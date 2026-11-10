70 Unbelievable Stories About People Who Met Their End In The Strangest Ways

I work in cancer care, and the answer is always "I've decided to go an alternate route."



We can't stop them. But that alternative route always ends one of two ways. We receive a notice that they've passed away, or they come back and instead of stage 1 or 2 (highly treatable for most cancers), they are now stage 4 with metastases with limited options and possibly only palliative or hospice options.



Recently had a patient I liked who disappeared for a couple years because she was "going to try holistic instead." She came back when she was in terrible pain. The previously easy to treat cancer had spread to her bones, causing fractures, and just... everywhere else. All we could offer was palliative. She passed away a few months later.