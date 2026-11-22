#1 Am I Over Reacting - Calling Out MIL For Disobeying My Parenting Rules In Front Of My Toddler And Family
One time we all went to a dinner. When MIL sat next to my then 3 year old who asked for cartoons I said no. I wanted my daughter to engage in conversations and socialize. Not be stuck to a phone. We hadn’t even ordered food yet. A few minutes go by and I see the cartoon on MIL’s phone. I said no. She put it away. Another few minutes go by and I noticed the cartoons on the phone again. This time I took the phone and and placed it on the table. She was very offended and kept talking about how I took the phone. I was equally offended that I am being disrespected in front of my daughter. She thinks it’s about cartoons. It’s about teaching my daughter that it’s okay not to listen to mommy and that we can ignore mommy’s wishes.
Today we are at a my MIL’s house. MIL’s sibling is blowing out bday candles and we are leaving right after. She is cutting the cake and both my husband and I say no to cake now, we can take it home for tomorrow. MIL insists she just take a lick of the cake. We say no. MIL already gave her a piece of chocolate shaving from the cake. MIL insists again I say no. I go to another room to pack our bags and I hear her trying to let my daughter have some cake. I hurry back and see she let her have a small bite or lick. I openly say my MIL’s name out loud in disapproval. Within a minute she walks over to me with cake all over her clothes saying in a joking way look what I did - as soon as I called her name the cake went all over her. She was jokingly blaming me for the cake on her cloths due to karma. I just chuckled as did the people around me. Everyone knew I was pissed but since she hosted extensively and we were in her home I didn’t want to say anything in front of everyone at that point.
I am telling her via phone the next day directly - not through my husband - I am not pleased with her behaviour. It’s not about cartoons or cake only - yes those are our rules and they are our rules for a reason - but the bigger picture is that she is undermining me directly in front of my daughter and family and teaching my now 4 year old it is okay, not to listen to mommy. It is okay if we don’t respect mommy’s wishes even when I just vocalized them.
#2 Mil Threw A Massive Tantrum Because We Moved Our Daughter’s 1st Birthday Party By One Day
She has a history of hyper-focusing on our daughter (her first grandbaby). Sometimes it feels less like an excited grandma and more like she's trying to play mother when she’s around. She’s even accidentally referred to her as "her child"…
Anyways our daughter’s 1st birthday is coming up. My husband and I jointly decided to hold the party the day after her actual bday so my parents could make the trip and attend.
When my husband called his mom to explained our actual plans, she went nuclear. Turns out, she’s been planning her own party for our daughter’s bday without telling us. She was making plans with other family members to show up, assuming we’d just fall in line with her unannounced schedule. She flat-out refused the plan we made and said that she always has to compromise and will throw her own bday party on babies actual bday. She also blamed me entirely.
She refuses to accept that my husband has autonomy. In her mind, he can do no wrong, so I must be the one pulling the strings behind every decision and boundary we set.
On top of that, she said she’s "sick of tiptoeing around me." Her prime example? In the past, when she babysat, I laid out pjs for our daughter to wear, and apparently, this was an act of extreme tyranny.
My husband stood his ground, which infuriated her. She accused him of "always taking my side," insulted me, and hung up when he said: "We're the parents and you're the grandma, so we make the decisions."
We are united, but I’m exhausted by her resentment and refusal to respect us as a team. I just feel very confused. Has anyone dealt with a MIL like this?
#3 MIL Gets Very Offended By The Fact That I Put My Daughter In A Car Seat
So, I learned quickly after having my daughter that my MIL is very ignorant when it comes to basic health and safety with babies; stuff like trying to convince me to put my baby to sleep on her belly with blankets or suggesting to give her apple juice at three months were common with her. Though as with everything, it wasn’t just like she’d accept a differing opinion, she’d get outright offended when I’d say I’m not doing that.
One thing that grinds her gears more than ANYTHING is our disagreement on the importance of car seats. MIL frequently, and almost proudly, talks about how she never had her kids in car seats, that she’d breast feed her kids while driving, and of course my husband can verify that he never remembers being in a car seat.
The worst part is she actually lost her first baby in a car accident where it would have been preventable if the baby had been in a seat. That happened in the mid eighties so I do give her grace for not knowing any better then, but my husband was born in 2000 when car seat rules were most definitely a thing so it is kinda baffling to me that she wouldn’t have learned how life saving they can be?
Anyway, it’s one thing for her to personally not care, but she gets actively angry at the fact I use a car seat for my daughter (20 months) and that I correct her when she tries to tell me I’m being paranoid. I’m very low contact with her so it’s pretty rare to be in her car, but on every occasion that we have been she will start rolling her eyes and groaning when I or my husband install the car seat. Having it rear facing angers her even more and she will attempt to turn it back round every chance she gets, despite me telling her why rear facing matters.
