Italian artist Luca Ponsato's recurring use of fire has become one of his most recognizable visual motifs, a powerful metaphor for emotions that cannot be hidden, whether love, loss, anger, transformation, or hope. He invites viewers to interpret each piece through their own experiences, turning every artwork into a deeply personal dialogue between the image and the observer.
Drawing inspiration from psychology, dreams, cinema, literature, and philosophy, Ponsato constructs surreal worlds that feel suspended between reality and the subconscious. His compositions encourage viewers to slow down, embrace ambiguity, and reflect on the emotions each scene evokes.
Below, we've gathered some of his latest creations, each offering another glimpse into the artist's haunting and deeply introspective visual universe.
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#1 The Monotony Of Everyday Life
12points
#2 Picture Day
9points
#3 Daydreaming
9points
#4 A Sign Of The Times
8points
#5 Nothing On My End
7points
#6 The Pain I Try To Hide
6points
#7 I’m Just Happy For The Flowers
5points
#8 If A Tree Falls In A Forest And No One Is Around To Hear It, Does It Make A Sound
4points
#9 Is This What They See
4points
#10 I’m Tired Of Pretending I’m Okay
3points
#11 Until Death, All Defeat Is Psychological
3points
#12 One Foot In The Grave
3points
#13 In The Way
3points
#14 My Paranoia Pays The Bills
3points
#15 Morning Commute/Evening Commute
3points
#16 Those Who Watched And Did Nothing
3points
#17 As The Darkness Closes In
2points
#18 Pop-UPS
2points
#19 This Is My Life
2points
#20 Only The Pain Remains
2points