Woman Has Brain Surgery, Relative Still Thinks She Sounds Perfect For Free Babysitting

They say it takes a village to raise a child. However, that phrase does not give parents a free pass to dump their kids on reluctant relatives whenever they want to go out and party.
Clearly, this wealthy couple missed that memo. Even as their niece battled migraine-inducing cysts inside her brain, these parents kept pushing for free late-night childcare for their two-year-old so they could hit the bars.
The niece finally shared the story online after they pressured her to take care of the kid just five days after a brain surgery.
Read on to see how this recovering patient dealt with these entitled parents.
A woman said her aunt and husband were pressuring her to babysit their 2-year-old
The couple refused to back off, despite knowing she was suffering from painful brain cysts
She gave some more info in response to the comments
People in the comments expressed empathy and support
Some netizens shared their own similar experiences
Want to make sense of complicated human dynamics? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic behavior, setting boundaries, and emotional healing.
Rūta ZumbrickaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile