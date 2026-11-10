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70 Unbelievable Stories About People Who Met Their End In The Strangest Ways
Curiosities,Interesting FactsNOV 10, 2026

70 Unbelievable Stories About People Who Met Their End In The Strangest Ways

Rūta ZumbrickaitėJustin Sandberg
Rūta Zumbrickaitė and Justin Sandberg
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Human mortality has caused us anguish as far back as we have written history. After all, the Epic of Gilgamesh is largely about dealing with the passing of Gilgamesh’s best buddy. But that doesn’t mean that humans treat danger as seriously as they should.
Someone asked the internet to share the dumbest stories of how someone passed and netizens did just that. Be warned, dumb can be funny, but a few of these tales are also pretty morbid. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own experiences below.

#1

Ancient stone castle under a dark sky, reminding of stories about people who met their end in the strangest ways
Went to college with a guy who got sepsis from licking a mystery liquid while doing urban exploration in an old hospital. We weren't friends but he was in one of my classes and it was not surprising that he passed away from something stupid.
bachelorsinlurking, Meruyert Gonullu / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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8points

#2

Plate of grilled sandwiches, fitting stories about people who met their end in the strangest ways
My firefighter uncle passed away from a tooth pick getting stuck in his throat after taking a bite of a sandwich.
bluehonolulu76, Sergey Meshkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
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7points

#3

Bright fireworks bursting in the dark night sky celebrating unbelievable stories.
My moms cousin was dating the dumbest person we'd ever met.

He is actually in the Darwin awards. He's the guy who smoked inside the firework warehouse he worked at because it was raining outside. Blew up the warehouse and was gone.
Bippityboppitynope2, Joseph Chan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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6points

#4

Golfer in a bright yellow shirt swinging a golf club on a scenic course
I don't think it was dumb, but it was definitely a freak accident. Relatively new dad went golfing with his buddies on a Sunday morning. He missed a shot and hit his club against a rock in mock anger. It broke. Broken club flew up in his carotid artery. He was gone by that night.
Critical_Cat_8162, Courtney Cook / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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6points

#5

Frost-covered utility pole with electric wires against a clear blue sky
Coworker years ago. Power was shut off due to lack of payment. He bypassed the shut off on the house so electrical company shut the power off at the transformer on the pole. He backed his pickup truck with a picnic table in the box to the pole. Set up a ladder on the table and use the garden rake to attempt to turn the power on. Might have been safer to pay the electric bill.
chiefoshkosh, Seiya Maeda / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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6points

#6

A train on tracks representing unbelievable stories of strange events.
I knew a guy who got hit by a train because he had his headphones on and didn’t hear it coming. Unfortunatelly noise cancellation is really good.
Sweet_Tip_6887, Anirudh / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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5points

#7

Raw whole chicken on a wooden cutting board with rosemary, garlic, and lemon
Dropped a frozen turkey into a deep fryer in his garage.
kittenshart85, Karyna Panchenko / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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5points

#8

Man sitting inside a car viewed from the trunk, reflecting stories about people who met their end in strange ways
Never actually met the guy, but he was my sister in law's ex husband. He went out drinking with his new wife. He was too drunk to drive so she drove them home. He was passed out and too drunk for her to get him out of the car so she left him there and went inside. She fell asleep (I think she was pretty drunk, too). He froze.
SignificantArtHeist, Oleg / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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5points

#9

Two people kayaking on a calm lake at sunset, illustrating strange ways people met their end.
Went kayaking while drunk. Without a life jacket. Dude couldn’t swim.
Jayn_Newell, Getty Images
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5points

#10

A small rat peering out from inside a cardboard box in one of the unbelievable stories about people.
Caught a rare disease from their pet rat. Sad and weird and came totally out of nowhere. Now I flinch if someone I know gets a pet rat.
Singular_Lens_37, slyfox photography / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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5points

#11

Two people holding hands gently showing emotional stories about people.
I work in cancer care, and the answer is always "I've decided to go an alternate route."

We can't stop them. But that alternative route always ends one of two ways. We receive a notice that they've passed away, or they come back and instead of stage 1 or 2 (highly treatable for most cancers), they are now stage 4 with metastases with limited options and possibly only palliative or hospice options.

Recently had a patient I liked who disappeared for a couple years because she was "going to try holistic instead." She came back when she was in terrible pain. The previously easy to treat cancer had spread to her bones, causing fractures, and just... everywhere else. All we could offer was palliative. She passed away a few months later.
Late_Resource_1653, National Cancer Institute / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

#12

A swimmer underwater exploring deep waters in unbelievable stories.
A friend from high school was a cave diver and diving instructor. Various cave diving sites have different suggested levels of certification to safely dive. On his last day, he and a friend were in a dive shop discussing the dive they were planning. Someone in the shop who knew him pointed out that neither he nor his friend had reached the level of certification for that cave. His last known words as he left the shop were something like, "There's no such thing as dive police."

Their bodies were recovered a few days later. He left a wife and two small children.
Logical-Recognition3, Simon PALLARD / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

#13

Freshly baked pepperoni pizza on a wooden peel tray ready to serve
My uncle survived throat cancer. He passed away not even a month after being cleared by choking on pizza crust. He had a hard time swallowing after having a trache for so long.
chickynuggeee, amirali mirhashemian / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

#14

Colorful bottles of antifreeze automotive fluid lined up on a store shelf
One of my patients thought that if you strained antifreeze thru wonderbread it was safe to drink.
Psychological_Song48, Robert Laursoo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

#15

Person leaping into a lake from trees, illustrating stories about people who met their end in the strangest ways
Guy I knew who was really athletic and our HS team running back tried to race our other two friends who were both overweight in a swimming race at a lake. Everyone was s***faced. The athletic dude actually tired out and drowned. It was so sad and a waste. The two fat guys didn't.
ShaunyP_OKC, Olivia Hutcherson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

#16

Mechanic replacing a car tire, connected to stories about people who met their end in the strangest ways
My cousin's first husband was attempting to change the tire on the family van that morning. The jack he used didn't hold while he was under the vehicle.

Always use a cinder block or something else actually stable before getting underneath a vehicle. He was a really good guy and left behind some children who are now adults. They deserved to have their dad growing up.
tyedyehippy, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

#17

Person adding sauce to a hot dog, representing unusual stories about people who met their end in strange ways
About 25 years ago, our friend’s uncle d**d: choking on a hotdog, alone in his hotel room. Not embarrassing, BUT the dramatic way my friend was sobbing and yelled at us through tears “my uncle was so f*****g successful, did so much for this country! But everyone will remember he CHOKED ON A HOTDOG … FOREVER!!”

I’ve told that story so many times - that I guess she’s right.
Disastrous-Pie6408, Elisabeth Jurenka / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

#18

A close-up shot of a person using a wheelchair, connected to unbelievable stories of unusual fates.
Someone in my family was in a wheelchair, an elderly person. A garbage truck backed up on him in an alley. He didn't d*e from the shock, his wheelchair was only knocked over, the driver stopped in time to avoid the worst. He d**d of an heart attack before the ambulance could reach him. Literally d**d of fear.
KoldPurchase, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

#19

European canal city at dusk, related to stories about people who met their end in the strangest ways
Thought it was a good idea to go swimming in the canals of Amsterdam while drunk, and in winter.
pickindim_kmet, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

#20

Dark bedroom with lit lamp, reminiscent of stories about people who met their end in the strangest ways
I had an elderly great-uncle that had a heart attack while in bed with an adult worker. His wife went scorched earth on Facebook and then gleefully spent all his money.
Periwinklepanda_, Jp Valery / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points
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Rūta Zumbrickaitė
Rūta ZumbrickaitėBoredPanda Staff