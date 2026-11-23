Your laptop has been wheezing since spring, and your phone battery drops to 40% the second you leave the house. You have been living with these problems for months, telling yourself you will deal with them "after the holidays." Then Black Friday started way early, and now every tech upgrade you have been eyeing comes with a price cut and a countdown timer.

We combed through the early sales circuit and picked out tech deals worth your attention. Some are gadgets that make daily life a little easier, and others are the big upgrades you have been bookmarking for ages. Prices on this stuff move fast, and a few of these will vanish while you compare tabs and wonder if you really need another pair of headphones. You do. Check the stock, add what you love to your cart, and get ahead of the crowds before the real chaos starts.