I just don’t understand it, at all. She is the first person I have ever met to be offended by the use of car seats? It could just be a me thing and that pretty much everything I do is wrong/horrible in her eyes, but what a strange thing to get upset about. Again, I am low contact with her, but I was reminded of this just recently as she ended up offering to pick us up from the airport, and as expected, got visibly offended by me turning the car seat rear facing and then properly buckling my daughter in. So much so that she refused to talk to me for the rest of the drive home.
She is probably one of the most irritational and terminally offended people I have ever met so it isn’t exactly surprising, but I still can’t get over how wild this behaviour is. And for the record, she is NEVER allowed to drive unaccompanied with my daughter, don’t worry.
Being a grandparent is a life-changing event for many people. It marks an evolution in family roles, bringing new routines and shifting priorities. But according to psychologist Dr. Gina Radice-Vella, it also brings a significant identity shift.
“Being a grandparent offers the opportunity to develop a unique relationship with a grandchild—a relationship that is primarily focused on love, support, and adoration,” she told Parade.
#4 Broke Our Social Media Rule And Tried To Justify It, So I Took Action
My husband and I have a social media rule for family members and friends not to post our son, and we also adhere to the rule ourselves. I do sometimes share photos to my close friends on my private Instagram, and also decided to post a photo of half of his face for a Mother's Day post.
My MIL follows me on Instagram, and she saw I posted the Mother's Day post, and I guess that was her "go ahead" for her to post a photo of my husband, her mom, me, and my son, with my son's entire face on Facebook to her PUBLIC Facebook profile wishing herself a Happy Mother's Day. I told my husband to tell her to take it down and when he called her to tell her to take it down, she said "I thought it was okay because she (meaning me) posted a photo of him on Instagram.
I was, and still am SO MAD that she tried to justify it in that way, didn't ask our permission, and think that she has the right to make that decision. However, I decided it would be okay if she just took the post down.
That was yesterday, and this morning the post and photo are still up. Instead of waiting for her to take down the post, having my husband have to call her again, I reported the photo to Facebook. I know she will get a notification and it might create some tension between us, but I am so annoyed she's not following through on her end, I do not care if she gets mad at me. He is my child, not hers, and I get to make these decisions.
#5 Mil Makes Her Own Rules When It Comes To My Baby
When he was two weeks old, my husband and I talked and decided that we would spend a little time at his family's cottage. We discussed it for a while and decided that we would only go for a short visit, come back as soon as I wanted because I was so recently postpartum, and we decided that if anyone other than us wanted to hold baby they needed to wash their hands and wear a mask. It would be just out family and his parents.
So we pack up and go. We let MIL and FIL know the rules re: masks and touching baby, and they agree.
We're there for one night and it turns out I developed mastitis (an infection that sometimes happens when breastfeeding), and needed to go to the emergency room due to a high fever. MIL offered to watch the newborn so he didnt have to go to the hospital. I was ok with this since she had agreed, and had previously agreed that grandparents are allowed to spoil the grandkids but aren't allowed to go against mom and dad's rules.
Of course we get back and she's holding him without a mask. She said it was "too hot" so she took it off, and that it "didn't matter because we were all staying together anyway". I was furious and couldn't talk to her for the rest of the day. I didnt let anyone else apart from my husband hold him from that point.
My husband talked to her afterwards and said that we were upset that she went against our rules (of which we have very few and have already made more exceptions than I will allow in the future), especially after agreeing to them. She refused to apologize or acknowledge that what she did was wrong, and instead said that it was ridiculous for us to make her wear a mask in her own house.
She's been talking about when she gets to have our two year old over for an extended visit (like 2 to 3 nights). I ignored it because I guess I'm still working on getting the nerve to have this tough conversation, but the answer will be never unless she can demonstrate that our rules still apply under her roof.
Not sure what I'm looking for here except to vent :( they're so good at making you feel like you're in the wrong in these situations!
#6 MIL Offered Cash To Rename Our Unborn Child
Thought everyone here would get a kick out of it
This massive shift can be problematic for many. According to Dr. Radice-Vella, the changes can be difficult to navigate, even through time. As a result, many stick to their old habits, which undermines the child’s parents.
“It can be easy for grandparents to dismiss today’s parents’ rules and boundaries, as these often look much different than the parenting advice and guidelines they had when they entered parenthood,” Dr. Radice-Vella explained.
#7 My Jy Has Turned Jn After I Had My Daughter
She has asked repeatedly if she could see DD and she was only mildly BEC the first couple of times (things like calling her "a doll", wanting Facebook pictures, that kind of stuff). She's asked if she could have DD over at her house, but I wasn't keen on it, do to DD only being 10 weeks old, and being a bit sensitive do to spending her first 7 weeks in intensive care. But last week I kinda had to let her.
And then it got worse.
I had packed a bag with all DD needed, and told her what to use when and if, but noooo MIL knew better.
when I came to pick up DD, MIL had put a ton of blankets over her, in her bassinet.
she had put a blanket over the bassinet, and DDs head!!!.
DD was laying on her stomach!!!
MIL told me, that she had given her tea for some messed up reason.
she hadn't given DD her medication, because it's "just poison".
she had been smoking inside, despite me telling her, to never smoke around my child.
she had invited God know how many people over, to hold DD, despite me telling her, in no uncertain terms, that do to DD illness, she is super sensitive to strangers.
MIL got CBF because I insisted on putting DD in her car seat, her reason being, that becuase DD was sleeping, I should just let her ride in the bassinet.
I took the blankets of DD and turned her around, and MIL picked her up, only holding her around the back/stomach so DDs head was dangling around.
I told her calmly that it wasn't okay, and that she had to follow my instructions, and she began to tell me, that she had 3 kids, and that non of them passed away, and that was the way to do things.
I flat out told her, that in that case she couldn't have DD over before DD is old enough to take care of herself and left.
#8 My MIL Wants To Give My Daughter The Name Of Her Deceased Granddaughter
I recently gave birth to a baby girl after a very difficult experience — I was in labor for about 20 hours and ended up having an emergency C-section on April 1st. I’m still recovering and, to make things harder, I haven’t even been able to see or hold my baby yet.
Before she was born, my boyfriend and I had a clear agreement: if we had a girl, her first name would be Marie-Lydie (a compound name) in tribute to my mother. He agreed to this from the beginning. In exchange, he was supposed to choose a second name.
During the pregnancy, he mentioned names he liked (like Tems or Kehlani), but nothing was ever finalized.
For context, we live together, and his mother came from our home country to stay with us for 6 months for the birth.
While I was in labor, his mother was saying that the baby wasn’t coming because she didn’t like the name Marie-Lydie. After the birth, I found out that both my boyfriend and his mother started calling the baby “Maya Lydie”.
“Maya” is not just a random choice — it’s the name my boyfriend had chosen in the past for a baby he lost in a previous relationship. Now he says it feels like “an obvious sign” and that our baby strangely resembles that child.
I told him I’m open to him choosing a second name as we agreed, but I do not want “Maya”. To me, it’s too connected to his past and also to what his mother said during my labor, which honestly hurt me.
The problem is that his mother is already calling my daughter “Maya Lydie” like it’s decided, and my boyfriend doesn’t seem to be stopping her.
I feel disrespected and pushed aside, especially after everything I just went through physically and emotionally.
Am I wrong for refusing the name “Maya” and wanting our agreement (Marie-Lydie as her first name, and a different second name) to be respected?
#9 MIL Insists My Daughter Must Have The Name She Chose “Because It’s Their Culture,” Calls Me Selfish For Wanting To Use A Name From My Own Tribe. Everything Started Going Downhill Postpartum
I’m 26, DH is 31.
I recently had my daughter at 35 weeks after an unplanned emergency c-section due to severe pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes. I was exhausted, vulnerable, and recovering — physically and emotionally. And on day TWO postpartum, my MIL completely switched up on me.
For context, we are all Nigerian, but MIL (and my DH) are from a different tribe than me. While I was pregnant, MIL told us the name she wanted for our baby. I shared the name I loved that DH and I agreed on, thinking we were just discussing options like a normal family. In my culture, it’s normal for grandmothers to have a special name they call the baby, and that’s perfectly fine — but it does not trump the parents’ chosen name. It’s more of an affectionate granny nickname, not an official first name.
Apparently, in MIL’s mind, she wasn’t offering suggestions — she was issuing instructions.
After our baby was born, she suddenly insisted the child MUST be given the name she chose “because that’s their culture.” When I said I wanted to give my daughter a name from my language and tribe, she called me selfish. According to her, I should be grateful that she’s even “allowing” me to choose the middle name.
She then teamed up with FIL (who she isn’t even with!) to pressure us into putting her name on the birth certificate. FIL called me to speak to my own mother so she could “talk sense into me” and convince me to call my daughter by the name MIL chose.
This was happening while I was recovering from major surgery, exhausted, in pain, and learning how to care for a newborn.
Before all of this, MIL and I had a great relationship. She had even offered to come help postpartum. She lives an hour away, and DH and I genuinely appreciated her offer. We asked if she could stay with us five days a week and choose any two days to go home so we could still have some bonding time as a new family.
