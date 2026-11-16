Tourists Walk Off With A Golden Jesus Statue, Only For It To Break Into Pieces On Camera

Security cameras captured the shocking moment a golden statue of Jesus broke into pieces as a seemingly drunk man lifted it up to pose for his friend's phone camera outside a church in Vilnius, Lithuania . The figure had hung on a wooden cross in the courtyard of one of the city’s most important religious sites. The footage went viral after it was shared by the church’s priest, who appealed for help identifying the man responsible.

Now police say they have identified a suspect, and the priest has made a surprising offer to the man behind the incident.

A man slurred “praise the Lord” before the statue’s arms snapped off in his hands

Police have now tracked down a suspect—and the church’s priest has a surprising message for him

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, in the inner courtyard of the Shrine of Divine Mercy on Dominikonų Street in the city’s historic Old Town. The statue is believed to have been taken from the wooden cross it hung on at the church, a major religious landmark in Vilnius.

The CCTV footage shows two men chuckling on the street. One of them, wearing a scarf and appearing rather inebriated as he stumbles into the frame, holds the statue up to face his companion, who is sitting on a nearby bench, looking at his phone.

The seated man appears to point his phone camera at him as his friend slurs, “Listen … praise the Lord!” while hoisting the sacred statue up over his head by its arms. As he giggles and stumbles backward, the arms snap off in his hands, and the rest of the figure crashes to the ground, breaking into several pieces.

Dumbfounded, he exclaims, “Oh my God, we did not,” before fleeing the scene, still giggling, with the other man following closely behind him. Moments later, a car drives down the street, running over some of the scattered shards.

Priest shares emotional reaction after statue is destroyed

According to the Daily Mail, the church’s priest, Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas, shared the footage on social media in the hope of identifying the person responsible.

“I’m in pain because it’s not just a sacred thing,” he wrote, explaining that seeing the broken statue reminded him of Christ’s suffering on the cross.

The incident also sparked anger and sadness in the local community. Euro Weekly News reported that the congregation had been left saddened, angered and without a statue to gather around for prayer.

“The images prompted widespread criticism, particularly from people who regarded the destruction of the religious figure as an insult to the local Christian community,” the publication added.

Markauskas, however, is reported to have spent hours reviewing the recordings. He suggested the men may have been drinking before arriving at the church, and said he believed the statue had been broken accidentally rather than in a planned attack on the faith.

He also said he would be willing to meet the man responsible face to face, rather than simply condemn him from a distance, according to Euro Weekly News.

Meanwhile, police appealed to residents and businesses in Vilnius’ Old Town for any information that could help their investigation.

They announced on Saturday, November 14, that they had identified a suspect, according to Euro Weekly News. The man was questioned, formally notified that he was suspected of involvement in the offense, and had his identity document confiscated as a precaution.

On Monday, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that the suspect had been barred from leaving the country. The man was born in 1989, and police spokesman Tomas Bražėnas confirmed his nationality: “He is a British citizen who arrived in the Republic of Lithuania temporarily.”

According to police, the man is cooperating with officers, giving explanations and showing no sign of trying to go into hiding.

Investigators allege that he tore the statue from its cross, carried it out into the street and smashed it. In a statement reported by the Daily Mail, police said the damage is still being assessed and that a pretrial investigation had been opened under Article 284 of Lithuania’s Criminal Code. The investigation is being led by the Vilnius District Prosecutor’s Office of the Vilnius Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Broken pieces of the statue and flowers have since been left at the foot of the wooden cross where it once hung, according to the Daily Mail.

The Shrine of Divine Mercy is home to the famous 1934 painting of the Divine Mercy. It is one of the most reproduced works of 20th-century religious art , LRT reports , and draws tens of thousands of pilgrims to the city every year.

For Markauskas, though, the focus remains on forgiveness. Writing about those responsible, he admitted that it was difficult to pray for them, but said that God “loves them too,” according to the Daily Mail.

Watch the full video here

Social media users shared their thoughts on the man's behavior