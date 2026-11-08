Expert Warns Of Red Flags You Should Never Ignore After Woman, 23, Nearly Loses Her Life On Bali Vacation

A medical expert has issued a warning about potentially fatal symptoms after a 23-year-old fitness influencer nearly lost her life to a brain infection during what was supposed to be a dream vacation in Bali.

Australian fitness coach Khiana Smith was rushed to intensive care after developing an inexplicable, excruciating headache. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, leaving her struggling to speak and remember basic information.

Highlights Australian fitness influencer Khiana Smith, 23, nearly lost her life after contracting a potentially lethal infection during a vacation in Bali.

An emergency physician warned that severe headaches and neurological problems should never be ignored.

Smith was discharged after approximately 10 days in hospital but continues recovering from memory loss and other complications.

"I couldn't even get out of bed," Smith recalled. "It was so intense I couldn't even open my eyes properly."

Now, California-based emergency physician Dr. Alfred Joshua has identified several warning signs that people should never dismiss, explaining that certain forms of the infection can become life-threatening within hours.

"When symptoms are progressing in a more complicated manner with neurological dysfunction, do not wait and try to see this out," he warned.

A 23-year-old fitness coach almost lost her life after initially dismissing an unbearable headache

Smith, an online fitness coach from Australia's Gold Coast, had spent two weeks traveling through Europe before arriving in Bali for what was intended to be a weeklong getaway.

The health-conscious influencer said she never imagined that her vacation would end with her fighting for her life in an Indonesian hospital.

Her ordeal began when she woke up one morning with an unusually severe headache.

"I don't know what happened, like I seriously don't, I just woke up one day and I just had the worst headache," she explained.

The pain was accompanied by dizziness and overwhelming sensitivity to light, making even opening her eyes difficult.

"I couldn't stand up without falling over," Smith recalled.

Despite the severity of her symptoms, she initially decided to wait and see whether she would improve.

However, the following morning, she woke up feeling "10 times worse,” with her condition continuing to deteriorate as she experienced blurred vision and slurred speech.

An ambulance eventually transported her to Bali International Hospital

Doctors performed a CT scan and began administering antibiotics within hours of her arrival.

Smith was diagnosed with meningitis, an inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The cause was initially unclear, with doctors reportedly uncertain whether the infection was bacterial or viral. She received treatment for bacterial meningitis as a precaution, and subsequent reports described her illness as bacterial meningitis.

The ordeal became even more serious when Smith developed pneumonia while hospitalized, along with fluid accumulation in her lungs.

"Now I've got pneumonia and fluid on my lungs as well, so that's not great," she told followers.

"But I guess it's all part of fighting an infection and being literally bedridden for eight days straight. My body's just like shutting down."

An emergency physician warned that meningitis requires immediate medical attention

Speaking to Fox News Digital on November 6, Joshua, a board-certified emergency physician and former chief medical officer based in California, explained that Smith's symptoms contained s everal warning signs of a potentially life-threatening condition.

"She started having symptoms of severe headache, having difficulty with light," he said. "And then she started having difficulty walking, and then eventually slurred speech."

According to the physician, common meningitis symptoms include severe headaches, fever and a stiff neck.

Sensitivity to light, medically known as photophobia, is another symptom that should raise concern, particularly when accompanied by worsening pain.

However, Joshua warned that changes in neurological function are especially alarming, as they indicate that the illness is compromising the nervous system.

According to the physician, viral meningitis is often less severe and can resolve without specific treatment, whereas bacterial meningitis is a medical emergency that can progress rapidly and requires immediate antibiotic treatment.

"Certain strains over a couple of hours [can cause] the person [to] get really, really sick," Joshua explained.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention some bacterial infections causing meningitis can become lethal within hours.

Smith's mother rushed to Bali as the infection started causing memory loss and brain swelling

After learning about her daughter's condition, Smith's mother, Cass, boarded the first available flight to Indonesia

"There is nothing more terrifying than knowing your child is fighting for her life in a foreign country and you're thousands of kilometers away, unable to hold her hand," she told news.com.au .

The family faced the additional difficulties of navigating treatment in a foreign country and dealing with a language barrier.

Nevertheless, Cass praised the Indonesian medical team, saying the speed at which doctors began treating her daughter "saved her life."

According to the mother, medical staff responded within 10 to 15 minutes whenever Smith experienced a serious deterioration in her condition.

She said the level of care exceeded what the family typically experienced in Australian hospitals.

Despite the treatment, the infection left Smith experiencing significant neurological difficulties.

"I have lost a lot of memory, like I really struggle to remember things," the influencer revealed.

She also described struggling to maintain conversations and feeling physically exhausted by even minor activities.

"I feel absolutely helpless and I just wanna go home," she admitted.

The family remained hopeful that the rapid antibiotic treatment would prevent permanent neurological damage and that her memory problems would eventually resolve.

The source of the infection has not been established.

The influencer has since left the hospital but faces a lengthy recovery

After approximately 10 days in the hospital, including five days in intensive care, Smith shared encouraging news with her followers.

In an update reported last Wednesday (November 4), she revealed that she had finally been discharged.

"Guys, we are alive! We're alive, out of hospital, we are feeling so much better," she announced.

"Still really slow and weak, it's going to be a long road to recovery [but] we're so happy to be out of hospital and to be OK."

She also revealed that she had developed a rash from the humidity during her hospital stay and experienced symptoms of "Bali belly," a common term for gastrointestinal illness affecting travelers.

As of November 8, she remains in Bali, where she is focusing on recovering her strength while waiting for medical clearance to return to Australia.

"The next few weeks will seriously just be about getting my health back and just looking after myself," she explained.

"Life is so precious, one minute I'm healthy travelling the world, living my dream life and the next I'm bed bound in an ICU in Bali with a brain infection that could have k*lled me," she previously told followers.

"Don't take your life or health for granted," the influencer said