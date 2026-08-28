Dolly Parton was always witty and charming, even while consistently pushing back against a series of pretty rude and sexist questions from Barbara Walters in a 1978 interview. When Barbara asked Dolly, "Is it all you?" — referring to her breasts — Dolly joked, "Well, I can't show you here on television," before quipping that if she didn't have them naturally she wouldn't hesitate to "make" them. Barbara then said, "You don’t have to look like this. You’re very beautiful. You don’t have to wear the blonde wigs. You don’t have to wear the extreme clothes. Right?" "No, it’s certainly a choice," Dolly responded. "I don’t like to be like everybody else. I’ve often made this statement: I would never stoop so low as to be fashionable. That’s the easiest thing in the world to do… I’m very real where it counts and that’s inside. … Show business is a money-making joke. And I just always like telling jokes."



Barbara didn't stop there, asking, "But do you ever feel like you’re a joke? That people make fun of you?"



Dolly said, "All these years people have thought the joke is on me but it’s actually been on the public. I know exactly what I’m doing and I can change it at any time."



"I am sure of myself as a person, I am sure of my talent," she added. "And I am sure of my love for life and that sort of thing, I am very content. I like the person that I am. So I can afford to 'piddle around' and 'do-diddle around' with makeup and clothes, because I am secure with myself."



Then, when Barbara questioned why Dolly was married when she was away so much, bringing up the "temptations" that came with life on the road, Dolly basically said she and her husband, Carl Dean (who passed in 2025), valued freedom and kept anything that happened with other people to themselves, adding, "I’ve got better things to do than sit around in my room thinking, 'Oh what’s Carl doing tonight, I wonder if he’s with somebody.'"