That conversation is when everything started to unravel. She got upset and acted like we were being disrespectful for wanting any days to ourselves — even though she was the one who originally offered to help. It’s like she expected full control of our home and the baby.
And then the name drama began.
DH is a wonderful man and an amazing father, but he’s extremely conflict avoidant. He begged me to “just agree” to his mother’s chosen name because he “doesn’t want problems.”
On top of all this, MIL now insists on DAILY FaceTime calls to see the baby. I have protested against this because I find it intrusive and unnecessary, especially given how she has treated me. But DH keeps telling me that agreeing to daily calls will “help me and his mom rebuild our relationship.” The truth is, I do not care to rebuild anything right now. This is one of the biggest violations I have ever experienced in my life. I am still trying to process the disrespect and the pressure, and the idea of being forced into daily contact with the person causing me this much stress feels like emotional torture, not “relationship building.”
I feel trampled — my boundaries, my culture, my recovery, and my role as this baby’s mother. I want to go NC. I really, truly do. But I know it would deeply hurt DH, and I don’t want to cause him pain.
I’m overwhelmed, angry, and exhausted. I just want my daughter to have a name that connects her to both sides of her heritage — not just MIL’s ego.
Has anyone dealt with something like this? How do I protect my peace and my child without blowing up my marriage?
What conflicting sides may not realize is that the children are the most affected. According to clinical psychologist Dr. Ioana Pal, kids can't function because the generational roles aren’t clear.
“Parents need to remain the primary attachment and decision-making authority, unless it is unsafe or there are other reasons for grandparents to take more of a primary role. Grandparents tend to function best as supportive but secondary attachment figures,” she explained.
#10 Step MIL Trying To Steal First Cake With My Daughter
IL's came to "visit us" for 2 weeks during a time that we told them wasn't convenient for us. We suggested they come either a month later for DH's birthday or 2.5 months later for LO's first birthday especially since they didn't come to the baby shower.
Turns out they really wanted to visit friends who live near where we do to celebrate their wedding anniversary and have a free bed and breakfast. It had to be their dates. So even though I said no because I started a new job, they made arrangements with my husband, behind my back. DH and I worked that out and I believe it will not happen again. I went ahead with it hoping it would bring us together and all seemed ok during the visit until yesterday. I heard step MIL talking about ordering a cake early for DH and LO birthdays since they won't be here for either. When I asked about it she tried to change the subject but I pressed on.
She finally shared her plans so I thanked her and told her that it was thoughtful but that LO could not yet have cake and that her first would be during her first birthday party but that if she wanted to celebrate DH with cake that would be nice.
The cake showed up today it said "happy birthday LO's name" and came with a numeric one birthday candle. I looked at her puzzled and asked her if she remembered that we spoke yesterday and I shared that my LO was not old enough to have cake and her first would be in 2 months at her birthday party. She said of course I remember that, I just thought it would be a cute picture. I said that was fine.
Later in the evening after dinner she told the whole family that it was time to give LO her birthday cake and watch her eat it make a cute big mess. I told her politely that wasn't happening and she didn't argue. My DH completely backed me. But later behind the closed door of the extra room they are staying in at my own home I had to "over hear" her bad mouth me for hours.
DH is upset too but that is where we stop agreeing. They are supposed to stay for another week and a half. After ignoring boundaries I tried to set for their arrival dates and then doing her best to completely ignore boundaries that were set about my daughter's diet I feel disrespected and I want my DH to speak to them and let them know that step MIL needs to apologize to me if she wants to stay in our home or they need to move to a hotel. DH says I'm making too big of a deal out of it and says I'm putting him in an uncomfortable position. I argue that his MIL did that. I think it will only make things worse if I handle it since she clearly thinks it's ok to go around me anyhow.
I feel like I can't trust her with my baby and letting the rude comments slide will embolden her. Am I crazy? Is it better if I let it go? I'm not sure that I can. Please help!
#11 It’s My Baby And My Rules Not Yours
On mobile so please forgive the formatting. Some info: first time mum to be 30w pregnant, my fiancé has a 4 year old with his ex.
The closer I get to my due date the more controlling my MIL has become. She started off by ignoring my wishes for following safe sleep guidelines and buying used and outdated baby items (pack and play, swings) I have nothing against preloved items and I appreciate the gesture but it’s more the principle that she will ignore my wishes and do as she pleases because “she’s done this before” and I’m “being an overprotective first time mum”.
She then proceeded to pick up 4 free large boxes of baby clothes off market place; enough clothes to get my child through his first year of life. I’m so thankful again for the gesture and that she cares enough to be looking out for these deals, but I can’t help but feel like she’s again overstepping and trying to control my child to be. My mother was pretty upset by this as it’s her first grandchild and has been purchasing cute baby clothes for LO but now feels overshadowed. I’m overwhelmed by the sheer volume of items to go through as well, out house is running out of space.
