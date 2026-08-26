Dolly Parton’s final days were filled with quiet health struggles that few outside her inner circle knew the full extent of.

Just four days before her passing, Parton herself opened up about going through “hard times with my health” in a revealing interview, adding a poignant layer to her final days before she passed away on Tuesday, August 25.

Highlights Dolly Parton had been quietly dealing with serious health struggles while continuing to work and stay connected with fans.

Just days before her passing, the country icon admitted she was going through “hard times with my health” in her final interview.

Her recent health updates, final public appearances, and quiet hospitalization have given new weight to some of her last messages to fans.

Now, the heartbreaking details surrounding her hospitalization have revealed just how serious her condition had become before it ultimately claimed her life.

Dolly Parton had been quietly struggling with her health while continuing to work and make public appearances

Dolly Parton’s health concerns had become increasingly noticeable in the months before her passing.

She had previously dealt with kidney-related problems and other health complications, while also acknowledging that her immune and digestive systems had been struggling.

On August 14, Parton explained in a video message that she had been experiencing dizziness and dehydration and that her Nashville doctor had advised her against traveling.

“I’ve told you before, all my fans, that I’ve had a few little health issues and sometimes I get a little dizzy and I get dehydrated. And I’m dehydrated,” she said in the clip.

“So my Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying, ‘You ain’t traveling this week.’ So I guess if your doctor tells you, ‘You ain’t traveling this week,’ you ain’t traveling this week.”

The singer’s final in-person public appearance came on June 24, when she attended the opening of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee.

She appeared upbeat during the event, cutting the ribbon and joking with the crowd.

That appearance would ultimately mark her last time physically stepping out in front of a public crowd.

Just four days before her passing, the country music legend opened up about “hard times” with her health in a candid interview

However, on August 19, Parton accepted the ACM Poet’s Award through a prerecorded video message, reflecting on the importance of songwriting in her life.

At the time, fans had no idea that they were hearing one of Parton’s final messages.

On August 21, the Jolene singer spoke exclusively to PEOPLE while discussing the upcoming Life of Many Colors Museum in Nashville.

In what would become her final interview, Parton openly acknowledged that she was going through a difficult period with her health.

“I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she told the outlet.

Parton was referring to her husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean, who passed away in March 2025 at age 82.

“It’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health,” she said, recalling being “down for several months with female issues” in the early 1980s.

“But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago,” she said. “Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’.”

Parton was hospitalized days before her passing as her previously undisclosed cancer battle was revealed

The same day her final interview was published, Dolly was admitted to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.

Four days later, she passed away at the age of 80.

Her representatives confirmed to PEOPLE that the country music legend had been battling cancer, revealing a diagnosis that had never been publicly disclosed.

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” her representatives said in a statement.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” they said.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.”

The exact type of cancer the 11-time Grammy winner battled has not been disclosed.

Her nephew Bryan Seaver announced the news of her passing in an emotional Instagram video , explaining that Parton had asked him to make the announcement years earlier.

Dolly’s final messages now carry an especially heartbreaking significance as fans remember her extraordinary legacy

“My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis, and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he said.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness.”

He added, “Sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

Dolly spent her final months continuing to work despite mounting health struggles, and her last public messages were remarkably consistent with the person she had presented to the world for decades.

Parton wrote thousands of songs, including 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You, while building an entertainment empire that included Dollywood and numerous other ventures.

But her influence extended far beyond country music.

Through the Imagination Library, she helped put books into the hands of children around the world, while her charitable work and support for medical research became another defining part of her legacy.

“Rest in peace Miss Dolly Parton. You were one of a kind, and you will not be forgotten,” one grieving fan wrote