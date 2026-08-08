Previously unseen investigation footage has revealed what Jamie Lee Komoroski told police after causing a devastating accident.

Samantha Miller , 34, had just married 36-year-old Aric Hutchinson at Folly Beach, South Carolina, when Komoroski lost control of her vehicle, leaving the groom seriously injured and taking the bride’s life .

Highlights Newly released detention footage shows Jamie Lee Komoroski’s reaction after the crash that took Samantha Miller’s life on her wedding day.

She denied responsibility at the scene and remained uncooperative during the preliminary investigation at the police station.

Aric Hutchinson shared the devastating impact of losing his wife as Komoroski was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

A blood test found her liquor concentration was 0.261 percent — more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Although she said she was “remorseful” for her actions, the surviving groom found her expression of regret insufficient, saying he has felt “stuck in hell” since that night.

Newly released footage revealed Jamie Komoroski’s reaction to the tragic crash that took a bride’s life

Samantha and Aric were leaving their wedding reception in a golf cart when Komoroski’s actions turned a night of celebration into a devastating tragedy.

As officers arrived at the scene after the accident, Komoroski called on them to check if the bride was alright.

At the scene, Komoroski took no responsibility, claiming she “didn’t do anything wrong.”

The bodycam footage showed an officer questioning her about how many drinks she had consumed before getting behind the wheel.

Her defiance continued as she denied being under the influence.

Instead of admitting she was in the wrong, she claimed, “I was driving, and then all of a sudden something hit me.”

Komoroski ultimately confessed to having had liquor, but said she only had two drinks, naming beer as her first and “something else” as her second.

Upon being pressed about the details of the other drink, she sputtered that she had a pineapple tequila

Jamie Komoroski declined to continue cooperating with investigators and insisted on speaking with her dad

At the police station, officers asked Komoroski to rate how drunk she was on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the “most intoxicated you’ve ever been in your life.”

She refused to answer and instead fired back with, “I would like a lawyer.”

The footage then showed the drunk driver repeatedly demanding to know why she was being handcuffed despite being informed of the reason.

Moments later, she was captured speaking with a wall-mounted camera in the room.

“Oh, hi camera, yeah, I’m crying because he’s not letting me call my f**king father, even though they haven’t proven s**t and don’t have any right for me not to be able to contact my family or anyone that I want to, so yeah, hello, I’m crying,” she said.

“Ooh, I’m just being a baby ,” she went on to add in a mocking tone.

Komoroski was sentenced to 25 years in prison after Aric Hutchinson revealed the lasting impact of losing his wife

Aric suffered two broken legs, extensive facial fractures , and traumatic brain injuries in the accident.

Sobbing in court at Komoroski’s sentencing in December 2024, he revealed the final conversation he had with Samantha.

“She said she didn’t want the night to end. I kissed her on the head. The next thing I knew, I woke up in hospital.”

He said he realized his wife was gone the minute he saw his mom wearing the same dress from their wedding day.

About his life since then, Aric said he has realized his world will never be the same despite the number of therapists and psychiatrists he sees.

“I wish I had di*d that night,” he lamented. “I wish I had seen it coming. I’d have jumped off the cart so that she’d only run me over.”

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Komoroski, in her address to the court, described Samantha as “a beautiful wife, sister and mother.”

She said she realizes she was taken from her family because of her “poor decisions” before ultimately adding that she is “incredibly remorseful” for what she had done.

Komoroski was sentenced to 25 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to felony DUI, two counts of DUI causing great bodily injury or demise, and reckless homicide.

She previously made headlines after an officer offered her special treatment in jail

In May 2023, Komoroski was allowed to have in-person visits from her family thanks to a helping hand from Sheriff Kristin Graziano, even though the policy at South Carolina’s Charleston County prison is to only allow online video chats.

Graziano even met with Komoroski, which led her to tell her boyfriend in a jail call that “the head person of Charleston County” thought she should be home with her family.

“She’s really nice, and I think she’s gonna help me,” she added. “Things are looking up.”

It was later revealed through one of the phone conversations between Komoroski and her father that Graziano “ had a relationship ” with one of their lawyers, Christopher Gramiccioni.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to the New York Post that Graziano got involved with Komoroski’s case after her family “reached out to the agency soon after her arrival.”

However, they denied that she was biased toward the inmate.

“Sheriff Graziano meets occasionally with jail residents, so Jamie Komoroski is no exception,” a sheriff’s representative told the publication.

"Why DUI is not an automatic felony is beyond me," a netizen said