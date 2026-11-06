Hollywood Actress’ Jaw-Dropping Payday Revealed 3 Months After Joining Subscription Platform At 57

The internet has watched Hollywood stars reinvent themselves in all sorts of ways, but Erika Eleniak’s latest career move has certainly caught its attention.

The Baywatch beauty, who once made waves as a lifeguard on the hit TV series, is reportedly on track for a jaw-dropping payday after joining an adult subscription-based platform.

Highlights Baywatch star Erika Eleniak joined a popular subscription platform at 57, opening a new chapter in her career.

Her reported earnings after just three months have put her on track for a staggering payday.

Eleniak has described the career move as an empowering way to reconnect with longtime fans.

The 57-year-old actress joined the popular service in August 2026, promising fans a more personal glimpse into her life. Just three months later, her reported earnings have turned the venture into a headline-making success story.

Baywatch star Erika Eleniak’s staggering earnings from subscription platform revealed

According to had around 1,100 subscribers during her first month on the platform, earning roughly $10,000 a week. However, her income reportedly surged in the months that followed. to TMZ , Erika Eleniak

By October 2026, the actress had allegedly earned nearly $300,000 in just three months.

Her income averaged about $100,000 a month. At that rate, Eleniak was reportedly on pace to bring in $1 million in less than a year after joining the platform.

For someone who initially approached the idea with hesitation, the experience has apparently been quite the surprise.

When Eleniak first considered joining the subscription-based platform, she admitted that she was skeptical and expected to dislike the experience.

Instead, the actress embraced the opportunity, describing it as a chance to reconnect with fans who have followed her career since her early days in Hollywood.

“For the first time in my life, I genuinely feel loved, appreciated, and empowered in a way I never have before. It's an extraordinary feeling, and I honestly can't believe how much happiness it's brought into my life," she shared with Fox News .

Erika Eleniak reflected on the emotional impact of joining a subscription platform

“What has touched me the most is realizing just how many people have stayed with me throughout all these years,” Eleniak explained in the same interview.

Her experience has reportedly been far more positive than she anticipated, with the actress revealing that she has faced little backlash since joining the platform.

“I've been pleasantly surprised. I've had a really warm welcome, and a lot of cheering on from people just saying, 'Go get it, have fun.' And there's always going to be naysayers,” she admitted.

Eleniak also addressed the stigma around adult subscription -based platforms, suggesting that perceptions of such services have evolved.

“It's sort of like a modern-day fan club where you get to be directly with your fans,” she explained.

For the actress, the appeal also comes down to controlling her own image and the content she creates. As a woman in the entertainment industry, Eleniak wanted to control her own image.

She continued, “It's so important. It made total sense for me to join.”

Eleniak's content reportedly includes photos, videos, beach-themed material, and barefoot shots. When she announced her arrival on the platform in August, she promised fans a more playful, personal look at her life.

The actress has also expressed excitement about the new chapter in her career.

“I'm embracing this new chapter with open arms, and I feel more confident, more connected, and more excited about the future than I have in years,” she told told Fox News

Erika Eleniak isn’t the only former Baywatch star to join the subscription platform

Aside from Eleniak, other Baywatch alums have also explored a move from acting to subscription-based content.

Carmen Electra , who played lifeguard Lani McKenzie on the series, joined a popular online subscription platform in June 2022.

Speaking to July, Electra described the experience as a chance to take control of her creative work. to Fox News that

“I have become my own creative director, my own stylist, my own visionary. You're one-on-one with the fans, so they can do requests, and I love it. It can be really, really fun,” she shared.

Electra also explained that creating content allowed her fans to follow her through different experiences in her life.

Another Baywatch alum, Brande Roderick, joined the platform in September 2024 at the age of 50. The actress, a single mother of two boys, said the venture was also about financial stability.

“Me being a single mom of two boys with no financial support from their father, I have to take care of my family,” Roderick told told Fox News

Erika Eleniak is also set to return to the Baywatch universe soon

While her subscription-platform earnings have made headlines, Eleniak is also preparing to revisit the role that helped make her a household name.

The actress is set to make a guest appearance in the upcoming Baywatch revival . The series was greenlit in September 2025 with a brand new cast led by Stephen Amell.

Eleniak’s involvement was formally announced in April 2026.

“I am very excited to be a part of the reboot,” she shared with Fox News .

Eleniak continued, "I think it's going to be amazing. I'm definitely hoping they will get picked up for another season and bring me back for a more regular role. I would love that.”

Reflecting on the show's legacy, Eleniak spoke about its impact on audiences worldwide.

“The show was just magic. It was an escape for everybody, no matter where you lived in the world. It's still magic.”

Baywatch will premiere on January 6, 2027, on Fox.

"Get that money": Baywatch fans had mixed feelings about Erika Eleniak's new career move