70 Crazy And Edgy Memes That Might Make You Cringe Or Laugh

A lot of us probably went through an edgy phase as teens, when it became cool to say no to everyone and veer away from social norms. Most of us grew out of those behaviors, but some folks chose to keep them because they suited their personalities best, and that’s why they’re probably the ‘risk-takers’ of every group they’re in.

According to Elite Daily, these people always seem to take a strong stand for what they believe in and don’t give a hoot whether anybody else likes them. This abandonment of social norms can be quite interesting and make edgy people stand out from the crowd.