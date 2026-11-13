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Woman Has Brain Surgery, Relative Still Thinks She Sounds Perfect For Free Babysitting
Relationships,FamilyNOV 13, 2026

Woman Has Brain Surgery, Relative Still Thinks She Sounds Perfect For Free Babysitting

Rūta ZumbrickaitėRidhima Shukla
Rūta Zumbrickaitė and Ridhima Shukla
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They say it takes a village to raise a child. However, that phrase does not give parents a free pass to dump their kids on reluctant relatives whenever they want to go out and party.
Clearly, this wealthy couple missed that memo. Even as their niece battled migraine-inducing cysts inside her brain, these parents kept pushing for free late-night childcare for their two-year-old so they could hit the bars.
The niece finally shared the story online after they pressured her to take care of the kid just five days after a brain surgery.
Read on to see how this recovering patient dealt with these entitled parents.

A woman said her aunt and husband were pressuring her to babysit their 2-year-old

bearfotos / magnific (not the actual photo)

The couple refused to back off, despite knowing she was suffering from painful brain cysts

lgolubovystock / magnific (not the actual photo)
DC Studio / magnific (not the actual photo)
anon
The Yuri Arcurs Collection / magnific (not the actual photo)

She gave some more info in response to the comments

People in the comments expressed empathy and support

Some netizens shared their own similar experiences

Want to make sense of complicated human dynamics? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic behavior, setting boundaries, and emotional healing.
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Rūta Zumbrickaitė
Rūta ZumbrickaitėBoredPanda Staff