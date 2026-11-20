Office white elephant is the one afternoon a year when perfectly polite coworkers become cold-blooded strategists. Someone has a spreadsheet. Someone else has been eyeing the

by the printer since 9 a.m. Gary from accounts has just announced that he "doesn't really care what he gets," which everyone knows means he cares enormously. Add a $20 limit and an HR policy that rules out the funniest ideas, and you have a recipe for a rivalry that lasts until the next budget meeting.