Again with market place; she purchased a used breast pump that I very strongly told her I would not use as I don’t feel comfortable (the manual on the pump even suggests that it’s a single owner item). She also got formula for us (I plan on breast feeding, but she keeps telling me I’ll choose formula once baby wakes me every hour for food because that’s what DH did. So it’s “only a matter of time until I cave”.
Recently she has started trying to plan what my birth plan will look like regarding my DHs daughter. Trying to arrange a plan with my DHs ex to get their daughter dropped off to our house the minute we’re back from the hospital so they can meet as soon as possible. I’ve already expressed my discomfort and said I would prefer to make the plans myself, and that DH and I would arrange their meeting if it lands on ex’s custody week (50/50), and that I’m very uncomfortable with the idea of his ex being at my house while I’m in that vulnerable of a state.
JustNo has messaged my mother to try and plan when my mother will be visiting and staying with us, and what my mother should be doing to help us because “she’s done this before”. Meanwhile my mother was a doula and nanny for 20 years.
Now she’s posting throwback pictures of when DHs daughter was younger and making statuses about how “she’s dreading having to do diapers again” and “can’t wait for sleepless nights” as if it’s her child that’s coming. We don’t have any plans on having them stay over after LO is born, nor do I plan on having anybody care for LO but DH and I.
Im surely forgetting other instances but these are ones that stick out. I’m just overwhelmed with JustNo trying to control every aspect of my LOs life before he’s even born. If you have any advice please help.
#12 My FIL And MIL Taught My 6yo A Very Vulgar Rhyme And "It Broke The Camels Back" Am I Overreacting? Generally Want Advice At How To Continue Handling It
"Give them the healthy snacks I prepared" they give sweets "Dont give him that" gives him that "No more than X amount of tv" the entire day in front of tv And dont even get me started on my MIL's love of fastfood.
Every single time MIL would say " i raised your husband this way and look how well he turned out!" And my husband would say "they are grandparents, they are suppose to spoil them"
Which fine. Fair enough. My kids still followed the rules at home (though a day after their visit they would always be bratty) and I had to admit it was mostly harmless.
But they crossed the line. See, my husband's father is the type that laughs when a kid says a bad word, hits/breaks something or has a tantrum. For him it's "cute" when children do adult stuff. (And MIL has the awful "boys will be boys" attitude towards any misbehaving)
So he taught my 6 year old son to cuss. Not just accidentally cussed in front of my son. After my kids' 3 day weekend stay he went in for some tea when he was dropping them off and suddenly went "[Son's name] come here! Show what me and gradma taught you! Come on honey" while grinning. I listened excitedly thinking it will be a nursery rhyme. And yeah it kinda was. A rhyme. Full of cussing, [inappropriate things].
My FIL laughed, said he taught my husband the same thing when he was young and it was hilarious. I was fuming. I told my son to leave and I ripped my FIL a new one. Telling him that until he learns to respect my rules of raising kids he wont be allowed to see them and that this IS the last time they ignored me.
Who the HELL teaches a 6 year old this kind of a thing? After I explicitly asked them multiple times to not swear in front of my kids?! Do they even realise what will happen if he says that in school in front of other kids or teachers?
My husband says we shouldnt outright ban them from seeing kids, that just a stern talking to will suffice, besides "it's only a stupid rhyme honey". I disagree. I think they need to understand and that if they do get banned for a bit (not permamently) it will drive the point home.
So, how can people avoid these conflicts? It starts with setting clear boundaries. Regarding grandparents, aging and adult development specialist Dr. Erin Martinez says they must learn to let their children move forward so they can thrive and flourish in their own parenthood journeys.
“If they’re seeking your advice, then absolutely you can provide it,” Dr. Martinez said. “There are times when you can say, ‘you know, when you were young, I found this worked really well,’ and that’s a gentle way to suggest trying something instead of saying, ‘Hey, why aren’t you doing this…’”
#13 I’ve Hit My Breaking Point, Please Help
Hi [Mother-in-Law’s Name], I wanted to talk to you about a few things that have been making me feel a little anxious as a mom. I know you love the kids and want to be close to them, and I appreciate that. At the same time, there are a few boundaries that are really important to me:
• Please don’t refer to yourself as “mommy” to the kids — I don’t know if you’re intentionally doing that. But I’ve heard you do it twice now and it makes me very uncomfortable.
• Please avoid putting your fingers near their mouths; I’m trying to be careful about germs and safety.
• And when the baby is crying, I’d appreciate it if you’d hand them back to me rather than trying to soothe them yourself.
