Druski

September 12, 1994

Columbia, Maryland, US

32 Years Old

Virgo

Who Is Druski?



Druski is an American comedian, actor, and influencer, widely recognized for his relatable sketch comedy. His unique ability to craft eccentric characters and satirical scenarios has garnered him a massive online following.





He rose to prominence through viral Instagram skits, especially after appearances in major music videos. This rapid rise to fame cemented his status as a digital entertainment force.

Early Life and Education



Drew Desbordes, known as Druski, was born in Columbia, Maryland, into a comedic household where his parents often watched popular comedians. His father, David McLain Desbordes, was a commercial pilot, and his mother, Cheryl Desbordes, worked for the Department of State.





He attended South Gwinnett High School, later enrolling at Georgia Gwinnett College before transferring to Georgia Southern University. He ultimately dropped out, encouraged by classmates to pursue comedy over his initial dream of sportscasting.

Notable Relationships



A string of high-profile romances has marked Druski’s public life, including a brief, widely discussed relationship with rapper Rubi Rose in 2024. Their interactions online frequently sparked fan speculation and media attention.





He has no children. Druski also sparked dating rumors with adult film star Sky Bri in 2026, though neither publicly confirmed a relationship.

Career Highlights



Druski's satirical “Coulda Been Records” project, initially an Instagram Live talent show, evolved into a full-fledged record label and a popular multimedia property. He also garnered significant attention for his appearances in music videos for artists like Drake and Jack Harlow.





His entrepreneurial spirit extends to 4Lifers Entertainment, his umbrella company, and a stake in Happy Dad Hard Seltzer. Druski also presented an award at the 2025 ESPY Awards and served as a commentator for The Voice.

Signature Quote



“I just be wanting to achieve so much that it's hard to stop.”