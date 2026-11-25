Most photos of Egypt point straight at the pyramids. Ahmed Flex is more interested in what’s happening around them. The Alexandria-based street and documentary photographer spends his days among the people who make the country what it is: fishermen at work, children turning the street into a playground, quiet portraits, and small, tender moments between people and animals.

Ahmed has a sharp instinct for light, often letting a patch of sunlight or a long shadow do half the storytelling. That instinct hasn’t gone unnoticed. “Boys and shadows,” a photo he shot on his phone, was named among the best images in a 35AWARDS mobile photography contest built around shadows, chosen from more than 14,000 entries. The Urban Photo Awards selected his street work in both 2024 and 2025, and according to his Instagram, he took third place at Press Photo Egypt in 2023.

Street photography has only recently become easier to practice in Egypt, and a new generation of photographers has been documenting everyday life ever since. Ahmed is one of them, and he’s passing the craft on through street photography workshops in Alexandria. Scroll down to see Egypt the way he sees it.