I hope this doesn’t come across as harsh — I just want to be honest about what I need to feel comfortable and supported as a parent. I really value your relationship with the kids and want it to be positive for everyone.
#14 Am I Wrong For Going No Contact With My Mother-In-Law After A Boundary Violation Involving My Toddler?
For years, my MIL was very insistent on babysitting and on us visiting weekly. I already had a strained relationship with her, but we compromised by letting her watch the kids occasionally so my husband and I could run errands or have short date nights. I’ve always been very cautious with my children and don’t allow sleepovers except in rare situations.
During one overnight stay last year, something happened that completely changed how I see her. The next day, in front of family members, my MIL casually shared that when my toddler was crying overnight, she comforted him by exposing her chest to him while lying in bed. She said this openly, almost jokingly.
I went into shock. I felt deeply uncomfortable and blindsided. My husband was equally disturbed when I told him. Later, another family member confirmed that my MIL had repeated this story to multiple relatives as if it were normal or funny.
When my husband confronted her, she minimized it, said she was “desperate,” and didn’t seem to understand why it crossed a line. There was no accountability or understanding of why this was inappropriate. That lack of insight is what scared me the most.
Since then, I’ve cut off contact. My husband also eventually stopped communicating with her. I don’t believe she had malicious intent, but I no longer trust her judgment or boundaries when it comes to my children.
Emotionally, this has really affected me. I became hyper-vigilant, anxious, and struggled for months afterward. Even normal childcare situations made me uneasy. I’m better now, but the guilt still creeps in especially around the idea of “keeping grandchildren from grandparents.”
I guess my question is: am I wrong for maintaining no contact based on this? Is it reasonable to prioritize my discomfort and instincts, even if others might see this as “harmless” or “old-school” behavior?
Update:
I just wanted to clarify a few things. Thank you to everyone who took the time to read and give advice.
I had stopped breastfeeding my son, and for comfort he would sometimes reach for my chest. When he did this, I would redirect him and give him a toy instead. I never thought much of it.
However, every time I picked him up from her place, he would immediately try to reach for my chest again. If I attempted to redirect him, he would have intense tantrums and scream until I allowed him to. At the time, I assumed this meant he missed me, and the thought of her allowing him to touch her chest never crossed my mind.
#15 Exmil Cut My Trans Daughter's Hair And Made Her Wear A Suit
I am bi, I was kicked out by my parents when I came out to them, and I was adopted by a gay couple, meanwhile Ex husband was raised by very conservative, very religious people (and not the good 'love one another' religious, the 'feeling gay? little jesus should fix that' religious) so when Daughter came out to us as trans I definitely took it more in stride than Ex did, and Ex still hasn't fully accepted it.
Daughter is a typical "girly girl", far more than me, and we have mother-daughter days where we get our nails done and buy her some clothes. She's been growing out her hair and it's a little below her clavicle.
ExMIL has these 2 specific photos that she's obsessed with.
The first photo is of ExFIL and ExGFIL. It was taken on ExFIL's 16th birthday, ExFIL is in front and ExGFIL behind him with his hands on ExFIL's shoulders. Both men in the picture are wearing suits. The second photo is from Ex's 16th birthday. It's a recreation of the first photo, but now Ex is in the front and ExFIL is behind. Before my daughter was born, when I was still pregnant and we were told she'd be a boy, ExMIL immediately got excited about the idea of recreating that photo when our "son" turned 16.
Daughter turned 16 at the end of September. I had pretty much forgotten about the photos until she turned 16, but then I didn't hear anything about it from Ex or ExMIL and figured that since they no longer had a 16 year old son to take the photo with they'd just leave it alone until our actual son turned 16.
On Wednesday Son got sick with flu so I texted Ex to say that Son wouldn't be coming over this weekend. On Friday I brought Daughter to Ex's place as normal and then headed off. I told her to text me if she needs anything but I needed to get home to look after Son so it might take me a while to get there, but put some money on her card so if she needed to get home quickly she could. The plan is always I do drop off Friday night, straight after school, and Ex drops them home Sunday night.
Daughter came home Saturday afternoon, fresh off the train, a full 24 hours early, with a short, uneven, chin length bob.
Daughter told me that she'd woken up Saturday morning and come downstairs to see ExMIL and Ex. ExMIL said they were taking a photo for Christmas cards and handed my daughter a suit. Daughter explained that suits aren't really her thing but ExMIL insisted and Ex agreed, leaving Daughter feeling she couldn't argue so she put the suit on. ExMIL then picks up the kitchen scissors and told her to sit for a haircut. Daughter says no way. Ex then suggests she tie her hair back as a "compromise". They take the photo. At some point after taking the photo Daughter sits down and turns her back on ExMIL and the entire ponytail gets cut off. At this stage Daughter runs upstairs, gets changed, grabs her phone and card, and leaves. Daughter gets the first train home.
