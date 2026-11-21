Black Friday used to be a single day. Now it is a whole season, and the starting gun goes off somewhere around the time you are still hiding Halloween candy wrappers from your family. Sales pop up earlier every year, and anyone who waits for the actual Friday ends up fighting over whatever the early birds left behind.
Consider this your appetizer. We rounded up 18 early Black Friday deals that are live now, so you can get a head start on your gift list and treat yourself while you are at it. Prices like these tend to vanish without warning, and the best ones sell out while you are still deciding which tab to keep open. Grab a snack and stretch your scrolling thumb. The main event is still on its way, but nobody said you had to show up empty-handed.
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#1 For Once, People Will Be Fighting Over Whose Turn It Is To Vacuum Thanks To The Ease Of The Shark Chordless Vacuum
Review: "I have been a "vacuum connoisseur" since I was a teenager - my Mom kept a clean house and I inherited her enjoyment of a clean house. Vacuuming is my favorite house chore - it actually relaxes me, so I always enjoy having a great vacuum that is easy to use. I have vacuumed up tons of fur with it, and it has always had great suction, great power, and it's easy to keep it clean." - Warden JR
#2 We All Know You Are Secretly Listening To Michael Buble On Your Sony Headphones, So You Can Stop Pretending
Review: "I've had these Sony headphones for several years now, and I honestly couldn't be happier with them. I use them almost exclusively at the gym, and they have been wonderful. What impresses me most is that they still perform just as well as they did when I first got them." - lee morgan
#3 The Official Ugg Blanket Is Top Of Every Teen's Christmas List This Year, So Santa Should Be Taking Advantage Of These Massive Black Friday Price Slashes
Review: "This UGG blanket is the best! The material is incredibly soft, and the quality is amazing. I’ve had it for a few weeks now, and I’m absolutely in love with it. It’s lightweight but still keeps me warm, making it perfect for getting cozy without feeling weighed down." - A L
#4 Stay Safe This Silly Season With A Dash Cam That Captures All The Wild Moments On The Road
Review: "Bought this dash cam in November during Black Friday pricing, and just installed it (with the additional hardwire kit) as the weather warmed up here on the east coast.I feel like I made a great choice of products and the company that stands behind it!!" - j bob
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#5 You Can Live Out Your Best Grandpa Life With A Rocking Camping Chair. "Get Off My Lawn" Sold Separately
Review: "I bought this chair for a neighbor to replace the one that finally wore out. She loves it! It's comfortable, and stands up to the rain, humidity and wind and cold. Very sturdy. The rocker mechanism works well. The drink pocket and phone pocket are handy. You don't have to put it together. It comes ready to go, right out of the box. Wonderful!" - Queenof2Valleys
#6 This Electric Scooter Has A Top Speed Of 19 Miles Per Hour, Which Is The Fastest You Will Be Going Without An Expensive Visit To The Gas Station
Review: "This is a great little scooter 🛴. One may not think 19-20 mph winds s not fast, but it is. This scooter works great on flat sidewalks, driveways, and roads, but if there are any rocks or gravel on the surface, it can be tricky and would need more careful attention to driving the scooter. All in all, it is a nice scooter, lightweight, and can be converted for easy transport." - D. Norwood
#7 Your Hair Has Been A Mess For Long Enough. Black Friday Has Taken A Big Bite Out Of The Shark Styler, So It Is Time To Take The Plunge
Review: "Listen, listen, listen, Linda, listen, you need this thing. Just buy it already (yes, over the Dyson unless of course you can spend more then whatev 🤷♀️)" - annie_mariec
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#8 The Matty Matherson Cookbook Might Be Good For Your Wallet, But It's Not Good For Your Waistline
Review: "Truly I am consumed by this book. It’s all I think about now. Forget my job, my hobbies, and social life; all I can do is cook. How did I live before? Since I discovered this culinary masterpiece, I fear I might die if I ever lose it. I mean, can you imagine a world without these beloved recipes? I have also gained 500 lbs of love and cheese." - Kate
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#9 This Side Table Does Its Thing Well. But It Really Shines When You Need To Slide It Closer For Some Work-From-Couch Action
Review: "I've been the proud owner of this nifty C Shaped Side Table for almost 4 years now. It's survived three moves unscathed and has become the unsung hero of our living room. Is it worth the price? Absolutely! The quality at this price point is like finding a hidden treasure." - gkanerva
#10 Oho Globeear AI Smart Glasses Have Real-Time Translation Features, Giving You A Chance To Be James Bond Before Robert Pattinson Takes The Job
Review: "Holy smokes! These glasses were on a lightning deal and I was very hesitant on buying them even at that price. However after trying them, I am blown away!! The sound quality is awesome, way better than expected. The fit of the glasses are very very comfortable almost a rubberized texture. The lenses are really clear and block blue light. Over all really easy pair of glasses to use and the quality is impeccable for price. Buy them you wont be dissapointed." - Kerbdogg
#11 An Inflatable SUV Air Mattress Sounds Like A Pretty Sweet Deal If You Are Already Dreading Christmas In Your In-Laws' Spare Room
Review: "Fitment in a Ford Excursion was no issue. What I liked was during the week of camping the mattress did not need to be refilled daily. Maybe Added some air every 3 days. This is now my new sleeping standard while overlanding." - Task Force Breezy
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#12 A Robot Vacuum Cleaner Will Keep The Floors Looking Spotless For The In-Laws While You Have A Meltdown Elsewhere In The House
Review: "I am loving this little robot. It doesn't get absolutely everything, but my house looks and feels so much cleaner. I can walk down the hall in my bare feet and not feel grit under my feet. We have five cats and two Australian Shepherds, so hair is a big issue." - callener
#13 When An Insulated Water Bottle Does The Job This Well, And At This Price Point, It's Hard To Argue With The Purchase
Review: "I just want to rave on this water bottle for a min. At first I was like do I really need another water bottle? One weekend I forgot it at home, I get back 2 days later and it was like I just filled it! The ice was still ice and my water still cold! This bottle is more dependable than my darn Stanley! Don’t underestimate encool! Plus budget friendly!" - Tiffany Hardesty
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#14 After A Marathon Christmas Day, The Biggest Treat Will Be To Lay Your Head On A Fluffy Hotel-Quality Pillow
Review: "I needed true queen size pillows for some shams. I also wanted some that would be firm and fluffy to keep their shape. These pillows check all my boxes. " - ndn83
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#15 With Everyone Spending More Time Indoors This Season, An Air Purifier Might Just Be What You Need To Keep Everyone In Tip-Top Shape
Review: "Excellent, 5 stars all the way. FINALLY, a company builds an air purifier with USB C power, and not only that, the charge port is near the top of the unit vs the bottom. Which means you can easier hide cords and keep them off the floor in case of pets or robot vacuums. This alone is worth 5 stars, but in addition to all this, the unit does a good job and isn’t too noisy. Plenty of settings. Compact unit. I’d give this an extra star if possible." - Brian Allen
#16 You Don't Have To Be A Conspiracy Theorist To See The Value In A 250-Piece Survival Kit. You Know, Just In Case
Review: "Dude this pack is so cool. Having it around makes me feel better and everything looks and feels great quality. The flint is cool to mess with and all the tools and stuff is comes with is honestly surprising. Honestly had more fun opening everything than just having it around haha." - Kyle L.
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#17 No Party Is Too Wild For The Powlerctl Bluetooth Speaker. It Is Waterproof, Shockproof, And Can Connect To Other Speakers In The Area, Giving You A Surround-Sound Experience
Review: "I use it at work to watch videos on my phone in a noisy environment. Pumps and steam generators make trying to look at YouTube videos on my phone impossible to hear. It will elevate your sound nicely and clearly. Definitely worth the money. Not a big bass speaker by any means, that is for a higher price expectation but it is loud and clear enough to hear music or watch videos over ambient industrial noise." - rene
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#18 A King-Sized Sherpa Fleece Blanket Is Big Enough For The Whole Family, And The Dog, To Curl Under On Christmas Morning
Review: "I was looking for a warm blanket for my outdoor couch. I sit out there most afternoons/evenings, and it has gotten decidedly chilly. It's hard to know what to order online, so I took a chance on this. While weight wise it's not as heavy as I was expecting, it is incredibly toasty. I'm cozy even down in the 40s. Very pleased. Every time I crawl under it, I'm happy. Highly recommend." - rsmith
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