Guy Brings A Fake BF Home For Christmas, Homophobic Dad Gets A Holiday Surprise He Never Asked For

No matter how much you love your parents , there are likely some things that you don’t see eye to eye with them about. Perhaps you have to avoid discussing politics to ensure that your parents don’t disown you, or maybe you try not to talk about the career that your parents disapprove of to avoid receiving a lecture.

Sometimes, you just have to pick your battles. But after dealing with a lifetime of toxic comments from his father, one man decided that it was finally time to teach his homophobic dad a lesson. Below, you’ll find the full story that he posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This man has always had a strained relationship with his father

So eventually he decided to teach his dad a lesson about accepting people for who they are

12% of adults in the United States identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community

According to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Data conducted by the Human Rights Campaign , 12% of adults in the U.S. identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or gender diverse. There are over 25 million LGBTQ+ Americans across the country, and they make up more than 10% of the population in 40 states.

The majority of LGBTQ+ adults in the U.S. are between the ages of 18 and 34, and nearly one-third of Gen Z identify as part of this community. Bisexual people make up the largest portion of this group, as they account for over 7% of all adults in the United States.

Because it’s so common for people to feel comfortable openly expressing their sexuality nowadays, it’s easy to forget how much homophobia still exists.

A 2022 poll by the Trevor Project found that 62% of adults would be comfortable with their child coming out as gay, lesbian, or bisexual. But 13% of those surveyed said they would not be comfortable with their child coming out as gay, lesbian, or bisexual.

18% also said that they wouldn’t be comfortable with their child being transgender, and 16% would be uncomfortable with their child being nonbinary. Nearly one in five adults in the U.S. also said they would be uncomfortable with their child choosing to use they/them pronouns.

Part of the reason why parents might struggle to accept their children who are part of the LGBTQ+ community may simply be because it’s something foreign to them that they don’t understand. Less than one-third of adults in the U.S. personally know someone who is transgender, and only 17% have someone in their life who is nonbinary.

Growing up with a toxic father can leave lifelong scars

Unfortunately, for some, there’s also a stigma associated with being gay. Toxic masculinity is a prevalent issue that impacts countless men and often plays a role in how they interact with one another.

Examples of toxic masculinity include the pressure for men to be “tough,” to avoid showing emotions, to avoid anything that may be considered “feminine,” and to ensure that they have power in any situation. If a father believes in this rigid view of what masculinity is, he will likely pressure his sons to behave in the same ways.

But as any parenting expert will tell you, forcing a kid to act a certain way, especially if it doesn’t come naturally to them, is never going to create a healthy relationship between parent and child. And Well Beings Counseling notes that having a toxic father can have a lifelong impact on a person.

This may contribute to mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and even trauma or PTSD. It can also cause low self-esteem, shame, and low self-worth. Meanwhile, people who grew up with a toxic father often struggle to form healthy relationships, and they may develop trust issues or a fear of abandonment.

It’s certainly not easy to stand up to a parent who has prejudiced views, but in the end, it can definitely be worth it. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas.

Do you think the author made the right call by pranking his father in this way? Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring similar family drama, look no further than right here

Later, the author replied to a couple of comments and shared more details about the situation

Readers found the story extremely amusing, and many applauded the author for his brilliant idea