (Reno 911!)
For her breakout role as Deputy Raineesha Williams on the comedy series Reno 911!, Niecy Nash-Betts had a little help creating her character's exaggerated curves.
The actress wore a prosthetic b*tt designed to give her character a distinctive silhouette. However, the enhancement wasn't simply a comedic costume choice.
Nash-Betts explained that the physical transformation was also a tribute to the women in her family, particularly her aunts, who had similar figures but rarely saw themselves represented on television at the time.
Speaking about the experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live in July 2026, she recalled how much she enjoyed the prosthetic.
"That was before BBLs were even popular... they built this beautiful booty for me, and I loved every minute of it," she explained.
The enhancement was convincing enough that viewers assumed the actress naturally had the same exaggerated curves as her character.
That assumption occasionally led to amusing encounters outside the show, when fans realized her actual figure looked different.
Nash-Betts recalled noticing the disappointment on people's faces when they approached her expecting to see Raineesha Williams' famous backside.
"People would come up to me and be like, 'Hey,' and then look and be like, 'Oh,'" she joked.
The actress wore a prosthetic b*tt designed to give her character a distinctive silhouette. However, the enhancement wasn't simply a comedic costume choice.
Nash-Betts explained that the physical transformation was also a tribute to the women in her family, particularly her aunts, who had similar figures but rarely saw themselves represented on television at the time.
Speaking about the experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live in July 2026, she recalled how much she enjoyed the prosthetic.
"That was before BBLs were even popular... they built this beautiful booty for me, and I loved every minute of it," she explained.
The enhancement was convincing enough that viewers assumed the actress naturally had the same exaggerated curves as her character.
That assumption occasionally led to amusing encounters outside the show, when fans realized her actual figure looked different.
Nash-Betts recalled noticing the disappointment on people's faces when they approached her expecting to see Raineesha Williams' famous backside.
"People would come up to me and be like, 'Hey,' and then look and be like, 'Oh,'" she joked.
4points
#9 Jon Hamm (Fargo)
Even Jon Hamm's transformation into a menacing North Dakota sheriff required some surprisingly specific prosthetics.
For the fifth season of FX's Fargo, the actor portrayed Roy Tillman, a rancher-preacher who believes he is above the law.
Showrunner Noah Hawley's vision for the character involved several distinctive physical details, including a rather unusual enhancement in the form of a prosthetic pierced n*pples.
During a panel discussion in November 2023, Hamm described the elaborate process behind the look.
"I had to have some very blue latex put on my n*pples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of n*pples, which they then pierced and placed over my own n*pples," he explained.
The production's commitment to the detail was so extensive that the actor even joked about having a dedicated specialist overseeing the process.
Hamm affectionately referred to the person responsible as a "dedicated n*ppleologist."
Despite the unusual demands of the transformation, the actor embraced Hawley's vision and remained committed to the eccentric character.
He noted that he was completely "on board with going on that journey."
The revelation left some viewers questioning just how much of what they see on television is real.
"Can't trust a god da*n thing you see on TV these days," one Redditor remarked.
For the fifth season of FX's Fargo, the actor portrayed Roy Tillman, a rancher-preacher who believes he is above the law.
Showrunner Noah Hawley's vision for the character involved several distinctive physical details, including a rather unusual enhancement in the form of a prosthetic pierced n*pples.
During a panel discussion in November 2023, Hamm described the elaborate process behind the look.
"I had to have some very blue latex put on my n*pples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of n*pples, which they then pierced and placed over my own n*pples," he explained.
The production's commitment to the detail was so extensive that the actor even joked about having a dedicated specialist overseeing the process.
Hamm affectionately referred to the person responsible as a "dedicated n*ppleologist."
Despite the unusual demands of the transformation, the actor embraced Hawley's vision and remained committed to the eccentric character.
He noted that he was completely "on board with going on that journey."
The revelation left some viewers questioning just how much of what they see on television is real.
"Can't trust a god da*n thing you see on TV these days," one Redditor remarked.
2points
Dinara LuzBoredPanda StaffView profile