Office white elephant is the one afternoon a year when perfectly polite coworkers become cold-blooded strategists. Someone has a spreadsheet. Someone else has been eyeing the wrapped box by the printer since 9 a.m. Gary from accounts has just announced that he "doesn't really care what he gets," which everyone knows means he cares enormously. Add a $20 limit and an HR policy that rules out the funniest ideas, and you have a recipe for a rivalry that lasts until the next budget meeting.
The trick is to bring something funny enough to get a laugh and useful enough to get stolen, without crossing any line that needs a meeting afterward. We rounded up office-appropriate gifts that pull it off, from desk toys that will be fiddled with during every call to lunch upgrades that make the break room jealous. Wrap one, keep a perfectly straight face, and watch two grown adults argue over a tiny gadget. Do not take sides.
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#1 At First Glance, This Paper Bag Doesn't Look Like Much. But When People Figure Out It's A Lunchbox, All Hell Will Break Loose
Review: "I really like this lunch bag! It’s a good size without being bulky, and it keeps my overnight oats warm or cold for hours. It’s easy to pack, carry, and take along wherever I go. Practical, convenient, and exactly what I needed!" - Shannon
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#2 "It Looks Like You're Trying To Win The Gift Exchange. Would You Like Help?" The Old Microsoft Paperclip Assistant Returns As Clippy Building Blocks, And Everyone Over Thirty Will Fight For It
Review: "Oh Clippy. The paperclip that was somehow more annoying than Alexa. Purchased this as a gift and the recipient loved it. It looks like you're trying write an email. Would you like help with that?" -JeffPoracroFan
#3 Not Sure Who Has The Biggest Grin. These Denture Stapplers Or The Person Who Receives Them
Review: "A big hit with everyone" - Robin
#4 Desk Lunch Moves Up Several Tax Brackets With A Microwave Panini Maker, And The Break Room Microwave Suddenly Has A Waiting List
Review: "I am honestly impressed with this Microwave Toastie Sandwich Maker. I wasn’t sure how well a microwave panini-style maker would actually work, but this little gadget exceeded my expectations in every way." - Book fanatic
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#5 Mechanical Keyboards Get A Little Arcade Energy Once Pac-Man Key Caps Pop Onto The Keys, Which Makes The Workday Feel Slightly More Like Winning
Review: "These look so cool, the quality, the colors, good fit, tactile feel, good price for the quality. Great to customize your keyboard or make your own custom keypad like I'm going to with a DIY project" - Tarek Hendaus
#6 These Sticky Notes Let You Keep Track Of Your Coffee, Crying, Enemies, And Other Very Specific Office Necessities
Review: "Great funny gift for a passive-aggressive coworker who has a lovely sense of humor. Would buy again!" - Anna
#7 The Depressing, Fluorescent Overhead Lighting In Your Coworker's Office Is About To Get A Very Adorable, Very Festive Demotion From This Reindeer Nightlight
Review: "These little lights are so much fun. They are adorable and handy to have in various rooms. I keep them in my nightstand and other drawers around the house. If I need a little light quickly they work well for that. I do not like to always turn on my cell phone light or use a big flashlight for little things. I like that they stand up so you do not have to necessarily hold them while using. Great price." - Katy
#8 Four Minutes Before The Quarterly Review Is Exactly When Magnetic Silicone Stress Balls Earn Their Keep
Review: "I have ADHD and I love playing with these. The magnets are pretty strong and the different textures are an added plus. Great quality! Would recommend!" - Amy
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#9 This Beer Belly Fanny Pack Is The Ultimate Waist-Management System
Review: "Higher quality than I expected and everyone is grossed out by it, which is the goal." - Some smart guy
#10 Save The Day (Or At Least A Hangry Moment) With The Hilarious "In Case Of Emergency" Snickers
Review: "I laughed a lot when I found this, and found that it is well worth the money. I would absolutely recommend this. I hung it up on my wall, and now smile to myself every time I walk by." - Heather W.
#11 The Official Mascot For The Current State Of Your Inbox Has Arrived, And It's A Desk Dumpster Fire Pen Holder
Review: "I love this little darling. Pay attention when you assemble it, it's precise. The garbage graphics inside are great. It's a lot roomier than I expected so that was nice." - Citizen K
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#12 Lightsaber Chopsticks Are A Sure-Fire Hit, Whether You Are A Nerd Or Not
Review: "Works great! I got them as a gift and they were really happy about it! Is a bright color and holds together well. Easy to clean and very light for weight." - Savannah B.
#13 These Animal Paw Socks Are A Gift That'll Have Your Coworkers Howling With Delight
Review: "Bought these as a gaggy christmas gift for my teen son. They produced some laughs! The print on the socks were better than I expected." - Just A 406 Gal
#14 The Fatty Pack Is A Discreet Little Spot To Hide Your Lunch Money, Just Enough So You Don't Have To Share With Everyone
Review: "Picked this up during Prime Week as a little gift to myself. Cool little low profile smugglers bag for your hat." - Wes
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#15 The One Coworker Who Will Never Forget A Single Task (As Long As You Stick It On Them) Is This Elephant Sticky Note Holder
Review: "I love this sticky note holder. It is very cute and made of high quality materials. The pen holder is nice and convenient. I also like that it preloaded with a note pad. The suction cups on the bottom are a nice touch." - Raynor
#16 Plant A Seed Of Positivity In A Friend's Life With The Positive Potato
Review: "This makes an adorable gift. Great quality and price. It was a big hit for my daughter on he first day of work." - mm.
#17 A Car French Fry Holder Keeps Their "Site Meeting" Snacks In A Convenient Place
Review: "I love it! the one I bought was medium and my husband loves ordering a large fries, so make sure to order one that's large to fit everything." - Mylene
#18 The Perfect Gift For The Coworker Who Always Has A "Well, Actually" Ready To Go Is The Interesting Facts For Curious Minds Book
Review: "Bought this as a sticking stuffer for my son. After browsing through the book, I think he’s going to love it. It has some interesting facts that you wouldn’t know." - Beth Odabashian
#19 The Saucemoto Dip Clip Keep Your Nuggs Well Sauced While On The Road
Review: "This has been a purchase that I didn’t know I needed. I eat lunch in the car while working so this gets used pretty often! I use them both at the same time because I need sauce options haha! Best invention ever!" - Khris.C
#20 Spin Their Home Decor Into The Groove With The Vinyl Coasters, A Gift That's Music To Their Ears (And Their Furniture)!
Review: "These are adorable retro coasters for a great price! They are easy to clean, slip-resistant, great protection for my tables, and thicker than I expected, plus the perfect size, definitely adorable!" - mc101412
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