I've done my best to even out the bob. I am now looking into fixing it so she doesn't have to go to his place again. The custody agreement was made over a decade ago and both kids are now teenagers. I can see Ex putting up a fight if they just stopped going, so I'm going to have to go the legal route and see if I can renegotiate custody. My lawyer is going to call me at some point in the next couple days, the main point of this post is to vent to be honest.
As grandparents, it may be tempting to spoil the child as a way to show love. However, Dr. Martinez says it is also important not to “take the grandparent ‘fun card’ too far.”
“We want to stay within the boundaries and expectations of the parent. You should have a great time with your grandchild, but do it in a meaningful and purposeful way so that we’re not stepping on each other’s toes.”
#16 Jnmilitw And The Emergency Key
Quick bit of background: I live in an apartment complex. Two-story buildings, with outdoor stairwells that are used by four apartments on each level. I have a front window that looks across a short stretch of grass to the parking lot. My upstairs neighbors are generally calm, unobtrusive people and we have a sort of nodding acquaintance with each other. There's a husband, wife, and two boys (one's fifteen, the other's about nine).
I am sitting on the couch, reading, when I suddenly hear a commotion outside. A bunch of shouting, feet running up and down the stairwell, general hysteria. I look out the window, and it's my upstairs neighbors, who are apparently losing their minds as a family unit.
Husband is literally running in circles, clutching his head, yelling "Oh my God, is it Dad?! It's Dad! What's wrong with Dad?! Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God! Dad! Daaaaaaaaaaad! Wait, is it [female name]?! Siiiiiiiiis! What happened to Siiiiiiis!" He's naming off members of his entire family tree, as far as I can tell, and bewailing their as-yet-unknown conditions.
Wife is standing on the grass, swaying back and forth, flailing her arms like a wacky-inflatable-arm-flailing-tube-man, alternating between making this yodeling "alalalalala" noise and yelling to the kids to "hurry, hurry, get the extinguisher, get the go-bag, grab everything, go go go!"
The older boy is dashing in and out of their apartment and up and down the stairs at full speed (while still using the handrail; good kid) and spouting garbled literary lines like "To the last, I grapple with thee; from hell's heart, I stab at thee!" and "Out, out of the carpet, darned spot!", to pick just two examples. The younger boy is doing laps around the wife, trying to howl like a siren, but breaking up into completely justifiable giggles.
Then I start hearing these huge whiny sobs, and at this point, I decide to step outside and get a better view of what the actual hell is going on. I look at the wife and raise my eyebrows, and she just winks at me in between "alalalala"s. I move out of the stairwell just enough to look up and see what's happening in front of their apartment.
The husband's mother is up on the landing, staring in shock. She begins sobbing, "Why are you doooooing thiiiiiis?! What's wrooooong with youuuuu all?! What's goooooing oooonnn?!"
Just like that... the husband stops running. The wife stops flailing. The kids stop sprinting. All four of them gather at the foot of the stairs, staring up at the husband's mom.
Husband: "Mom, we have told you ten times if we've told you once. We gave you that key to use ONLY IN EMERGENCIES. We've also told you ten times if we've told you once to call or text us before you come over. Since you just unlocked our door and walked in, unannounced, using your EMERGENCY KEY, there must therefore BE AN EMERGENCY! AAAAAHHHH!!!"
Off go the kids, now running around in the parking lot. Off goes the wife, running with them, going "alalalala". Off go my ribs, because I absolutely can't hold back the laughter any more.
The mother bursts into tears. "I just wanted to come by and see my graaaaandbaaaaabies! I wanted to drop off some presents!"
Husband: "And we've told you that you need to call first, and not just let yourself in."
Mother: "But you weren't answering your phooooones!"
Husband: "You should have taken that hint that we DIDN'T WANT TO TALK TO YOU TONIGHT. We were going to stop by next weekend, like we arranged, but now we're going to have to cancel those plans because you broke the very simple rules we requested that you follow. Go home, Mom."
Mother: "Your father won't let you do this! Your father will hear about this!"
Husband: "You think?"
Husband takes his cell phone out of his shirt pocket and holds it up to show a connected call. He thumbs it to speakerphone. "Hey, Dad? You hearing all this?"
Father: "[Mother's name], YOU COME HOME RIGHT NOW."
Cue renewed outburst of sobs and backpedaling from Mother. Father has a voice like James Earl Jones with a head cold. He is not yelling hysterically, but speaking in an incredibly calm, level voice that drops words out of the speaker like lead bricks. He's not letting her get a breath in edgewise, just repeating, "GET HOME RIGHT NOW, WE ARE GOING TO TALK."
