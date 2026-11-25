We're approaching that time of year when everyone and their neighbor's aunt's son desperately wants a tiny, cuddly puppy for Christmas. They say they'll love, cherish and play with it for life. But what many people fail to understand is that puppies don't stay small forever. Like humans, they grow up, change, and become older dogs

An animal shelter worker has shared how an elderly woman came to drop off an old, neglected poodle she said was running in the street. The dog was skin and bones, and in quite a bad state. When staff investigated further, what they discovered prompted the police to get involved.

This granny's daughter gifted her a poodle, thinking it would become a lifelong companion

What she didn't realize was that the cuddly pup would end up at the center of a criminal investigation

The sad reason so many older dogs end up at shelters around the world

Roughly 2.8 million to 3.3 million dogs enter shelters annually. And that’s only in the United States. Millions more around the world suffer the same fate. Some are puppies but most have grown out of the cute and cuddly phase. And the sad part is, the older a dog gets, the less chance they have of being adopted.

An “older” dog is generally one who is over the age of 7 years old. And there are many reasons they get handed in at shelters.

“Many senior dogs that end up in shelters were cherished companions of elderly people who [passed away] or had to move to an assisted living facility that won’t allow dogs,” say the experts at Old Dog Haven, a nonprofit group specializing in finding foster homes for unadoptable senior dogs. “The family either won’t take the dog or there is no family to assume responsibility for the dog.”

Other times, the dog's owners fall on tough times and can no longer afford to care for their beloved pet. Some families end up homeless and the dogs follow suit. There are also cases where couples get divorced and neither party wants the family pet.

"Children are born, and the senior dog isn’t able to tolerate the young children because of their energy level, or the parents just don’t want one more responsibility," adds Old Dog Haven's team.

There are also dogs that get brought to shelters by animal control. Some were taken from owners who didn't care for them. Others were strays that were found on the street. Or puppies removed from puppy mills. In a few sad cases, people move and simply abandon their dogs.

Then there are dogs with health issues... "The dog has become incontinent and rather than taking the dog to a vet to determine the problem, the people bring the dog to a shelter … in many cases without telling the shelter the real reason they’re surrendering the dog," reveals the team.

While we'd like to believe the case of the entitled granny is an isolated incident, animal welfare workers say this is not true. In fact, it's not uncommon for pet owners to bring dogs to shelters claiming they’re strays, purely because they don’t want to pay a surrender fee.

There are even cases of older dogs being traded for puppies, almost like they're a vehicles that need an upgrade.

Our advice is to think very carefully before committing to getting what's meant to be a lifelong furry companion. And if you are planning to adopt, don't overlook the frosty-faced golden oldies. It might be the best decision you'll ever make.

Some felt the dog was better off at the animal shelter