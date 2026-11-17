Child Protective Services exists for a very good reason: to keep children safe. When someone raises concerns about a child’s well-being, it’s their job to look into the situation and see what’s going on. Sadly, there are people who take advantage of this system instead of using it to help those who genuinely need it.

One woman was stunned when CPS showed up at her door after someone accused her of neglecting her children. After all, her two sons were happy and well cared for. But when she finally discovered who was behind the complaints, everything suddenly clicked into place.

The woman was stunned when CPS showed up at her doorstep

But she was even more surprised to discover that the complaints came from her mother, whom she hadn’t spoken to in 20 years

During the first visit, investigators checked the woman’s home after receiving a complaint about filthy living conditions and a lack of food

A few weeks later, they returned after another report accused her of mistreating her sons

Then, the family received an unexpected letter from the children’s grandmother

The woman decided to speak with a lawyer about what to do next

Thankfully, she was able to get a permanent protective order against her mother

Most CPS reports aren’t substantiated, but only a small percentage are deliberately false

In the US, Child Protective Services deals with a staggering number of reports every year. According to federal data , CPS agencies received an estimated 4.4 million referrals involving nearly 7.8 million children in 2023.

However, most of these reports never end up being confirmed. In fact, research shows that only 17.8% of reports accepted for investigation were substantiated in 2021.

But an “unsubstantiated” case doesn’t necessarily mean the allegations were false. Intentionally made-up accusations are actually pretty rare.

Research suggests that only a small percentage are knowingly false , with some studies finding rates as low as 1% and others reporting higher figures. Many unproven cases may come down to misunderstandings or a lack of evidence rather than someone trying to cause trouble.

Making a false report to CPS is definitely no joke. Having investigators show up at your door can be a frightening experience for any family . It doesn’t matter if the accusations turn out to be unfounded. The whole ordeal can still take an emotional toll on everyone involved.

The woman in this story was left shaken after going through two CPS investigations, and even her teenage sons were scared they might be taken away from her. Later, it turned out that their own grandmother was behind the complaints and had sent a fake legal letter to get visitation rights to her grandchildren.

Fortunately, the plan backfired, and the woman managed to get a permanent protective order against her mother.

Considering everything that happened, it’s easy to understand why she had cut ties with her mother more than 20 years earlier. After all, if she was capable of going to such lengths now, it’s hard to imagine what their relationship must have been like in the past.

More than a third of Americans are estranged from at least one family member

As extreme as it sounds, family estrangement is quite common. According to a 2025 YouGov survey , 38% of American adults are currently estranged from at least one family member. That includes 16% who no longer have a relationship with a parent.

Considering how many of us grow up being taught that family should stick together no matter what, these numbers might seem surprisingly high. But sharing the same blood doesn’t mean someone has to stay in a relationship that makes them unhappy.

People cut off contact for all kinds of reasons. In the YouGov survey, for example, manipulation, lies, and betrayal were among the issues that led people to stop speaking to their parents

For those who have spent years dealing with a difficult relative, going no contact can be a way to protect their peace of mind. Keeping that distance is often healthier than putting up with the same hurtful treatment over and over again.

Hopefully, now that the woman has a permanent protective order against her mother, she and her sons won’t have to go through anything like this again. After what they’ve experienced, they deserve to enjoy their lives without worrying about another unwanted visit or false accusation.

Readers felt sorry that the family had to go through such an upsetting experience

A few years later, the woman returned with an update on how things had turned out for her family