Mother looks around and realizes that I am not the only person who's staring; other neighbors have popped out to see what in hell is happening. Wife and kids have stopped running and are sprawled on the grass, laughing. Mother draws herself up, then reaches towards the apartment door, presumably to get her key.
Husband: "LEAVE THAT KEY WHERE IT IS."
Mother: "But!"
Husband and Father (at the same time): "LEAVE IT."
Mother recoils like the doorknob just turned into a live rattlesnake and comes stumbling down the stairs. The sobbing is drying up, and now she's just looking mortified and pissed off. She stomps past her son, who just turns to track her with the phone; she stomps past her daughter-in-law and grandkids, who are still lying on the grass having giggle bursts; she stomps past the other neighbors who are rubbernecking, and she gets in her car and GOES AWAY.
And I go back into my apartment and head for my computer.
#17 Mil Announced The Birth Of My Daughter
We spent 48 hours in the hospital came home and were settling in. When I got a text message from an old coworker congratulating me on the arrival of our new baby girl. She had seen a post on Facebook.
Turns out MIL had taken it upon herself to announce the arrival, name and every detail of our new baby. I was livid.
This is my last baby and I wanted to be able to go about announcing her arrival in my own way and own time. We had no plans of doing it anytime soon. Wanting to take our time to come to terms with what had happened and enjoy and bond with our new baby before announcing her to the world.
I took two days to draft a message to MIL. I asked her to take down her post and to refrain from making anymore posts regarding our family without first discussing it with us. We had a conversation with her before the birth of our first daughter laying out that we didn’t want our personal information or information about our kids being out on social media.
MIL is bringing other family members into it, calling DH and SIL yelling and swearing saying I have a grudge against her. I am at the point where if she isn’t willing to handle this like an adult I will not allow her access to our kids. There have been many other issues in the past with her overstepping or completely ignoring boundaries. DH is completely on my side and is also upset with his mother. But he is used to this kind of behavior from her and is kind of desensitized to it.
Edit/update I looked this morning to see if she had responded to my message yet and found that she decided to unfriend me on Facebook instead. At this point I will probably just be blocking her then having a conversation with SIL about how she will also be blocked if she shares any information or pictures of our girls with MIL. And that I am not above cutting people out of our lives who are toxic. Until MIL can apologize and prove that she will respect us and our wishes, there will be no contact.
#18 MIL Won’t Stop Trying To Put My Daughter In School
Now she’s gone ahead and called and picked up an application at a head start school and won’t stop asking when I want to take the application. My husband told her today that we aren’t planning on it and she’s mad. I even told her on a phone call that it’s not up for discussion and that she needs to drop it. She’s making it seem like I’m ruining my child’s future by keeping her home one more year. She acts like I don’t read to my child or interact with her. It’s so annoying. Sometimes she’s super ignorant about things and she talks like we have no interest in our daughter’s education.
Idk what else to do to make her understand. Tell her straight up doesn’t do it, idk what will
#19 My MIL Can't Accept Our Medically Complex Daughter
She has been coming over around twice a week since we got home from the NICU a month ago to try to give us a break. It isn't relaxing for me because she is constantly trying to make my daughter do things she's not ready, or not capable of doing (some of the things aren't even developmentally appropriate for any baby her age!)
Like last week I yelled at her to stop snapping her fingers at my daughter. She snaps and claps right next to her ears to try to elicit a startle response. My daughter is hard of hearing and doesn't respond to any loud noise, snapping at her like a misbehaving dog won't change that.
Every time my daughter doesn't do what she wants her to be doing she gets this really glum look on her face and then tries to guilt her (again, she's hard of hearing) by asking things like “why won't you ____ for grandma?” Like who tries to guilt a baby?
Yesterday she decided that she had to tell me about her dream, in which my daughter was “mocking” her by pretending to do something but not actually doing it.
I told my husband that her behaviour, especially the “mocking” dream comment, has really been bothering me. I don't want her caring for my baby until she's gotten over whatever it is she needs to get over and can accept my baby for what she is capable of (which is being adorable and funny and sweet).
My husband agreed to talk to her, but considering she's a narcissist through and through I don't see the conversation going over very well.
#20 In-Laws Think I Feed My 7 Week Old Way Too Much
But the reason I need to rant right now, the in-laws were supposed to be here an hour ago (because “they haven’t seen their baby in a week!”), but as usual they’re late and as usual they show up right when LO gets hungry. First thing I hear is, “Where’s LO? I want to hold him. Oh wait, let me guess he’s eating again.” (I could hear the sarcasm all the way upstairs.)
Sorry not sorry I’m able to nourish my child. And definitely not sorry I’m going to milk this nursing session and extra cuddles for as long as I can after that comment. My baby needs me 🥰