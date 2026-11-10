70 Unbelievable Stories About People Who Met Their End In The Strangest Ways

Human mortality has caused us anguish as far back as we have written history. After all, the Epic of Gilgamesh is largely about dealing with the passing of Gilgamesh’s best buddy. But that doesn’t mean that humans treat danger as seriously as they should.
Someone asked the internet to share the dumbest stories of how someone passed and netizens did just that. Be warned, dumb can be funny, but a few of these tales are also pretty morbid. Otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own experiences below.
#1
Went to college with a guy who got sepsis from licking a mystery liquid while doing urban exploration in an old hospital. We weren't friends but he was in one of my classes and it was not surprising that he passed away from something stupid.
8points
#2
My firefighter uncle passed away from a tooth pick getting stuck in his throat after taking a bite of a sandwich.
7points
#3
My moms cousin was dating the dumbest person we'd ever met.
He is actually in the Darwin awards. He's the guy who smoked inside the firework warehouse he worked at because it was raining outside. Blew up the warehouse and was gone.
He is actually in the Darwin awards. He's the guy who smoked inside the firework warehouse he worked at because it was raining outside. Blew up the warehouse and was gone.
6points
#4
I don't think it was dumb, but it was definitely a freak accident. Relatively new dad went golfing with his buddies on a Sunday morning. He missed a shot and hit his club against a rock in mock anger. It broke. Broken club flew up in his carotid artery. He was gone by that night.
6points
#5
Coworker years ago. Power was shut off due to lack of payment. He bypassed the shut off on the house so electrical company shut the power off at the transformer on the pole. He backed his pickup truck with a picnic table in the box to the pole. Set up a ladder on the table and use the garden rake to attempt to turn the power on. Might have been safer to pay the electric bill.
6points
#6
I knew a guy who got hit by a train because he had his headphones on and didn’t hear it coming. Unfortunatelly noise cancellation is really good.
5points
#7
Dropped a frozen turkey into a deep fryer in his garage.
5points
#8
Never actually met the guy, but he was my sister in law's ex husband. He went out drinking with his new wife. He was too drunk to drive so she drove them home. He was passed out and too drunk for her to get him out of the car so she left him there and went inside. She fell asleep (I think she was pretty drunk, too). He froze.
5points
#9
Went kayaking while drunk. Without a life jacket. Dude couldn’t swim.
Report
5points
#10
Caught a rare disease from their pet rat. Sad and weird and came totally out of nowhere. Now I flinch if someone I know gets a pet rat.
5points
#11
I work in cancer care, and the answer is always "I've decided to go an alternate route."
We can't stop them. But that alternative route always ends one of two ways. We receive a notice that they've passed away, or they come back and instead of stage 1 or 2 (highly treatable for most cancers), they are now stage 4 with metastases with limited options and possibly only palliative or hospice options.
Recently had a patient I liked who disappeared for a couple years because she was "going to try holistic instead." She came back when she was in terrible pain. The previously easy to treat cancer had spread to her bones, causing fractures, and just... everywhere else. All we could offer was palliative. She passed away a few months later.
We can't stop them. But that alternative route always ends one of two ways. We receive a notice that they've passed away, or they come back and instead of stage 1 or 2 (highly treatable for most cancers), they are now stage 4 with metastases with limited options and possibly only palliative or hospice options.
Recently had a patient I liked who disappeared for a couple years because she was "going to try holistic instead." She came back when she was in terrible pain. The previously easy to treat cancer had spread to her bones, causing fractures, and just... everywhere else. All we could offer was palliative. She passed away a few months later.
4points
#12
A friend from high school was a cave diver and diving instructor. Various cave diving sites have different suggested levels of certification to safely dive. On his last day, he and a friend were in a dive shop discussing the dive they were planning. Someone in the shop who knew him pointed out that neither he nor his friend had reached the level of certification for that cave. His last known words as he left the shop were something like, "There's no such thing as dive police."
Their bodies were recovered a few days later. He left a wife and two small children.
Their bodies were recovered a few days later. He left a wife and two small children.
4points
#13
My uncle survived throat cancer. He passed away not even a month after being cleared by choking on pizza crust. He had a hard time swallowing after having a trache for so long.
4points
#14
One of my patients thought that if you strained antifreeze thru wonderbread it was safe to drink.
4points
#15
Guy I knew who was really athletic and our HS team running back tried to race our other two friends who were both overweight in a swimming race at a lake. Everyone was s***faced. The athletic dude actually tired out and drowned. It was so sad and a waste. The two fat guys didn't.
4points
#16
My cousin's first husband was attempting to change the tire on the family van that morning. The jack he used didn't hold while he was under the vehicle.
Always use a cinder block or something else actually stable before getting underneath a vehicle. He was a really good guy and left behind some children who are now adults. They deserved to have their dad growing up.
Always use a cinder block or something else actually stable before getting underneath a vehicle. He was a really good guy and left behind some children who are now adults. They deserved to have their dad growing up.
4points
#17
About 25 years ago, our friend’s uncle d**d: choking on a hotdog, alone in his hotel room. Not embarrassing, BUT the dramatic way my friend was sobbing and yelled at us through tears “my uncle was so f*****g successful, did so much for this country! But everyone will remember he CHOKED ON A HOTDOG … FOREVER!!”
I’ve told that story so many times - that I guess she’s right.
I’ve told that story so many times - that I guess she’s right.
4points
#18
Someone in my family was in a wheelchair, an elderly person. A garbage truck backed up on him in an alley. He didn't d*e from the shock, his wheelchair was only knocked over, the driver stopped in time to avoid the worst. He d**d of an heart attack before the ambulance could reach him. Literally d**d of fear.
4points
#19
Thought it was a good idea to go swimming in the canals of Amsterdam while drunk, and in winter.
4points
#20
I had an elderly great-uncle that had a heart attack while in bed with an adult worker. His wife went scorched earth on Facebook and then gleefully spent all his money.
4points
Rūta ZumbrickaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile