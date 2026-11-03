Every generation has its defining trends and cultural quirks. Boomers were known for tie-dye shirts and terms like “groovy” and “far out.” Gen X embraced grunge fashion and slang like “rad” and “psych!” Millennials wore trucker hats and Livestrong bracelets and used terms like “YOLO” and “bae.”
Gen Z is no exception. Today’s younger generation has its own set of beauty standards, slang, and social media habits. But while many of these trends might stand the test of time, others could become tomorrow’s equivalent of disco fashion, tribal tattoos, and emo hairstyles.
This discussion came up in a Reddit thread months ago when someone asked, “What Gen Z social trends do you think will age poorly?” Responses flooded in, which we’ve compiled into this list.
#1
I kind of get this vibe from them that says "look at how much I don't care. Do you know I don't care? I reallly want you to know how much I don't care. Notice mmeeee"
Yeah that is going to age like raw miilk in the sun.
Yeah that is going to age like raw miilk in the sun.
7points
#2
this might be nyc specific but intentionally wearing the most insane mismatched combination of vintage clothing in an effort to look like bella hadid (who also looked ridiculous).
think a peasant skirt with white socks, gorpy athletic sneakers, some ugly millenial fast fashion top from 2001 charlotte russe and oakley wraparound sport sunglasses. this is weirdly specific but a combination i was seeing constantly in brooklyn last summer.
think a peasant skirt with white socks, gorpy athletic sneakers, some ugly millenial fast fashion top from 2001 charlotte russe and oakley wraparound sport sunglasses. this is weirdly specific but a combination i was seeing constantly in brooklyn last summer.
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7points
#3
Needing a label or diagnosis for every quirk.
6points
#4
The top Gen Z “trends” that will age poorly:
- Status anxiety
- Taste conformity
- Performative identity
This isn’t generational. It’s what social life looks like when everyone is visible all the time.
- Status anxiety
- Taste conformity
- Performative identity
This isn’t generational. It’s what social life looks like when everyone is visible all the time.
6points
#5
Vaping, Botox and other cosmetic stuff far too young, and those weird tattoo trends where you look like a detention desk (and I like tattoos).
6points
#6
All the photos and videos we've taken of absolute strangers and posted online without their permission. I hope we one day live in a world where that is an unthinkably WEIRD thing to do.
6points
#7
Jumping on social media trends and making thousands of the exact same stupid dance and gimmick videos. If everyone is doing the same thing, nobody will be memorable. Having no original ideas is not something to be proud of.
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6points
#8
All the wasted time on doomscrolling and their inability to Read and Think.
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6points
#9
In a very literal sense, the buccal fat removal trend. It ages even 20 somethings a good 20 years, time is not going to be kind.
5points
#10
Looks-maxing: Steroids, GLP-1 won’t be offset by the moisturizer and weightlifting routines they have going.
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5points
#11
Vaping, once they start developing cancers never before seen by constantly huffing battery acid.
Also those laminated fuzzy caterpillar brows.
Also those laminated fuzzy caterpillar brows.
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5points
#12
"i'm just a girl" "girl math" "girl dinner" "feminine intuition" and all that trad adjacent sthuff at makes me want to vomit..
4points
#13
I think Gen Z will look back and say that their era was stifling expressiveness and individuality.
I suspect the Gen Z trend when they hit their 30s and 40s will be a kind of anti-nonchalant revival. They'll talk about how society dimmed their shine, and how they've rediscovered themselves at 38.
This, along with getting over their prudish attitudes because they'll start having midlife crises and suddenly their hangups about age gap relationships will disappear.
I suspect the Gen Z trend when they hit their 30s and 40s will be a kind of anti-nonchalant revival. They'll talk about how society dimmed their shine, and how they've rediscovered themselves at 38.
This, along with getting over their prudish attitudes because they'll start having midlife crises and suddenly their hangups about age gap relationships will disappear.
4points
#14
I'm not sure if this counts as generational per se, but as a teacher of younger folk the trend I'm most concerned about is how having any interest outside of social media is seen as cringe or embarrassing.
I remember certain pursuits being cool or uncool growing up, but in the classes I have been teaching lately, literally anything that isn't a social media trend gets derided, be it playing an instrument, dance, reading, painting... There seems to be less room for subculture and it seems that those most deeply affected by this are the ones actively policing it.
I know bullying isn't new, but we didn't use to have such a ubiquitous archetype such as has been thrust onto people by social media in its current iteration, and I wonder how these things will age.
Again, just my experience in one school, but something I've wondered about.
I remember certain pursuits being cool or uncool growing up, but in the classes I have been teaching lately, literally anything that isn't a social media trend gets derided, be it playing an instrument, dance, reading, painting... There seems to be less room for subculture and it seems that those most deeply affected by this are the ones actively policing it.
I know bullying isn't new, but we didn't use to have such a ubiquitous archetype such as has been thrust onto people by social media in its current iteration, and I wonder how these things will age.
Again, just my experience in one school, but something I've wondered about.
4points
#15
This generation took a massive step back ideologically. I’ve worked with way too many young guys that hate women and voted for Trump. Instead of questioning authority they joined forces with the evil empire that past young generations would have completely rejected.
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4points
#16
Gen Z seem really mean about older people trends or hairstyles. They are overly bothered by what other people do.
I don't remember noticing or caring what older people did when I was young.
Also the performative "activism" for Tik Tok.
I don't remember noticing or caring what older people did when I was young.
Also the performative "activism" for Tik Tok.
4points
#17
Overlabeling. I feel a chunk of Gen Z is going to grow up and regret being so judgemental and in their heads about everything.
That disaffected "its not that deep" vibe will also age poorly as people grow up and start having things happen to them which are, in fact, that deep.
That disaffected "its not that deep" vibe will also age poorly as people grow up and start having things happen to them which are, in fact, that deep.
4points
#18
The trad wife trend. I used to volunteer at a womens shelter and like they're already talking about how there's going to be a massive rise in homeless women among gen z once they hit their late 30s.
4points
#19
The need to use their cameras on everything.
r/blunderyears will be huuuuuuge by then.
r/blunderyears will be huuuuuuge by then.
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4points
#20
Red Pill manosphere trad stuff. I think most young men( some women too) will grow outta it and look back and cringe at their younger selves.
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4points
Rūta ZumbrickaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile