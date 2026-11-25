Sydney Sweeney, dubbed “Hollywood’s most hated woman,” put her own spin on a White Christmas . And it reportedly involved breaking some modesty rules on social media.

The 29-year-old actress stirred controversy with her Christmas lingerie shoot for her brand Syrn, amid reports of her possibly eyeing a new life outside of the U.S. with her new boyfriend.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney posed in all-white lingerie for Syrn’s holiday collection, captioning the photos, “A little frost, a lot of Seductress.”

Reports claimed the posts may go against Instagram’s modesty rules.

The actress may be moving to a new location abroad with her boyfriend Scooter Braun.

Sydney Sweeney’s white Christmas lingerie shoot reportedly pushed Instagram’s modesty rules

Welcoming the season to be jolly, Sydney Sweeney posed in lingerie for her brand’s holiday collection.

“A little frost, a lot of Seductress,” read the caption, referring to the name of one of her collections.

The all-white look fit the Christmas theme, but reports claimed she pushed the limits on Instagram by leaving a part of her n**ple visible.

Meta’s n*d*ty rules generally prohibit images that show female n**ples, with exceptions for contexts such as breastfeeding and protest.

The company has stated that it can also restrict certain near-n*de images to viewers aged 18 and older, including some instances where “n*d*ty [is] obscured by see-through clothing,” according to news.com.au .

Her holiday campaign drew attention online amid reports of Sweeney possibly moving abroad for a little more peace and quiet.

She and her boyfriend Scooter Braun, 45, whom she met at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ wedding to Lauren Sanchez last year, might be moving to the Cotswolds in the UK.

The actress reportedly viewed a property in the Cotswolds and might move with her boyfriend Scooter Braun

Reports claimed the Euphoria star saw a property in the picturesque village of Little Tew and will reportedly split her time between the UK and the U.S.

“Sydney has ­visited the Cotswolds twice in the past ten months, and absolutely loves it. She viewed property there within the past three months,” a source told The Sun.

Sweeney’s move would make her join a flock of celebrities who have moved to the UK, including Ellen DeGeneres and actress wife Portia de Rossi.

She could also wind up being neighbors with David and Victoria Beckham and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A source said Sweeney wants a quieter life away from Hollywood’s “vultures”

The source said Sweeney’s move may be the result of wanting a quieter life, away from the “vultures” in Hollywood.

“She doesn’t get bothered by locals, who are all well-used to seeing A-listers, and finds village life incredibly cute and quaint,” they told the outlet.

“It’s also a huge change of pace from LA and all the vultures circling,” they added. “And she can lead a more peaceful life in the countryside.”

Locals seemed open to welcoming her to the area, where honey-coloured stone buildings nestle in the arms of rolling hills.

“Who doesn’t love ­seeing a famous person in the ­village?” one said, as quoted by the outlet. “I think it would be great if the move goes ahead. She seems like a lovely woman.”

Another said they wouldn’t “blame” her for wanting to move to the area, calling it a “beautiful part of the world.”

“And with all the other celebrities in the area, she’ll feel right at home,” they added.

Earlier Syrn posts drew backlash for featuring Cindy Lou Who and Kevin McCallister

The recent white lingerie photos came weeks after an earlier Syrn holiday teaser that drew backlash for referencing two child characters.

In the 30-second clip, Sweeney recreated Kevin McCallister’s ice cream sundae scene from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in a cozy sweater.

She also appeared as Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas , carrying a stack of presents in a low-cut plaid top and matching shorts.

Many were not okay with her mixing a raunchy lingerie brand with child characters. Both Kevin and Cindy Lou were characters below the age of 10 in the films and also played by child actors.

“That’s just not normal, Cindy is barely 12 years old in the film,” one said.

Another wrote, “idk if s**ualising children’s movies is a good move.”

“Hey so those are children! hope this helps,” one wrote.

“She did it again, I can’t believe it!” one commented on her latest posts