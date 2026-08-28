The Grim Reaper hasn’t been kind to Hollywood these past few weeks. On Wednesday, actress, singer-songwriter, and beloved human Dolly Parton has joined the list of celebrities who have left this mortal plane.
The “Queen of Country” was 80 years old when she passed away after a brief battle with an illness, and of course, her fans have been mourning. Beyond the heartfelt tributes, social media has also remembered her life through snippets of facts many may not know.
If you consider yourself an avid Dolly Parton supporter, you may love and appreciate her even more after reading through this list.
#1
Dolly struggled with infertility because of endometriosis and had a hysterectomy in the early '80s that permanently prevented her from having children. Afterward, she suffered from depression. “It was an awful time for me,” she told reporters in 2008.
Dolly said she always thought she'd have children, and although it never happened, she still thinks of herself as a mother. She's close to her nieces and nephews, and told Today, “I didn’t have children because I believed that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library." (The Imagination Library is a nonprofit program she founded that mails free, age-appropriate books every month to children from birth to age five.) “I would have been a great mother, I think. I would probably have given up everything else,” she told the Guardian. "I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work.
Dolly said she always thought she'd have children, and although it never happened, she still thinks of herself as a mother. She's close to her nieces and nephews, and told Today, “I didn’t have children because I believed that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library." (The Imagination Library is a nonprofit program she founded that mails free, age-appropriate books every month to children from birth to age five.) “I would have been a great mother, I think. I would probably have given up everything else,” she told the Guardian. "I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work.
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6points
#2
On The Drew Barrymore Show, Dolly said that Taylor made a lot of costumes for her, and that she remembered Keanu when he "was just a little boy." She went on to say that she saw him all the time, and that Keanu's mom would even bring him over to her house when they did fittings. She then said that years and years later, she heard a knock on her dressing room door at a show she was doing, and that when she opened it, it was Keanu — who was already a big celebrity at the time. Keanu said, "Do you remember me? I'm the little boy who used to sit at your feet while my mama was doing [your costumes]." She said she thought, Oh my God! because she knew Keanu had gone on to be an actor, but she didn't connect that it was him until that moment.
5points
#3
TIL in 1990, the high school dropout rate in Sevierville, Dolly Parton’s hometown, was over 30%. In 1991, she launched The Buddy Program, offering 7th and 8th graders $500 if they graduated. The dropout rate for those classes dropped to 6%, and has generally retained that average to this day.
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5points
#4
TIL Dolly Parton sleeps in make-up (and washes it off in the morning) just in case she has to go out in the middle of the night if a natural disaster strikes
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5points
#5
TIL just two of Dolly Parton’s songs (“Jolene” and “9 to 5”) gross about $6 million to $8 million per year in royalties
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5points
#6
Dolly Parton was also Miley Cyrus's godmother! Parton became close to Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, after they worked together, and he later asked her to be Miley's godmother. Dolly appeared as Miley's "Aunt Dolly" on Hannah Montana, performed with her repeatedly, and continued to shower her with love over the years.
In a 2024 interview with W Magazine, Miley revealed the most heartfelt story about Dolly sending her a fax. "Dolly wrote to me to say, 'How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach.' It gets me choked up. I just love her so much," Miley said. "Last Christmas, she gave me a whole mannequin, done in her proportions and wearing her outfit. It's so major."
In a 2024 interview with W Magazine, Miley revealed the most heartfelt story about Dolly sending her a fax. "Dolly wrote to me to say, 'How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach.' It gets me choked up. I just love her so much," Miley said. "Last Christmas, she gave me a whole mannequin, done in her proportions and wearing her outfit. It's so major."
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4points
#7
During COVID, she also donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to fund scientific research that contributed to the development of the Moderna vaccine.
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4points
#8
Dolly Parton was always witty and charming, even while consistently pushing back against a series of pretty rude and sexist questions from Barbara Walters in a 1978 interview. When Barbara asked Dolly, "Is it all you?" — referring to her breasts — Dolly joked, "Well, I can't show you here on television," before quipping that if she didn't have them naturally she wouldn't hesitate to "make" them. Barbara then said, "You don’t have to look like this. You’re very beautiful. You don’t have to wear the blonde wigs. You don’t have to wear the extreme clothes. Right?" "No, it’s certainly a choice," Dolly responded. "I don’t like to be like everybody else. I’ve often made this statement: I would never stoop so low as to be fashionable. That’s the easiest thing in the world to do… I’m very real where it counts and that’s inside. … Show business is a money-making joke. And I just always like telling jokes."
Barbara didn't stop there, asking, "But do you ever feel like you’re a joke? That people make fun of you?"
Dolly said, "All these years people have thought the joke is on me but it’s actually been on the public. I know exactly what I’m doing and I can change it at any time."
"I am sure of myself as a person, I am sure of my talent," she added. "And I am sure of my love for life and that sort of thing, I am very content. I like the person that I am. So I can afford to 'piddle around' and 'do-diddle around' with makeup and clothes, because I am secure with myself."
Then, when Barbara questioned why Dolly was married when she was away so much, bringing up the "temptations" that came with life on the road, Dolly basically said she and her husband, Carl Dean (who passed in 2025), valued freedom and kept anything that happened with other people to themselves, adding, "I’ve got better things to do than sit around in my room thinking, 'Oh what’s Carl doing tonight, I wonder if he’s with somebody.'"
Barbara didn't stop there, asking, "But do you ever feel like you’re a joke? That people make fun of you?"
