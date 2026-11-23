Your laptop has been wheezing since spring, and your phone battery drops to 40% the second you leave the house. You have been living with these problems for months, telling yourself you will deal with them "after the holidays." Then Black Friday started way early, and now every tech upgrade you have been eyeing comes with a price cut and a countdown timer.
We combed through the early sales circuit and picked out tech deals worth your attention. Some are gadgets that make daily life a little easier, and others are the big upgrades you have been bookmarking for ages. Prices on this stuff move fast, and a few of these will vanish while you compare tabs and wonder if you really need another pair of headphones. You do. Check the stock, add what you love to your cart, and get ahead of the crowds before the real chaos starts.
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#1 This Mini E-Reader Shrinks Your Books Down To Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand. It Weighs Only 68 Grams And Costs Even Less Dollars
Review: "This e-reader is tiny! You can just magnetic-mount it to the back of your phone. It’s super thin and light—only about as thick as a quarter. It’s got Wi-Fi for transferring books, and you can easily change the font and size. Honestly, it’s about the size of a credit card and only two cards thick. Super portable!" - Cathy W
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#2 The Whoop Screenless Health Tracking Watch Gives You All The Benefits With None Of The Screen Time. A True Win-Win
Review: "Really enjoy this band. I got it because I have a chronic disease called myastenia gravis and this helps monitor real time stats for me. I was hospitalized recently and in the days leading up I spent hours in the high physiological stress zone. It also showed my 02 SATs were low while sleeping. To say this band is a lifesaver is an understatement." - Amy
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#3 Wham!'s "Last Christmas" Deserves To Be Played On A Real Vinyl Player, And You Don't Even Have To Tell People It Is Through The Bluetooth Speaker
Review: "I’ve really been enjoying this vinyl player! I love the look of it, and there’s something special about being able to put on a record and listen to music in a different way. It’s pretty easy to use, and I like how it adds a cozy vibe to my room. The sound is nice for everyday listening, and it’s fun being able to play some of my favorite albums on vinyl instead of just streaming them." - Brianna Taylor
#4 If You Are Trying To Moonlight As Santa This Year, We Can Highly Recommend Getting A Beginner-Friendly Telescope For One Of The People On Your Nice List
Review: "We got this for our kid's 10th bday. She LOVES it and it is easy to use. Out of the box, we had it together and zoomed in on the moon in less than 10 minutes! We experimented with both the 10mm and 25mm lenses and they look sharp!" - Becca K.
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#5 We Get It, Reading A Physical Book Is Great. But Only Until You Need To Squeeze It Into Your Already Overstuffed Bag, And You Wish You Had A Kindle Paperweight
Review: "I was honestly skeptical about getting a Kindle because I’ve always loved reading an actual book and physically turning the pages. I didn’t think I would enjoy reading digitally as much, but I have been pleasantly surprised! I’ve found that I read faster and more frequently with my Kindle because of how convenient and easy it is to use." - Maddie Storjohann
#6 With Such A Deep Discount, It Will Be Totally Fine If A Sticker Printer Makes It To Your Hobby Graveyard In A Few Months. At Least Your Whole House Will Be Labled By The New Year!
Review: "This little printer is awesome! I bought this for work a few months ago and use it frequently for both stickers and photos. The mobile app is pretty cool and comes with preloaded designs if you don't want to upload your own. Haven't tried the desktop app yet. I definitely want to get one for my home projects! Definitely worth it in comparison to larger products like Cricut for personal use. Very user friendly and easy to learn." - Atley Bringhurst
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#7 A Portable Power Station Is Great For Camping, But Might Be An Actual Life Saver When A Blizzard Blackout Rolls Around
Review: "I’m very impressed with this 600W portable power station! The design is sleek and modern, and it’s surprisingly compact and easy to carry. The build quality feels solid, and the digital display is bright, clear, and easy to read." - Chuan Chuang Hsiung
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#8 If You Need A Small Surge Of Power In A Pinch, Having A Keychain Power Bank On Hand Is The Ultimate Win
Review: "Absolutely love that this can charge my old iPhone, my new iPad and my watch all at the same time! I’m the person that always needs a charger but hate carrying something that is bulky and heavy. The size is perfect.… lightweight and thin enough to fit in my clutch purses. Not to mention, it’s super cute and charges faster than others I have used. Definitely recommend!" - Dankey
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#9 Don't Risk Losing Your Wallet In A Black Friday Stampede. Simply Slide A Tile Slim Wallet Finder Into A Card Slot And You Can Find Your Purse Faster Than You Can Lose It
