Italian artist Luca Ponsato 's recurring use of fire has become one of his most recognizable visual motifs, a powerful metaphor for emotions that cannot be hidden, whether love, loss, anger, transformation, or hope. He invites viewers to interpret each piece through their own experiences, turning every artwork into a deeply personal dialogue between the image and the observer.

Drawing inspiration from psychology, dreams, cinema, literature, and philosophy, Ponsato constructs surreal worlds that feel suspended between reality and the subconscious. His compositions encourage viewers to slow down, embrace ambiguity, and reflect on the emotions each scene evokes.

Below, we've gathered some of his latest creations, each offering another glimpse into the artist's haunting and deeply introspective visual universe.