Dolly said, "All these years people have thought the joke is on me but it’s actually been on the public. I know exactly what I’m doing and I can change it at any time."
"I am sure of myself as a person, I am sure of my talent," she added. "And I am sure of my love for life and that sort of thing, I am very content. I like the person that I am. So I can afford to 'piddle around' and 'do-diddle around' with makeup and clothes, because I am secure with myself."
Then, when Barbara questioned why Dolly was married when she was away so much, bringing up the "temptations" that came with life on the road, Dolly basically said she and her husband, Carl Dean (who passed in 2025), valued freedom and kept anything that happened with other people to themselves, adding, "I’ve got better things to do than sit around in my room thinking, 'Oh what’s Carl doing tonight, I wonder if he’s with somebody.'"
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4points
#9
TIL that in the 1990s, Dolly Parton made $10 million in royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You.” She then invested the money into an office complex in a majority-Black neighborhood in Nashville, Tennessee. She later described it as “the house that Whitney built.”
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4points
#10
TIL that Dolly Parton used to stop business meetings for sixty seconds so that the men could stare at her chest and focus for the rest of the meeting
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4points
#11
Dolly Parton has a program that will mail your child a free age-appropriate book once a month from birth to age 5. No obligation, no catch, she just wants to make sure that every child has books.
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4points
#12
TIL- When Dolly Parton went to a Dolly Parton look alike contest she lost to a man dressed like her.
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4points
#13
TIL The song 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton is rooted to the 9to5 movement in which secretaries and working women stood up for their rights to be treated equal in the workplace
4points
#14
TIL that though unable to read sheet music, Dolly Parton can play many instruments, including: the dulcimer, autoharp, banjo, guitar, electric guitar, fiddle, piano, recorder, and the saxophone.
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4points
#15
TIL Nelson Mandela would play songs over the speakers while incarcerated to sustain hope among prisoners. Among them was ‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton - it was the hope behind the plea to Jolene that someone might hear their desperate pleas for freedom.
4points
#16
According to Ancestry.com, Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton are actually seventh cousins, once removed. According to the genealogy company, they share a mutual relative in John Brickey, who was born in Virginia in 1740 and lived in Blount County, Tennessee, until his death in 1806.
The news didn't come as much of a shock to Dolly, who said, "That's amazing, the ancestry that says I'm related to Miley, and I'm sure she'll get a kick out of that. But it doesn't surprise me because she does feel like family. I've always said she feels like a niece, or a child, or whatever, so that's a cool little thing."
The news didn't come as much of a shock to Dolly, who said, "That's amazing, the ancestry that says I'm related to Miley, and I'm sure she'll get a kick out of that. But it doesn't surprise me because she does feel like family. I've always said she feels like a niece, or a child, or whatever, so that's a cool little thing."
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3points
#17
A cool facts about the song "9 to 5" is that she composed the song by tapping her acrylic nails while on set.
Parton reflected on writing the song on The Tonight Show in 2019, saying: "When I wrote this song, I used my acrylic nails on the set. I did because they make noise, and it kind of sounded like a typewriter to me. And I played it on the actual record — it says 'Nails by Dolly' on the album!"
Parton reflected on writing the song on The Tonight Show in 2019, saying: "When I wrote this song, I used my acrylic nails on the set. I did because they make noise, and it kind of sounded like a typewriter to me. And I played it on the actual record — it says 'Nails by Dolly' on the album!"
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3points
#18
Dolly actually wrote what are arguably her two biggest songs — “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” — on what may have been the very same day! She said the songs were found back-to-back on the same cassette, and while she can’t swear they were written on the exact same day, they came from an intensely creative and emotional stretch of her life. Basically, Dolly was GOING THROUGH IT and somehow turned it into two all-time classics.
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3points
#19
Whitney Houston's cover of Dolly's "I Will Always Love You" is one of the biggest recordings of all time, but it almost didn't happen. Whitney was originally supposed to sing a cover of Jimmy Ruffin's "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted" as the main theme song for The Bodyguard. However, they decided to switch the song after they found out that Paul Young was doing a cover of the song for the soundtrack to Fried Green Tomatoes. Kevin Costner then suggested to David Foster (who was producing The Bodyguard soundtrack) that it should be "I Will Always Love You."
It doesn't end there, though! They almost ended up doing a slightly different cover of "I Will Always Love You," since the only version Foster could find at his local record store was Linda Ronstadt's cover. But when Foster spoke with Dolly Parton about getting the rights to cover it, she said yes, but told him they needed to use her version because it included the "And I wish you joy and happiness" final verse.
It doesn't end there, though! They almost ended up doing a slightly different cover of "I Will Always Love You," since the only version Foster could find at his local record store was Linda Ronstadt's cover. But when Foster spoke with Dolly Parton about getting the rights to cover it, she said yes, but told him they needed to use her version because it included the "And I wish you joy and happiness" final verse.
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3points
#20
Dolly Parton refused to let Elvis Presley record a cover of "I Will Alway Love You" because his team demanded half the publishing rights in exchange for him doing it. This was a common practice for songs Elvis recorded. Dolly's friends told her she was being silly for passing up the chance to have the legendary singer record one of her songs, but she knew the song was too personal and valuable to give up ownership. Of course, her decision, though difficult, proved to be very smart after Whitney Houston's 1992 version became a massive, massive hit. Dolly has since said she was thrilled at the idea of Elvis singing it and cried when turning him down, but never regretted protecting her work.
3points