Review: "I will never lose my wallet again, and I love that. Sometimes we all misplace things, and it's a frenzy trying to find it. It brings on anger and frustration but with this little guy you can find your wallet anywhere fits perfectly inside any wallet credit card slot it could be a little louder in my opinion but it will help you find your wallet fast. I highly recommend." - JG
#10 The Arlo Essential Plug-In Security Camera Gives You Peace Of Mind While You Are Far From Home This Holiday Season
Review: "Love my Arlos and this bundle is great. Best price I could find! Easy to set up, night vision is awesome and very good sensitivity for picking up motion. I bought a few of these because I have my house guarded by cameras like Fort Knox." - Ashley
#11 With Pink Metallic Beats Headphones At Almost Half Their Original Price, We Suspect There Will Be A Few Happy Divas This Christmas
Review: "First time having beats and everyone I wear them it feels like I’m on a cloud. These are my babies. I even bedazzled them because I wanted them to be pretty lol. 10/10 I’d recommend getting them. The charging me for days as well. They are very lightweight they aren’t that heavy like the old style beats from a few years ago." - Miyah
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#12 A Photo Printer Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving, Especially If You Print Out Cute Photos Of Your Pet To Stare At All Day
Review: "I got this photo printer mainly so I could print out some of my favorite pictures of my dogs, and I’m really happy with it. I have so many photos of them saved on my phone, so it’s nice to finally have physical copies I can put in a scrapbook, display around the house, or give to family. It took less than 2 minutes to set up and print!" - Alaska & Kona
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#13 For Less Than $40, You Never Have To Risk A Flat Battery Again. Because A Portable Jump Starter Fits Right In Your Cubby, Ready For When You Need It Most
Review: "My neighbor used this 3 times in about 15 minutes to start his junk truck and this worked very well. His alternator was defective and every time he would shut the truck off it would not start again without attaching this starter. It took me about 10 minutes to recharge this jump starter afterwards using a USB port on my mini computer. Very pleased with the results. Easy to use and recharge. USB cable comes with it." - orchard
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#14 After 100+ Hours Of Gta Vi, You Might Need A New Controller Anyway. So Get Ahead Of The Problem And Score A Playstation Dualsens Wireless Controller While It Is On Sale
Review: "This is easily the best controller I've ever owned. I don't have a PS5, but I use it on my PC and it works wonderfully. Everything about it feels premium, from the buttons and materials to the overall build quality. The Galactic Purple color looks even better in person and gives it a unique and high-end appearance." - Juan
#15 With All The Holiday Season Travel Coming Up, An Anker Portable Charger Can Keep Your Phone, Laptop, And Other Devices All Juiced Up
Review: "100/10. Absolutely perfect portable charger especially for smaller devices. Super picky about portable chargers, i like my stuff to work and work well and this does just that. Will charge your phone from 1-50% in 20-25 mins. Hold battery for a long time. But you do have to plan when itll die cause charging does take 4 hours with a 40w block. Heavily recommend for flights, road trips, camping, worked great and made life super easy for the birth of our daughter. Will definitely be getting another one to keep one in constant rotation" - Jake
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#16 Getting All Your Devices Charged At Once Is The Literal Dream And An Anker 3-In-1 MagSafe Charger Makes It A Reality
Review: "Excellent magnetic attachment , compact and charges iPhone Apple Watch and AirPods separately or all at once. Feels durable even with frequent folding. I use this in the living room. When we leave on a trip I just unplug, fold and drop it into my backpack. It’s all I need to keep everything charged. Easy to setup and use." - Gwyndyr
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#17 The Amazon Echo Show 11 Is The Next Step To Reaching Your Full Smart Home Potential
Review: "I really like the larger 11 inch display on this Echo Show. The screen is sharp, colorful, and easy to see from across the room without taking up too much space on a countertop or desk. The graphite finish gives it a modern, clean appearance, and the build quality feels premium. It looks more like a small tablet than a typical smart speaker." - Ralph A.
#18 The Nex Playground System Is The One Thing That Might Get Everyone Off The Couch After A Massive Thanksgiving Dinner
Review: "The Nex Playground has been a huge hit in our house! It's such a fun way to get the kids up, moving, and interacting instead of sitting around playing traditional video games. The motion-tracking technology works great, and I love that there are no controllers to keep track of or worry about breaking." - Ray R
#19 Bag A Roku Device Just In Time For Couch Season To Kick Off
Review: "This Roku remote has been fantastic to use. The buttons have a great feel, the shortcuts to popular streaming apps make navigating effortless, and it connects instantly on my Samsung tv . It completely revitalized my streaming setup—definitely a well-deserved 5 stars!" - lori
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#20 The Football World Cup Might Be A Distant Memory, But You Can Keep Yourself Occupied Until 2030 With The FC27 PlayStation Game
Review: "It's my favorite game; it offers hours of fun." - Fyli23
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Louise PieterseCopywriterView profile