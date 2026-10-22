Life doesn’t always go according to plan. One day, everything can seem perfectly fine, and the next, you might find yourself dealing with health problems you never saw coming. And when you’re too unwell to work , having some financial security can make a huge difference. But even with that support, things can still get complicated.

One IT worker had been on sick leave for 15 years, receiving around $67,000 a year from his employer, IBM. However, he wasn’t happy that his salary hadn’t increased over the years and decided to take the company to court . He argued that the lack of a pay raise was a form of disability discrimination.

An IT worker spent 15 years on sick leave, receiving around $67,000 a year from IBM

But he wasn’t satisfied with his salary, so he decided to take the company to court

Ian Clifford, a senior IT worker at IBM, first went on sick leave in September 2008 due to mental health problems. Unfortunately, his health situation became even more serious in 2012, when he was diagnosed with stage-four leukemia, a type of blood cancer.

By that point, he had already been away from work for several years, and returning to his job was looking increasingly unlikely.

According to Business Insider , Clifford had complained about his pay and other employment issues before reaching an agreement with IBM in April 2013. Under the deal, he joined the company’s disability plan, which entitled him to receive 75% of his previous salary.

That worked out to £54,028, or around $67,000, a year, with payments potentially continuing until he turned 65. Over the full period, the arrangement could have been worth more than £1.5 million , or roughly $1.87 million at the time.

Despite receiving a substantial income, he believed he deserved a pay raise

However, Clifford wasn’t entirely satisfied with the arrangement. His payments had remained unchanged since 2013, and he argued that inflation was gradually making them worth less.

In February 2022, he took IBM to an employment tribunal, claiming that the company’s failure to increase his pay amounted to disability discrimination. He believed that employees who could still work had opportunities for salary increases that he was missing out on.

The case reached a tribunal in Reading, England, in March 2023, but things didn’t go Clifford’s way. Employment Judge Paul Housego dismissed his claims , explaining that the disability plan was already providing him with a substantial benefit.

The judge pointed out that the payments were available specifically to employees unable to work because of their disabilities, and that the company wasn’t legally required to make the arrangement more generous.

The man insisted he wasn’t being greedy and said he wanted to protect his family’s future

Following the ruling, Clifford spoke to The Telegraph about why he had decided to take legal action. He explained that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for years and was seriously concerned about his future.

He also revealed that he had been seeking a relatively modest 2.5% pay increase, partly because his salary affected his pension and other employment benefits.

Clifford said he was particularly worried about providing for his son, who was preparing to attend university. “Your mortgage doesn’t go down because you are sick,” he told the newspaper.

He also explained that the legal battle had cost him more than £30,000 ($37,350), forcing him to use his savings and borrow money.

Although he understood why some people might consider his demands excessive, he maintained that the disability payments were part of the benefits he had earned through his job.

Clifford appealed the decision, but his legal battle ultimately ended in another disappointment. On June 10, 2024, the Employment Appeal Tribunal dismissed his appeal.

The court found that his 2013 agreement with IBM prevented him from bringing the discrimination claims and that those claims had no reasonable prospect of success.

Living with leukemia can make even everyday activities incredibly exhausting

Of course, being seriously ill for years can affect nearly every part of someone’s life. According to the NHS , leukemia is a cancer that affects blood-forming tissues, including bone marrow, and can interfere with the body’s ability to produce healthy blood cells.

Symptoms vary depending on the type of leukemia, but many patients experience severe tiredness and become more vulnerable to infections.

And sometimes, the treatment itself can make things even more difficult. According to Macmillan Cancer Support , cancer-related fatigue can leave people exhausted even after relatively little activity.

Some patients also struggle to concentrate or make decisions, which can make keeping up with normal work responsibilities especially challenging. Chemotherapy and other treatments can also weaken the immune system , making exposure to everyday illnesses more dangerous.

Some people continue working through cancer treatment, while others need extended time off

Naturally, everyone’s experience with cancer is different . Some people manage to continue working throughout treatment, perhaps by reducing their hours or working from home. Others need to take longer breaks to recover, and some may be unable to return to their previous jobs at all.

Certain treatment side effects can continue for months or even years , meaning that returning to work isn’t always as simple as finishing treatment and picking up where you left off.

That also raises an important question about financial support. In the UK, employees may be eligible for statutory sick pay , while some employers offer additional benefits through their own policies.

These arrangements can be especially helpful for people dealing with long-term illnesses, although the amount of money someone receives and how long it lasts depend on their circumstances and the relevant scheme.

Long-term sick leave can raise difficult questions about money and workplace benefits

One of the complicated things about long-term sick leave is that financial responsibilities usually continue even when someone’s ability to earn money changes. There may still be a mortgage to pay, and families can face additional expenses connected to medical treatment.

It’s understandable that someone in this situation might worry about whether their income will remain enough to support them in the future.

At the same time, employers have to follow the terms of their sick pay and disability benefit arrangements. In Clifford’s case, the court concluded that IBM had provided him with a substantial benefit and wasn’t required to increase the payments simply because inflation had reduced their purchasing power.

His situation shows how disagreements over employment benefits can become complicated, particularly when serious health problems are involved.

So, what do you think about Clifford’s decision to take IBM to court? Was he justified in asking for a raise after so many years, or do you agree with the judge’s decision? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Many people felt he was already lucky to be receiving such a generous salary while on sick leave

Others, however, sided with him and felt he was right to ask for more financial support