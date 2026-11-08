70 Crazy And Edgy Memes That Might Make You Cringe Or Laugh

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A lot of us probably went through an edgy phase as teens, when it became cool to say no to everyone and veer away from social norms. Most of us grew out of those behaviors, but some folks chose to keep them because they suited their personalities best, and that’s why they’re probably the ‘risk-takers’ of every group they’re in.
According to Elite Daily, these people always seem to take a strong stand for what they believe in and don’t give a hoot whether anybody else likes them. This abandonment of social norms can be quite interesting and make edgy people stand out from the crowd.
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Even with weird or unique comedy, many folks are impressed by this kind of humor. This also applies to outgoing, edgy risk-takers because they stand out from the rest. Studies have also shown that both men and women see folks who take chances in recreational and social settings as the most attractive.
That’s also probably because those risks are seen as more positive than those related to health, wellness, or ethics, which aren't perceived as positive. It’s also important for folks to distinguish between the right kind of chance to take and what’s plain dangerous, which reflects their intelligence.
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Folks who are very prim and proper might dismiss those who are edgy, but they don’t understand that such people have interesting perspectives. They normally think outside the box and question everything they're told, which is why they might take a path completely different from the rest.
They might also be adventurous and not content to settle down in one place, which can add a lot of spice to their friends' and family's lives. That’s why it’s best not to judge someone by their humor or looks, since their personality and behavior might tell a different story.
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These edgy, weird jokes might hit best with folks who like dark humor, and experts at Side Splitters Comedy say this kind of comedy makes light of difficult or taboo subjects. Usually, comedians steer clear of heavy topics in their sets, but those who embrace them often have a niche audience.
People who like dark humor appreciate that difficult subjects can be discussed openly and that someone can find humor even in tough moments. It can also help folks feel better about their struggles by bringing laughter and brightening the mood.
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There’s so much about dark humor that folks don’t seem to understand, including that it can help people bond. This kind of edgy comedy has been shown to make folks seem more intelligent and trustworthy, helping them build more social connections.
It can also help alleviate stress or pain by pushing people to laugh at what hurts. It’s still important, though, to handle the topic with care, but this lightheartedness is often a great balm during tough moments.
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Dark humor feels different from other styles of comedy, and Pop Neuro explains that it taps into the brain's automatic response, which makes folks think more. Usually, when we find something funny, we respond with little to no thought.
Edgy humor makes people spend a few extra seconds deciphering the joke, so it grabs attention and forces deeper understanding. This is also why folks who enjoy this style of comedy connect to it so much, as it probably helps them work through many personal issues they might be struggling with.